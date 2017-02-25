Gossip: Ranieri, Ibrahimovic, Ozil, Sanchez, Wagner, Klopp, Evra

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page

Leicester players met the club's owners four times to get manager Claudio Ranieri sacked. (Sun)

The Foxes players who met Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on Wednesday included 30-year-old keeper Kasper Schmeichel, defender Wes Morgan, 33, midfielder Marc Albrighton, 27, and 30-year-old striker Jamie Vardy. (Times - subscription required)

Ranieri was sacked at a hotel at East Midlands Airport when he returned from Seville on Thursday. (Daily Mail)

The 65-year-old Italian is set to receive £3m as part of his severance package from Leicester, having been sacked six months into a new four-year deal. (Daily Mirror)

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has distanced himself from the vacant manager's role at the King Power Stadium. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha told the director of another Premier League club that he had sacked Ranieri - then bought £500,000 worth of wine, according to West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady. (Sun)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Ranieri's departure is as "strange" as the Brexit vote and Donald Trump being elected US president. (Daily Express)

Eddie Jones, head coach of England's rugby union team, expressed sympathy for Ranieri after his sacking. (London Evening Standard)

The Daily Telegraph leads on the 'backlash' from Claudio Ranieri's sacking

Arsenal have warned forward Alexis Sanchez and midfielder Mesut Ozil, both 28, they will not bow to their contract demands despite having cash reserves of more than £100m. (Daily Mail)

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, is yet to commit his future to Manchester United for next season because of concerns about whether the club will qualify for the Champions League. (Daily Mirror)

Saints manager Claude Puel says it is good news for his side that United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, will miss Sunday's EFL Cup final. (Daily Star)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman hopes former club Southampton lose the EFL Cup final on Sunday to Manchester United in order help the Goodison Park club's hopes of qualifying for the Europa League. (Guardian)

Arsenal are monitoring midfielder Pablo Fornals, 21, who has scored four goals this season for Malaga. (Marca, via Sun)

The Gunners could finally sign long-time target Alexandre Lacazette as the 25-year-old forward looks set to leave Lyon this summer, but Atletico Madrid are also interested.(Metro)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has criticised senior figures at City Hall and Haringey council over the funding of their new £750m stadium.(London Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has demanded his players start listening to him and stick to his gameplan. (Daily Mirror)

Marseille defender Patrice Evra, 35, has revealed he tried to return to Manchester United but a member of the Red Devils' staff stopped the deal. (Bein Sports, via Daily Star)

Claudio Ranieri's emotional statement on the front page of the Leicester Mercury

Premier League managers are in favour of bringing in retrospective bans for diving. (Times - subscription required)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp thinks 24-year-old striker Danny Ings, who was ruled out for up to nine months in November 2016 with a knee injury, could return in pre-season. (Daily Express)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has told his Premier League leaders to stay focused after recalling losing the title with Juventus as a player when the side were nine points clear with eight games to go. (Guardian)

And finally

A Leicester butcher has vowed to continue selling his Claudio Ranieri sausage despite the Italian's sacking. (Daily Mail)