Gossip: Sanchez, Ozil, Messi, Lacazette, Bonucci, Zaha, Lindelof, Carroll

Paris St-Germain are leading the chase to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, with the Chilean set to leave following a row with his Gunners team-mates and manager Arsene Wenger. (Daily Mirror)

Wenger was also prepared to drop Mesut Ozil, 28, for Saturday's defeat by Liverpool, had the Germany midfielder not been missing through illness. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle for Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to take over from Wenger next season, if the Frenchman decides to leave. (Daily Express)

Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings, 23, will find out whether they will be charged by the Football Association on Monday. Ibrahimovic appeared to elbow Mings, and Mings appeared to stamp on Ibrahimovic, at Old Trafford on Saturday. (Guardian)

Chelsea and Manchester City target Leonardo Bonucci, 29, says he wants to see out his current contract at Juventus, which runs until 2021. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is confident of signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 24, in a potential £30m move this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are ready to offer 29-year-old forward Lionel Messi a salary of 35m euros (£30m) a year to sign a new contract with the club. (Marca)

Arsenal, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Lyon's 25-year-old forward Alexandre Lacazette. (TF1 - in French)

Benfica's Swedish international centre-back Victor Lindelof, 22, is set to stay at the Portuguese club amid interest from Manchester United after signing a contract extension to 2021. (Sun)

England manager Gareth Southgate will attend Monday's game between Chelsea and West Ham as he considers calling up Hammers striker Andy Carroll. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City and Manchester United could miss out on 16-year-old Ajax forward Daishawn Redan, with German side RB Leipzig closing in on a deal. (ESPN)

In-form Swansea striker Fernando Llorente, 32, is not just terrorising opposition defences but is frightening his team-mates in training, says Swans left-back Martin Olsson. (Daily Express)

Southampton forward Manolo Gabbiadini, 25, will be playing for Real Madrid next season if he keeps up his scoring form, ex-Sampdoria team-mate and current Watford striker Stefano Okaka says. (Daily Star)

Chelsea's former Leicester midfielder N'Golo Kante, 25, wanted to move to Marseille when he joined the Foxes but the English club offered Caen more money, according to a former team-mate. (Sun)

Everton scout Steve Walsh says he has already found 'the next Kante' in Toffees midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 27. Walsh helped bring Kante to Leicester in 2015. (Times - subscription required)

The president of Italian side Torino says he values striker Andrea Belotti at 150m euros (£129m) after the 23-year-old scored an eight-minute hat-trick in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Palermo. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Paris St-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, 24, says he wants to stay with the French champions and win the Champions League with them. (Stade 2, via ESPN)

River Plate prodigy Joaquin Perez, 17, has put Premier League clubs on alert after revealing his admiration for English football. (Sun)

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has denied reports of a rift at the club and says he has never questioned team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude. (Daily Mail)

Referee Mark Clattenburg will take charge of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Cup final on Friday, ruling him out of the weekend's FA Cup fixtures. (Daily Mail)

The Sweden women's national football team have replaced the names on the back of their kits with inspirational quotes for the Algarve Cup to mark National Women's Day. (Fox Sports)