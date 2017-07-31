Transfers - June 2017

Darren Fletcher has signed for Stoke after two seasons at West Bromwich Albion

The summer transfer window will formally open on 1 July, although clubs can arrange to sign players prior to that point, and close at the end of August.

Signings from May, plus any deals confirmed since the closure of the January transfer window, can be found on the previous edition of this page, while you can see who each club has let go at the end of the 2016-17 season on our released player round-up.

30 June

Premier League

Nathan Ake [Chelsea - Bournemouth] Undisclosed

Jonas Lossl [Mainz - Huddersfield] Loan

Aaron Mooy [Manchester City - Huddersfield] £8m

Henry Onyekuru [Eupen - Everton] £7m

Football League

Tom Adeyemi [Cardiff - Ipswich] Free

Will Buckley [Sunderland - Bolton] Free

Liam Edwards [Swansea - Hull] Free

Cedric Evina [Doncaster - Crawley] Loan

Chris Humphrey [Hibernian - Bury] Free

Ryan Jackson [Gillingham - Colchester] Free

Daniel James [Swansea - Shrewsbury] Loan

Kevin O'Connor [Cork City - Preston] Undisclosed

Vadaine Oliver [York - Morecambe] Free

Ethan Pinnock [Forest Green - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Mark Randall [Newport - Crawley] Free

Andrew Shinnie [Birmingham - Luton] Loan

Felix Wiedwald [Werder Bremen - Leeds] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Michael Smith [Peterborough - Hearts] Undisclosed

Ashley Smith-Brown [Manchester City - Hearts] Loan

International

Fabio Borini [Sunderland - AC Milan] Loan

Akaki Gogia [Brentford - Dynamo Dresden] Undisclosed

Henry Onyekuru [Everton - Anderlecht] Loan

Chris Willock [Arsenal - Benfica] Unidsclosed

29 June

Premier League

Jermain Defoe [Sunderland - Bournemouth] Free

Football League

Patrick Brough [Carlisle - Morecambe] Free

Ousseynou Cissé [Tours - MK Dons] Free

James Collins [Crawley - Luton] Free

Michael Doughty [QPR - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Kelvin Etuhu [Bury - Carlisle] Free

Joe Fryer [Middlesbrough - Stevenage] Loan

Stephen Hendrie [West Ham - Southend] Free

Hallam Hope [Bury - Carlisle] Free

Amine Linganzi [Portsmouth - Swindon] Free

Shay McCartan [Accrington - Bradford] Free

Chris O'Grady [Brighton - Chesterfield] Free

Josh Vickers [Swansea - Lincoln] Free

Conor Wilkinson [Bolton - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Kundai Benyu [Ipswich - Celtic] Compensation

Ofir Marciano [Ashdod - Hibernian] Undisclosed

Calum Waters [Alloa - Kilmarnock] Free

International

Paul Gladon [Wolves - Heracles] Loan

28 June

Football League

Jake Buxton [Wigan - Burton] Free

Pelle Clement [Ajax - Reading] Undisclosed

Famara Diedhiou [Angers - Bristol City] £5.3m

Ben Gladwin [QPR - Blackburn] Undisclosed

Emyr Huws [Cardiff - Ipswich] Undisclosed

Antony Kay [Bury - Port Vale] Free

Olly Lancashire [Shrewsbury - Swindon] Free

Jack Marriott [Luton - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Mekhi McLeod [unattached - Accrington]

Dominic Poleon [AFC Wimbledon - Bradford] Undisclosed

Ben Purkiss [Port Vale - Swindon] Free

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair [Doncaster - Plymouth] Free

Garry Thompson [Wycombe - Morecambe] Free

Gregg Wylde [Millwall - Plymouth] Free

Stephane Zubar [Weymouth - Yeovil] Free

Scottish Premiership

Kyle Lafferty [Norwich - Hearts] Free

Scott Tanser [Port Vale - St Johnstone] Free

Randy Wolters [Go Ahead Eagles - Dundee] Free

International

Viktor Fischer [Middlesbrough - Mainz] Undisclosed

Bafetimbi Gomis [Swansea - Galatasaray] Undisclosed

Andy Halliday [Rangers - Gabala] Loan

27 June

Football League

Maxime Biamou [Sutton - Coventry] Undisclosed

Jack Bonham [Brentford - Carlisle] Loan

Bradley Dack [Gillingham - Blackburn] £750,000

Jon Flatt [Wolves - Cheltenham] Loan

Billy Knott [Gillingham - Lincoln] Free

Joe Martin [Millwall - Stevenage] Free

Dean Moxey [Bolton - Exeter] Free

Paul Mullin [Morecambe - Swindon] Undisclosed

Eros Pisano [Hellas Verona - Bristol City] Free

Lamar Reynolds [Brentwood - Newport] Free

Erico Sousa [Tranmere - Accrington] Free

Omari Sterling-James [Solihull - Mansfield] Free

Robbert te Loeke [Achilles '29 - Plymouth] Free

Blair Turgott [Bromley - Stevenage] Free

Scottish Premiership

Greg Stewart [Birmingham - Aberdeen] Loan

26 June

Football League

Ebou Adams [Norwich - Shrewsbury] Loan

Nick Anderton [Barrow - Blackpool] Undisclosed

Jonathan Bond [Reading - Peterborough] Loan

Luke Croll [Crystal Palace - Exeter] Free

Nicky Devlin [Ayr - Walsall] Free

James Dunne [Cambridge - Swindon] Loan

Josh Ginnelly [Burnley - Lincoln] Loan

Jake Gray [Luton - Yeovil] Undisclosed

Matt Green [Mansfield - Lincoln] Free

Zak Jules [Reading - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

Ollie Palmer [Leyton Orient - Lincoln] Free

George Saville [Wolves - Millwall] Undisclosed

Jack Stacey [Reading - Luton] Undisclosed

Jed Wallace [Wolves - Millwall] Undisclosed

Stephen Warnock [Wigan - Burton] Free

International

Deniss Rakels [Reading - Lech Poznan] Loan

Bertrand Traore [Chelsea - Lyon] £8.8m

25 June

International

Fankaty Dabo [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan

24 June

Premier League

Will Hughes [Derby County - Watford] £8m

23 June

Premier League

Laurent Depoitre [Porto - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Football League

Dean Bowditch [MK Dons - Northampton] Free

Nathan Clarke [Coventry - Grimsby] Free

Mark Gillespie [Carlisle - Walsall] Free

Joel Grant [Exeter - Plymouth] Free

Josh Harrop [Manchester United - Preston] Undisclosed

Brad Inman [Peterborough - Rochdale] Loan

Mateusz Klich [FC Twente - Leeds] Undisclosed

Conor McAleny [Everton - Fleetwood] Free

Cameron McGeehan [Luton - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Paul Taylor [Peterborough - Bradford] Free

Danny Ward [Rotherham - Cardiff] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Daniel Higgins [Dundee - Kilmarnock] Free

Alan Power [Lincoln - Kilmarnock] Free

22 June

Premier League

Mohamed Salah [Roma - Liverpool] £34m

Football League

David Ball [Fleetwood - Rotherham] Free

Max Clayton [Bolton - Blackpool] Free

Craig Davies [Scunthorpe - Oldham] Free

Tom Eaves [Yeovil - Gillingham] Free

Jon Guthrie [Crewe - Walsall] Free

Graham Kelly [Sheffield United - Port Vale] Free

Liam Lindsay [Partick Thistle - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Cody McDonald [Gillingham - AFC Wimbledon] Free

Jamie Ness [Scunthorpe - Plymouth] Free

Chris Robertson [AFC Wimbledon - Swindon] Free

Nathan Thompson [Swindon - Portsmouth] Free

Ben Whiteman [Sheffield United - Doncaster] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Eduardo Herrera [Pumas - Rangers] Undisclosed

Carlos Pena [Guadalajara - Rangers] Undisclosed

Lewis Spence [Dunfermline - Dundee] Free

International

Takuma Asano [Arsenal - Stuttgart] Loan

21 June

Football League

Adam Campbell [Notts County - Morecambe] Free

Joe Davis [Fleetwood - Port Vale] Free

Sam Hornby [Burton - Port Vale] Free

Rory McArdle [Bradford - Scunthorpe] Free

Connor Smith [Plymouth - Yeovil] Free

Peter Vincenti [Rochdale - Coventry] Free

Scottish Premiership

Russell Griffiths [Everton - Motherwell] Free

International

Reece Oxford [West Ham - Borussia Monchengladbach] Loan

20 June

Football League

Liam Boyce [Ross County - Burton] Undisclosed

Scott Laird [Scunthorpe - Forest Green] Free

Rob Lainton [Bury - Port Vale] Free

Cristian Montano [Bristol Rovers - Port Vale] Free

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh [Eintracht Braunschweig - Wolves] Free

Declan Rudd [Norwich - Preston] Undisclosed

Richie Smallwood [Rotherham - Blackburn] Free

Ollie Turton [Crewe - Blackpool] Free

Ryan Williams [Barnsley - Rotherham] Free

International

Havard Nordtveit [West Ham - Hoffenheim] Undisclosed

19 June

Football League

Adam Chicksen [Charlton - Bradford] Free

Tariqe Fosu [Reading - Charlton] Undisclosed

Fiacre Kelleher [Celtic - Oxford] Undisclosed

Danny Newton [Tamworth - Stevenage] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Alfredo Morelos [HJK Helsinki - Rangers] Undisclosed

17 June

Football League

Jason Cummings [Hibernian - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Ryan Christie [Celtic - Aberdeen] Loan

Jonny Hayes [Aberdeen - Celtic] Undisclosed

Stefan Scougall [Sheffield United - St Johnstone] Free

16 June

Premier League

Mathew Ryan [Valencia - Brighton] Undisclosed

Football League

Rhys Browne [Grimsby - Yeovil] Undisclosed

Lee Camp [Rotherham - Cardiff] Free

Joe Garner [Rangers - Ipswich] Undisclosed

Matt Gilks [Wigan - Scunthorpe] Free

Peter Hartley [Bristol Rovers - Blackpool] Free

Alex Kiwomya [Chelsea - Doncaster] Free

Mark Little [Bristol City - Bolton] Free

Mark Marshall [Bradford - Charlton] Free

Harvey Rodgers [Hull - Fleetwood] Free

Terell Thomas [Charlton - Wigan] Free

15 June

Premier League

Davy Klaassen [Ajax - Everton] £23.6m

Harry Maguire [Hull - Leicester] £17m

Jordan Pickford [Sunderland - Everton] £25m rising to £30m

Football League

Harry Beautyman [Northampton - Stevenage] Free

Jerome Binnom-Williams [Peterborough - Chesterfield] Free

Delial Brewster [Everton - Chesterfield] Free

Charlie Cooper [Birmingham - Forest Green] Free

Brendan Moore [Torquay - Rochdale] Free

Jordan Sinnott [FC Halifax - Chesterfield] Free

Curtis Tilt [Wrexham - Blackpool] Free

Christoph Zimmermann [Borussia Dortmund II - Norwich] Free

Scottish Premiership

Rafal Grzelak [Korona Kielce - Hearts] Free

Blair Spittal [Dundee United - Partick Thistle] Free

14 June

Premier League

Victor Lindelof [Benfica - Manchester United] £31m

Football League

Luke Leahy [Falkirk - Walsall] Free

Darren Potter [MK Dons - Rotherham] Free

Marek Stech [Sparta Prague - Luton] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Scott Allan [Celtic - Dundee] Loan

Roarie Deacon [Sutton United - Dundee] Free

International

Corentin Tolisso [Lyon - Bayern Munich] Undisclosed

13 June

Football League

George Baldock [MK Dons - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Ryan Edwards [Morecambe - Plymouth] Undisclosed

Jason McCarthy [Southampton - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Roderick Miranda [Rio Ave - Wolves] Undisclosed

David Stockdale [Brighton - Birmingham] Free

Peter Whittingham [Cardiff - Blackburn] Free

Scottish Premiership

Andy Rose [Coventry - Motherwell] Free

International

Philipp Hofmann [Brentford - Greuter Furth] Undisclosed

12 June

Football League

Jon Nolan [Chesterfield - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

11 June

Scottish Premiership

Daniel Candeias [Benfica - Rangers] Undisclosed

Sean Kelly [AFC Wimbledon - Ross County] Free

International

Serge Gnabry [Werder Bremen - Bayern Munich] Free

9 June

Football League

Tom Elliott [AFC Wimbledon - Millwall] Free

Jay O'Shea [Chesterfield - Bury] Free

8 June

Premier League

Ederson Moraes [Benfica - Manchester City] £35m

Football League

Panutche Camara [Dulwich Hamlet - Crawley] Undisclosed

Billy Clarke [Bradford - Charlton] Undisclosed

Ruben Lameiras [Coventry - Plymouth] Free

Eoghan O'Connell [Celtic - Bury] Undisclosed

Bobby Olejnik [Exeter - Mansfield] Free

Deji Oshilaja [Cardiff - AFC Wimbledon] Free

Mario Vrancic [Darmstadt - Norwich] Undisclosed

Billy Waters [Cheltenham - Northampton] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Efe Ambrose [Celtic - Hibernian] Free

7 June

Football League

Curtis Davies [Hull - Derby] Undisclosed

Matt Dolan [Yeovil - Newport] Free

Callum Paterson [Hearts - Cardiff] Free

Charlie Raglan [Chesterfield - Oxford] Free

Jordan Williams [Barrow - Rochdale] £100,000

Gabriel Zakuani [Northampton - Gillingham] Free

Scottish Premiership

Fabio Cardoso [Vitoria Setubal - Rangers] Undisclosed

6 June

Premier League

Sead Kolasinac [Schalke - Arsenal] Free

Football League

Cameron Burgess [Fulham - Scunthorpe] Undisclosed

Angus Gunn [Manchester City - Norwich] Loan

Adam Le Fondre [Cardiff - Bolton] Free

Luke O'Neill [Southend - Gillingham] Free

Scottish Premiership

Trevor Carson [Hartlepool - Motherwell] Free

Dalcio [Benfica - Rangers] Loan

5 June

Football League

Chey Dunkley [Oxford - Wigan] Free

Dimitar Mitov [Charlton - Cambridge] Free

Moussa Sanoh [RKC Waalwijk - Crawley] Free

Scottish Premiership

Kyle McClean [Nottingham Forest - St Johnstone] Free

Craig Tanner [Reading - Motherwell] Free

3 June

Football League

Sean Maguire [Cork City - Preston] Undisclosed

2 June

Football League

Dan Gardner [Chesterfield - Oldham] Free

Hadi Sacko [Sporting Lisbon - Leeds] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Gael Bigirimana [Coventry - Motherwell] Free

Alex Fisher [Inverness - Motherwell] Free

Cole Stockton [Tranmere - Hearts] Free

1 June

Premier League

Darren Fletcher [West Brom - Stoke] Free

Football League

Danny Andrew [Grimsby - Doncaster] Free

Reece Brown [Birmingham - Forest Green] Free

Gary Deegan [Shrewsbury - Cambridge] Free

Alan McCormack [Brentford - Luton] Free

Joe Skarz [Oxford - Bury] Free

Adam Thompson [Southend - Bury] Free

Marley Watkins [Barnsley - Norwich] Free

Scottish Premiership

Ryan Jack [Aberdeen - Rangers] Free

International

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar [Schalke - Ajax] Free

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship. Transfer windows in other major European and global leagues extended in February and March.