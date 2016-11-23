Football gossip: Mourinho, Alaba, Van Dijk, Pardew, Gerrard, Sturridge, Messi

For the latest rumours, gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign two defensive players in the January transfer window - Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 25, and versatile Bayern Munich player David Alaba, 24. (Daily Mirror)

Southampton are keen to sign Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, 27, on loan with a view to a £25m summer move. (Daily Express)

Crystal Palace insist Alan Pardew's job as manager is safe despite his team having won only once in seven league matches. (London Evening Standard)

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has dismissed reports linking Argentina striker Lionel Messi, 29, with a move to Manchester City. (Guardian)

Juventus and Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, 30, is a target for West Ham. (Sun)

The Times leads on Leicester's progress and Tottenham's exit from the Champions League

Chelsea are determined to keep Steve Holland on their backroom staff despite Gareth Southgate wanting the 46-year-old in his coaching set-up if he becomes permanent England boss. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in 22-year-old Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara. (Gazetta dello Sport via Daily Star)

Juventus may move again for Arsenal target Julian Draxler after it was revealed the 23-year-old playmaker could be sold by Wolfsburg in January. (Talksport)

Leicester have made a £16m bid to sign Genk's 19-year-old Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City defender Jason Denayer, 21, wants to make his season-long loan move to Sunderland permanent, which could cost the Black Cats £10m. (Sun)

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, 36, could continue his playing career after leaving Los Angeles Galaxy, with a move into the Reds' coaching set-up more realistic at the start of next season. (Bleacher Report)

Melbourne Victory boss Ian Robson describes their chances of bringing former England midfielder Gerrard to the A-League as "a million-to-one shot". (ESPN)

The Daily Mirror describes Tottenham's display in Monaco as "miserable"

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says it is "incredible" that winger Victor Moses, 25, was underestimated at the club. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Daily Mirror)

The Blues are now favourites - ahead of Paris St-Germain and Juventus - to sign 17-year-old forward Alexander Isak from Swedish club AIK.(ESPN FC)

Chelsea's contract talks with 19-year-old academy product Dominic Solanke have stalled, with several Premier League clubs eyeing the forward. (Sun)

Arsenal have their best chance in recent memory to compete for the Champions League, according to manager Arsene Wenger. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, 22, tops the list of players Everton fans want their club to sign. Readers took part in a game of 'transfer Tinder' to vote on which players they would like to see move to Goodison Park in January. (Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham's exit also takes top billing in The Guardian

The brother and agent of Swansea striker Fernando Llorente says Bob Bradley's appointment as manager was "fatal" for the 31-year-old Spaniard. (Daily Star)

Marc Muniesa is prepared to leave Stoke City in January - on loan or permanently - in search of regular first-team football. The central defender, 24, has not started a league game this season. (Stoke Sentinel)

Charlton hope to appoint a manager this week, with former MK Dons boss Karl Robinson, 36, favourite to take charge. (London Evening Standard)

West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu, 27, has revealed former Nigeria star Nwankwo Kanu is part of the reason he chose the number four shirt when he joined the Baggies. (Wales Online)

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, 28, says he relishes challenging 34-year-old Petr Cech for the club's number one jersey. (Four Four Two)

Liverpool defender Joel Matip, 25, has been compared to Alan Hansen, but admits he has never heard of the club legend. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in 13-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, who is at the Clairefontaine academy in France. (Le Parisien via Daily Star)

Former Newcastle striker and Liverpool fan Micky Quinn says the Reds will win the Premier League, if they sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 25, in January. (Talksport)

Former Arsenal midfielder Denilson, 28, has had his loan move to Cruzeiro from United Arab Emirates side Al-Wahda terminated by the Brazilian club. (Metro)

Best of social media

After learning he will get his own statue in his homeland, Manchester United and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic wrote on Instagram: "After 20 years of hard work I got a statue in the capital city of Sweden. Who else. Super proud, happy, emotional, wow and thank you Sweden."

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos thanked fans for "being by my side" as he became the first German to gain 10 million Instagram followers.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen shared this image of him and Justin Bieber:

Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron responded to the sacking of his national team boss Jurgen Klinsmann. The German was sacked as USA manager on Monday after taking charge in 2011.

Leicester defender Danny Simpson tweeted a selfie alongside Shinji Okazaki after their Champions League win over Club Brugge. He wrote: "Great goal by Shinji Okazaki to help us win the group. Well done boys."

And finally...

Southampton legend Matt le Tissier recalls how, 20 years ago, the club signed a player they were told was the cousin of AC Milan star George Weah, only for him to run "around the pitch like Bambi on ice". (Daily Mail)

A Gambian side who play in the Nawettan League have changed their name from Fataro Fula Kundaowe to Swansea City after one of their players watched the Swans on television. (South Wales Evening Post)