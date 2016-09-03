Transfers - September to December 2016

From the section

Mathieu Flamini has joined Crystal Palace until the end of the season after leaving Arsenal

31 December

Simeon Akinola [Braintree - Barnet] £40,000*

Ricardo Almeida Santos [Peterborough - Barnet] £100,000*

Hiram Boateng [Crystal Palace - Northampton] Loan*

Joel Byrom [Northampton - Mansfield] Free*

Chris Humphrey [Preston - Hibernian] Free*

Jake Kean [Sheffield Wednesday - Mansfield] Loan*

Elvis Manu [Brighton - Go Ahead Eagles] Loan*

Jack Storer [Birmingham - Yeovil] Loan*

David Tutonda [Cardiff - Barnet] Free*

Marco van Ginkel [Chelsea - PSV Eindhoven] Loan*

Ben Whiteman [Sheffield United - Mansfield] Loan*

Gregg Wylde [Millwall - Northampton] Loan*

Adi Yussuf [Mansfield - Grimsby] Free*

*Deal to go through once January transfer window opens

30 December

Jay Dasilva [Chelsea - Charlton] Loan*

*Deal to go through once January transfer window opens

29 December

Yoann Arquin [Syrianska - Mansfield] Free*

*Deal to go through once January transfer window opens

27 December

Pablo Maffeo [Manchester City - Girona] Loan*

Callum McManaman [West Brom - Sheffield Wednesday] Loan*

*Deals to go through once January transfer window opens

23 December

Junior Morias [St Albans - Peterborough] Undisclosed*

Oscar [Chelsea - Shanghai SIPG] About £60m*

*Deals to go through once January transfer window opens

22 December

Jermaine Grandison [Unattached - Colchester]

Dan Sweeney [Maidstone - Barnet] Undisclosed*

*Deal to go through once January transfer window opens

20 December

Zavon Hines [Unattached - Southend]

Lukas Jutkiewicz [Burnley - Birmingham] £1m*

*Deal to go through on 3 January

12 December

Andy Boyle [Dundalk - Preston] Free*

Daryl Horgan [Dundalk - Preston] Free*

*Deal to go through once January transfer window opens

6 December

Rhys Sharpe [Unattached - Swindon]

1 December

Alexander McQueen [Unattached - Carlisle]

Kevin Wright [Unattached - Carlisle]

25 November

Abdoulaye Meite [Unattached - Newport]

17 November

Tom Barkhuizen [Morecambe - Preston] Compensation*

*Deal to go through once January transfer window opens

9 November

Jack Jebb [Unattached - Newport]

Josh O'Hanlon [Unattached - Newport]

7 November

Godswill Ekpolo [Unattached - Fleetwood]

28 October

Michael Collins [Unattached - Leyton Orient]

Jamal Lowe [Hampton & Richmond - Portsmouth] Undisclosed*

*Deal to go through once January transfer window opens

24 October

Peter Odemwingie [Unattached - Rotherham]

21 October

Ryan Taylor [Unattached - Port Vale]

14 October

Derek Asamoah [Unattached - Carlisle]

Ishmael Miller [Unattached - Bury]

12 October

Kieran Richardson [Unattached - Cardiff]

11 October

Sol Bamba [Unattached - Cardiff]

Marouane Chamakh [Unattached - Cardiff]

10 October

Junior Hoilett [Unattached - Cardiff]

8 October

Alex Cooper [Unattached - Cheltenham]

7 October

Lloyd Doyley [Unattached - Colchester]

3 October

Chris Herd [Unattached - Gillingham]

Frank Nouble [Unattached - Gillingham]

Gary Taylor-Fletcher [Unattached - Accrington]

29 September

Marc-Antoine Fortune [Unattached - Southend]

26 September

Stephane Sessegnon [Unattached - Montpellier]

23 September

Reece Brown [Unattached - Sheffield United]

22 September

Omari Patrick [Unattached - Barnsley]

21 September

Wes Brown [Unattached - Blackburn]

20 September

Jens Janse [Unattached - Leyton Orient]

18 September

Zan Benedicic [Unattached - Leyton Orient]

17 September

Oscar Gobern [Unattached - Mansfield]

16 September

Thorsten Stuckmann [Unattached - Partick Thistle]

15 September

Lee Lucas [Unattached - Motherwell]

13 September

Reuben Reid [Unattached - Exeter]

Dean Cox [Unattached - Crawley] Free*

*Cannot play for Crawley until 2 January 2017

12 September

Nathan Tyson [Unattached - Kilmarnock]

8 September

Mathieu Flamini [Unattached - Crystal Palace]

7 September

Nicklas Bendtner [Unattached - Nottingham Forest]

Mika [Boavista - Sunderland] Undisclosed

6 September

Joel Ekstrand [Unattached - Bristol City]

Urby Emanuelson [Unattached - Sheffield Wednesday]

5 September

Dexter Blackstock [Unattached - Rotherham]

2 September

Victor Anichebe [Unattached - Sunderland]

Brian Murphy [Unattached - Cardiff]

Chris Robertson [Unattached - AFC Wimbledon]

