Eight of the greatest displays of sportsmanship

Media playback is not supported on this device Jonny Brownlee helped over finish line by brother Alistair in Mexico

After Alistair Brownlee carried brother Jonny across the line at the World Triathlon Series final in Mexico, Monday's Sportsday debate asked readers to name their greatest sporting gesture.

Here are eight of the best from your suggestions;

1. Luz Long and Jesse Owens

At the infamous 1936 Olympics in Berlin, Owens, the American world record holder in the long jump, had foot-faulted twice in his bid to qualify for the final.

With his rival clearly worried, Germany's Long, the European record holder, offered Owens advice on how to adjust his run-up to make the qualifying distance.

Owens' next jump was success and he went on to win the gold medal, with Long earning silver.

"You can melt down all the medals and cups I have," said Owens later. "And they wouldn't be a plating on the twenty-four carat friendship that I felt for Luz Long at that moment."

Jesse Owens, right, and Luz Long chat together during the 1936 Olympic Games where Owens captured four gold medals - the 100m, 200m, 4x100m and long jump

2. Nikki Hamblin and Abbey D'Agostino

New Zealand's Hamblin and D'Agostino of the US collided with each other with 2,000m to go during their 5,000m heat at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

D'Agostino got up and tried to help Hamblin to her feet before falling over because she had injured her leg.

Hamblin then helped the American to her feet and the pair ran most of the rest of the race together before embracing on the finish line.

The pair were reinstated in the final, but D'Agostino was not able to compete because she had torn her anterior cruciate knee ligament.

Hamblin came 17th and organisers awarded the duo the Olympic Fair Play Award.

"She helped me first," said Hamblin after the race. "I tried to help her. She was pretty bad.

"That girl is the Olympic spirit right there."

Media playback is not supported on this device Spirit of the Olympics embraced in women's 5000m

3. Tana Umaga and Colin Charvis

During a 2003 Test match between New Zealand and Wales in Hamilton, Welsh number eight Charvis was knocked out by a tackle from Jerry Collins, his opposite number for the All Blacks.

As play surged back towards the Welsh half of the pitch, Umaga left his position to help Charvis, removing his gum shield and rolling him into the recovery position.

Umaga was later given the Pierre de Coubertin medal - becoming the first New Zealander to win the award handed out for great displays of sportsmanship.

He was also honoured by the Welsh Rugby Union.

New Zealand's Tana Umaga comes to the aid of Wales number eight Colin Charvis, who had been knocked out during a 2003 Test in Hamilton

4. Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin

At the 1969 Ryder Cup, an event that was dominated by the USA at the time, Britain's Jacklin and American Nicklaus reached the 18th hole all-square with the overall scores tied at 15.5-15.5.

It was the final match of the competition and, after Nicklaus holed his putt to make par, Jacklin faced a three-footer to earn the first ever tie in the event.

Instead of forcing his rival to take his shot, Nicklaus picked up Jacklin's ball marker and conceded the tie.

"I don't think you would have missed that Tony," Nicklaus said, "but I didn't want to give you the chance."

Tony Jacklin, left, of Great Britain and Jack Nicklaus of the USA congratulate each other after drawing their match at the 1969 Ryder Cup

5. Paolo di Canio v Everton

West Ham's Italian striker Di Canio won a Fifa Fair Play Award after his sporting gesture during his side's Premier League game at Everton in 2001.

Everton goalkeeper Paul Gerrard had left an open goal after he rushed out of his area to make a challenge and fell to the ground injured.

As a cross came in, Di Canio caught the ball to stop play rather than shoot towards the empty net, earning him a standing ovation from the Goodison Park crowd.

Gerrard presents Di Canio with a special award marking his gesture of sportsmanship

6. Andrew Flintoff and Brett Lee

The second Test of the 2005 Ashes series will go down as one of the greatest cricket matches of all time after Steve Harmison took the final wicket of Michael Kasprowicz with Australia needing just two runs to win.

But as his England team-mates rushed to celebrate, all-rounder Flintoff chose to console Australia's Brett Lee, who had slumped to his knees after being left on 43 not out.

Asked in 2010 what Flintoff had said to him at the moment, Lee said: "Something like 'bad luck mate, we tried very hard to get you out but we didn't think it would come down to the last two or three runs but I will see you inside for a beer after'."

Andrew Flintoff, right, consoles Brett Lee after the 2005 second Ashes Test

7. Derek Redmond and his dad Jim

Redmond's 400m semi-final run at the 1992 summer Olympics in Barcelona produced one of the images of the games.

The British runner was well placed when his hamstring tore with less than half the race to go.

Redmond got up and attempted to hobble the rest of the distance to the finish line but, seeing his son in agony, Jim Redmond ran from the stands, fending off stewards in the process.

Father and son completed the course with Derek in tears to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Although Redmond was officially disqualified, the moment went down in history, with Jim later being named a torch bearer for the 2012 London Olympics.

Derek Redmond, left, is helped to the finish line by his father Jim during his 400m semi-final at the 1992 Olympics

8. David Purley and Roger Williamson

At Formula One's 1973 Dutch Grand Prix, Britain's Purley abandoned his car after seeing Williamson, competing in only his second race, crash spectacularly.

As ill-equipped stewards stood by, Purley tried desperately to put Williamson's burning car back on its wheels before grabbing a fire extinguisher in a vain attempt to put out the flames.

Purley tried to flag down fellow drivers to help, but Williamson died of asphyxiation.

Purley, who died in a plane crash at the age of 40, was awarded the George Medal for his bravery.

Fire marshals and rescue teams inspects the burnt out wreckage of the overturned car driven by Roger Williamson, who died in the crash during the Dutch Grand Prix in 1973.

And here are some more of your suggestions ...

Tennis' world No 24 Sock, from America, is singled out for praise

English golfer Davis' selfless action cost him the 2010 Verizon Heritage title

Fowler missed the subsequent penalty but Jason McAteer scored the rebound