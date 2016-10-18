Football gossip column: Alaba, Bellerin, Mkhitaryan, Batshuayi

For the latest rumours, gossip and debate check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could sign versatile Austria international David Alaba, 24, for £40m from his former club Bayern Munich. (Sun)

Allowing Barcelona and Manchester City target Hector Bellerin to leave Arsenal would be a big mistake, says the 21-year-old Spain full-back's Gunners team-mate Santi Cazorla. (International Business Times)

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has described Henrikh Mkhitaryan's summer move to Manchester United as "strange" and ruled out a future return to the German club for the 27-year-old Armenia midfielder. (Kicker)

Inter Milan could seek to replace captain Mauro Icardi - labelled a "clown" by his own supporters at the weekend - with Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 23, who only moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport, via Talksport)

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has spoken to Chinese consortiums over a potential £150m takeover of the Premier League club. (Sun)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa's clash with manager Antonio Conte during the win over Leicester on Saturday started because the 28-year-old Spain international was fed up of being screamed at. (Daily Mirror)

West Brom striker Saido Berahino, 23, was eight pounds overweight before the international break, prompting the club to leave him out of the squad at Tottenham. (Telegraph)

AC Milan are looking to step up their interest in Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 29, and sent scouts to watch the Blues' 3-0 win over Leicester on Saturday. (Daily Express)

FA chairman Greg Clarke thinks it may be too early in Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe's career to give him the England job. (Times - subscription required)

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke, 44, says his failure to get a break in coaching is down to both racism and his lack of experience. (Bein Sports, via Daily Mirror)

Former England defender Sol Campbell says he could land his first managerial job within the next three weeks, but expects it to be on the continent rather than in the Premier League. (Times - subscription required)

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, 24, says former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy inspired him during their time at Hamburg together. (Daily Express)

Southampton could be set to move for Rennes' France midfielder Paul-Georges Ntep, 24. (Calciomercato, via Talksport)

Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel says the club's players have held clear-the-air talks over their poor start to their Premier League title defence. (Telegraph)

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who signed a new contract with the club on Sunday, is open to a loan move away from Old Trafford, with Championship side Aston Villa interested in the 23-year-old. (Birmingham Mail)

Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a new friend...

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Justin Bieber have been hanging out around Arsenal's training ground

Newcastle and USA right-back DeAndre Yedlin seems be confused about how to use his new shoes...

DeAndre Yedlin is on loan at the Championship club from Tottenham

Rangers midfielder Joey Barton wasn't too impressed with Monday night's Liverpool v Manchester United match.

The wife of Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas went on social media to dispel rumours the Spain international could be set to leave the club for Italian side AC Milan.(Twitter)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has had a special pitch installed at the club's training ground in an effort to reduce their injury problems. (Sun)