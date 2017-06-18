Prize money in sport - BBC Sport study
BBC Sport has carried out a global study into prize money in sport. We contacted 68 governing bodies, of which 55 responded.
The study found 44 sports pay prize money, with 35 paying equal amounts to men and women. Men and women compete alongside each other in horse racing and equestrian whereas women do not compete in nordic combined and men do not take part in synchronised swimming at the top level.
The research was carried out by Daryl Hammond and the prize money was converted to £ sterling on 12 June 2017.
It is the second time we have carried out the research - the first study took place in 2014.
|Sport
|Event
|Governing Body
|Men in 2017 (£)
|Women in 2017 (£)
|Men in 2014 (£)
|Women in 2014 (£)
|Year of parity
|Alpine skiing
|World Cup
|FIS
|36,220
|36,220
|24,000
|24,000
|IPC
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Archery
|WC - Stage Win
|World Archery
|1,500
|1,500
|1,300
|1,300
|2006
|WC - Final
|World Archery
|15,000
|15,000
|13,000
|13,000
|2006
|Athletics
|Diamond League (Tour win)
|IAAF
|7,752
|7,752
|6,300
|6,300
|2010
|Diamond League (Finals)
|IAAF
|38,760
|38,760
|World Champs
|IAAF
|46,512
|46,512
|38,000
|38,000
|1995
|Indoor WChamps
|IAAF
|31,008
|31,008
|25,000
|25,000
|1995
|IPC WChamps
|IPC
|None
|None
|None
|None
|IPC Grand Final
|IPC
|None
|None
|1800
|1800
|Badminton
|WChamps
|BWF
|None
|None
|None
|None
|World Superseries
|BWF
|62,016
|62,016
|50,000
|50,000
|2008
|Para-Badminton WChamps
|BWF
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Basketball
|World Cup
|FIBA
|No response
|No response
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Biathlon
|World Championships (individual)
|IBU
|11,349
|11,349
|World Cup (individual)
|IBU
|11,349
|11,349
|IPC Biathlon and Cross-Country Skiing WChamps
|IPC
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Boccia
|WChamps
|BISFed
|None
|Bowls
|Superbowl
|World Tour Bowls
|No response
|No response
|6,000
|6,000
|Indoor WChamps singles
|World Tour Bowls
|No response
|No response
|55,000
|55,000
|1988
|Indoor WChamps pairs
|World Tour Bowls
|No response
|No response
|5,000
|5,000
|1988
|Indoor WChamps Mixed pairs
|World Tour Bowls
|No response
|No response
|5,000
|5,000
|World Ladies Matchplay
|World Tour Bowls
|No response
|No response
|5,000
|Boxing
|AIBA WChamps
|AIBA
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Canoeing
|Slalom WC series overall winner
|ICF
|4,000
|4,000
|2,700
|2,700
|Slalom WChamps
|ICF
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Sprint WC series overall winner
|ICF
|4,000
|4,000
|None
|None
|Cliff Diving
|World Series
|Red Bull
|13,968
|6,548
|12,700
|3,100
|Climbing
|WC Stage
|IFSC
|3,160
|3,160
|2,500
|2,500
|2007
|WChamps
|IFSC
|3,160
|3,160
|2,500
|2,500
|2007
|Paraclimbing - WChamps
|IFSC
|No response
|No response
|600
|600
|Cricket
|World Twenty20
|ICC
|£1.39m
|690,000
|44,000
|WC
|ICC
|£3.1m
|470,500
|£2.5m
|47,000
|Cross-country skiing
|WC - Individual event
|FIS
|12,073
|12,073
|9,800
|9,800
|WC Final
|FIS
|28,574
|28,574
|22,000
|22,000
|WC Overall
|FIS
|25,233
|25,233
|16,600
|16,600
|Tour de Ski Overall
|FIS
|72,440
|72,440
|59,000
|59,000
|IPC WChamps
|IPC
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Curling
|WChamps
|World Curling
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Cycling
|BMX - WChamps - Time Trial
|UCI
|N/A
|N/A
|530
|530
|2013
|BMX - WChamps - Final
|UCI
|4,365
|4,365
|3,200
|3,200
|2013
|BMX - Supercross WC - Overall
|UCI
|8,730
|8,730
|4,800
|3,200
|BMX Supercross WC - Per Round
|UCI
|2,182
|2,182
|4,800
|3,200
|Road - WChamps - Individual road race
|UCI
|6,693
|6,693
|6,000
|6,000
|2013
|Road - WChamps - Time Trial
|UCI
|3,346
|3,346
|3,000
|3,000
|2013
|Road - WChamps - Team Time Trial
|UCI
|29,100
|29,100
|26,500
|8,500
|2016
|Road - World Tour - one day races
|UCI
|17,460
|983
|4,600
|300
|Road - World Tour - one stage race
|UCI
|3,492
|469
|2,400
|220
|Road - Tour de France - overall win
|UCI
|436,506
|N/A
|360,000
|N/A
|Road - Tour de France - final stage win / La Course
|UCI
|9,603
|5,238
|6,400
|4,800
|Road - Tour of Britain / Women's Tour
|UCI
|12,687
|2,633
|2,900
|1,200
|Para-cycling road - WChamps
|UCI
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Track - WChamps
|UCI
|2,728
|2,728
|2,500
|2,500
|2013
|Track - WC
|UCI
|546
|546
|500
|500
|Para-cycling track - WChamps
|UCI
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Cyclo-cross - WChamps
|UCI
|3,201
|3,201
|2,900
|2,900
|2013
|Cyclo-cross - WC
|UCI
|26,190
|17,460
|24,000
|9,500
|Trials WChamps
|UCI
|1,455
|1,455
|1,300
|1,300
|2013
|Darts
|PDC WChamps
|PDC
|350,0000
|N/A
|250,0000
|BDO WChamps
|BDO
|100,000
|12,000
|100,000
|12,000
|Diving
|World Series Individual
|FINA
|23,256
|23,256
|18,800
|18,800
|World Series Stage
|FINA
|4,651
|4,651
|3,100
|3,100
|WChamps
|FINA
|15,504
|15,504
|9,400
|9,400
|(High) - WChamps
|FINA
|15,504
|15,504
|6,300
|6,300
|2013
|Equestrian
|FEI World Cup Dressage Final
|FEI
|196,428
|196,428
|50,000
|FEI World Cup Jumping Final
|FEI
|150,595
|150,595
|187,000
|World Para-Equestrian Games - Team Dressage
|FEI
|Undecided
|Undecided
|510
|Extreme
|Marathon des Sables
|Marathon des Sables
|4,365
|4,365
|4,000
|4,000
|Fencing
|WChamps - Individual in each discipline
|FIE
|ND
|ND
|18,800
|18,800
|WChamps - team in each discipline
|FIE
|ND
|ND
|6,200
|6,200
|Wheelchair Fencing WChamps
|IPC
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Figure Skating
|WChamps - Individuals
|ISU
|45,000
|45,000
|36,000
|36,000
|WChamps - Ice Dancing
|ISU
|67,500
|67,500
|54,000
|54,000
|1995
|WChamps - Pairs
|ISU
|67500
|67500
|54000
|54000
|1995
|Football
|WC
|FIFA
|£35m
|£2m
|£22m
|630,000
|Champions League
|UEFA
|£13.5m
|219,920
|£8.3m
|199,000
|FA Cup
|FA
|£1.8m
|25,000
|£1.8m
|5,000
|Premier League / FA WSL
|Premier League / FA
|£38m
|None
|£24m
|None
|Para event - 5-a-side
|IBSA
|None
|None
|None
|N/A
|7-a-side - Para event - WChamps
|CPISRA
|None
|None
|None
|N/A
|Freestyle Skiing
|Moguls - WC
|FIS
|9,055
|9,055
|5,600
|5,600
|Aerials - WC
|FIS
|9,055
|9,055
|5,600
|5,600
|Ski cross - WC
|FIS
|9,055
|9,055
|5,600
|5,600
|Halfpipe - WC
|FIS
|9,055
|9,055
|5,600
|5,600
|Slopestyle - WC
|FIS
|9,055
|9,055
|5,600
|5,600
|Goalball
|Para event - WChamps
|IBSA
|None
|None
|None
|Golf
|The Open
|£1.17m
|487,500
|975,000
|298,000
|The US Open
|£1.8m
|900,000
|£1m
|452,000
|PGA Championship
|894,054
|525,000
|£1.1m
|212,000
|Ryder Cup / Solheim Cup
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Lalla Meryem Cup
|220,076
|59,000
|199,000
|54,000
|Gymnastics
|Artistic - WChamps (Individual all-around)
|FIG Gymnastics
|4,053
|4,053
|3,300
|3,300
|Rhythmic - WC (Individual all-around)
|FIG Gymnastics
|N/A
|1,621
|N/A
|988
|Rhythmic - WC (Groups all-around)
|FIG Gymnastics
|N/A
|1,621
|N/A
|1,600
|Rhythmic - WChamps (Individual all-around and apparatus
|FIG Gymnastics
|N/A
|4,053
|Rhythmic - WChamps (Groups all-around)
|FIG Gymnastics
|N/A
|4,053
|Trampoline - WC (Individual - Per Event)
|FIG Gymnastics
|4053
|4,053
|988
|988
|Trampoline - WChamps 2015 (Individual & Team)
|FIG Gymnastics
|2432
|2,432
|Handball
|WChamps
|IHF
|No response
|No response
|63,000
|63,000
|No info available
|Hockey (Field)
|WC / WChamps
|FIH
|No response
|No response
|None
|None
|Wheelchair Hockey
|IWAS
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Horse Racing
|Jockey - Grand National
|BHA
|51,900
|51,900
|31, 818
|Jockey - Derby
|BHA
|60,450
|60,450
|34,004
|Ice Hockey
|WChamps
|IIHF
|No reveal
|No reveal
|None
|None
|Ice Sledge Hockey
|IPC Ice Sledge Hockey WChamps
|IPC
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Ironman Marathon
|WChamps
|Ironman
|120,000
|120,000
|75,000
|75,000
|Ironman 70.3
|Ironman
|45,000
|45,000
|N/A
|N/A
|Judo
|World Championships
|IJF
|19,380
|19,380
|N/A
|N/A
|World Tour Grand Prix
|2,325
|2,325
|N/A
|N/A
|World Tour Grand Slam
|3,876
|3,876
|N/A
|N/A
|Para-Judo World Championships
|IBSA
|None
|None
|N/A
|N/A
|Lacrosse
|WChamps
|ILF
|No response
|No response
|None
|None
|Luge
|WChamps
|FIL
|No response
|No response
|Marathon
|London
|42,636
|42,636
|35,000
|35,000
|London - Wheelchair
|15,504
|15,504
|9,400
|9,400
|Dubai
|155,040
|155,040
|126,000
|126,000
|2002
|Dubai - Wheelchair
|4,215
|4,215
|N/A
|N/A
|New York
|77,520
|77,520
|63,000
|63,000
|1984
|New York - Wheelchair
|11,628
|11,628
|9,400
|9,400
|2001
|Boston
|116,280
|116,280
|94,000
|94,000
|1986
|Boston - Wheelchair
|15,504
|15,504
|9,400
|9,400
|1986
|Modern Pentathlon
|WChamps
|UIPM
|N/A
|N/A
|None
|None
|WC - overall winner
|UIPM
|N/A
|N/A
|3,800
|3,800
|Mountain Bike
|WChamps - Cross-country Olympic and Downhill
|UCI
|2,037
|2,037
|1,900
|1,900
|2013
|WC - Cross-country Olympic and Downhill (per event)
|UCI
|3,274
|3,274
|2,200
|2,200
|2013
|WC - Cross-country Olympic & Downhill (overall winner)
|UCI
|4,505
|4,505
|4,100
|4,100
|2013
|Netball
|WC (World Champs equivalent)
|INF
|None
|None
|N/A
|None
|Nordic Combined
|WC
|FIS
|6,439
|N/A
|5,300
|N/A
|Open Water Swimming
|WChamps
|FINA
|15,504
|15,504
|9,400
|9,400
|Powerlifting
|WC
|IPF
|None
|None
|None
|None
|IPC Powerlifting
|IPC
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Rowing
|WChamps/ World Series/ Para-Rowing
|FISA
|None
|None
|None
|None
|FISA
|None
|None
|None
|None
|FISA
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Boat Race
|Boat Race
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Henley Royal Regatta
|Regatta
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Women's Regatta
|Women's Regatta
|N/A
|None
|N/A
|None
|Rugby League
|WC
|RLIF
|No response
|No response
|Rugby Sevens
|WC/ World Series
|IRB
|No response
|No response
|None
|None
|Rugby Union
|WC
|IRB
|No response
|No response
|None
|None
|Wheelchair Rugby - WChamps
|IWRF
|None
|None
|None
|Sailing
|Sailing WC Grand Final
|World Sailing
|7,908
|7,908
|6,300
|6,300
|2014
|Sailing WC Series Quigdao
|World Sailing
|5,936
|5,936
|Para-sailing -IFDS Disabled Sailing WChamps
|World Sailing
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Shooting
|WChamps
|ISSF
|None
|None
|None
|None
|WC Finals
|ISSF
|966
|966
|791
|791
|1988
|IPC Shooting
|IPC
|0
|0
|None
|None
|Short Track Speed skating
|WChamps
|ISU
|4,651
|4,651
|3,800
|3,800
|1995
|WC
|ISU
|3,876
|3,876
|3,100
|3,100
|1995
|Skeleton
|WChamps
|IBSF
|None
|None
|Ski Jumping
|WC
|FIS
|8,049
|2,415
|6,600
|2,000
|Snooker
|WChamps
|WLBSA/WLBSL
|375,000
|5,000
|300,000
|1,500
|Snowboard
|Halfpipe - WC
|FIS
|9,055
|9,055
|7,400
|7,400
|Snowboard giant slalom
|FIS
|9,055
|9,055
|7,400
|7,400
|Snowboard cross - WC
|FIS
|9,055
|9,055
|7,400
|7,400
|Slopestyle - WC
|FIS
|9,055
|9,055
|7,400
|7,400
|IPC Para snowboard WC
|IPC
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Speed Skating
|All-round Sprint Champs
|ISU
|15,504
|15,504
|12,500
|12,500
|1995
|Grand WC Winner
|ISU
|11,628
|11,628
|9,400
|9,400
|1995
|Squash
|WChamps
|PSA
|37,210
|37,210
|28,600
|12,300
|2017
|Surfing
|ASP WChamp Tour (Oi Rio Pro)
|ASP
|77,520
|46,512
|62,700
|37,600
|ASP WChamp Tour - Overall winner
|ASP
|116,280
|116,280
|Swimming
|WC series - stage win
|FINA
|1,162
|1,162
|940
|940
|WC series - overall winner
|FINA
|77,520
|77,520
|63,000
|63,000
|WC series - 25m course
|FINA
|6,202
|6,202
|4,400
|4,400
|WChamps
|FINA
|15,504
|15,504
|9,400
|9,400
|IPC WChamps
|IPC
|0
|0
|N/A
|9,400
|Synchronised Swimming
|WChamps (Solo and duet)
|FINA
|15,504
|15,504
|N/A
|18,800
|WChamps (team)
|FINA
|38,760
|38,760
|None
|None
|Table Tennis
|World Tour Grand Finals (singles)
|ITTF
|77,520
|77,520
|63,000
|63,000
|World Tour Grand Finals (doubles)
|ITTF
|12,403
|12,403
|25,000
|25,000
|WChamps
|ITTF
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Para Table tennis - WChamps
|ITTF
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Taekwondo
|WTF Taekwondo WChamps
|WTF
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Taekwondo WC Champs
|WTF
|None
|None
|None
|None
|WTF World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final
|WTF
|4,651
|4,651
|3,100
|3,100
|2014
|Tennis
|Australian Open
|£2.24m
|£2.24m
|£1.45m
|£1.45m
|2001
|French Open
|£1.83m
|£1.83m
|£1.3m
|£1.3m
|2006
|Wimbledon
|£1.88m
|£1.88m
|£1.76m
|£1.76m
|2007
|US Open
|£2.71m
|£2.71m
|£1.9m
|£1.9m
|1973
|Wheelchair Tennis - Australian Open
|Wheelchair Tennis - French Open
|27,132
|27,132
|17,500
|17,500
|Wheelchair Tennis - Wimbledon
|25,000
|25,000
|12,000
|12,000
|Wheelchair Tennis - US Open
|6,800
|6,800
|Triathlon
|World Triathlon Series Grand Final
|ITU
|23,256
|23,256
|18,800
|18,800
|2009
|World Triathlon Series Mixed team relay
|ITU
|13,566
|13,566
|11,000
|Paratriathlon - WChamps
|ITU
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Volleyball
|Beach - World Tour Final
|FIVB
|77,520
|77,520
|21,000
|21,000
|1992
|Beach - WChamps
|FIVB
|46,512
|46,512
|37,600
|37,600
|Indoor - WChamps
|FIVB
|125,000
|125,000
|125,000
|125,000
|Water Polo
|WChamps
|FINA
|62,016
|62,016
|37,600
|37,600
|Weightlifing
|WChamps
|IWF
|No response
|No response
|None
|None
|Windsurfing (RS:X)
|ISAF Sailing WC Qingdao
|ISAF
|5,936
|5,936
|11,300
|11,300
|ISAF Sailing WC Grand Final
|ISAF
|7,908
|7,908
|6,200
|6,200
|2014
|Wrestling
|WChamps
|UWW
|No response
|No response
|No response
|No response
|No response