Transfers - July 2017

Wayne Rooney has rejoined Everton on a two-year contract

The summer transfer window is formally open as of 1 July, although many clubs have been arranging to sign players since the end of last season.

Signings from June, plus any deals confirmed since the closure of the January transfer window, can be found on the June and spring 2017 editions of this page while you can see who each club has let go at the end of the 2016-17 season on our released player round-up.

31 July

Premier League

Nemanja Matic [Chelsea - Manchester United] £40m

Football League

Pierce Bird [Dunkirk - Notts County] - Free

Callum Elder [Leicester - Wigan] Loan

Alex Iacovitti [Nottingham Forest - Forest Green] Loan

Aboubakar Kamara [SC Amiens - Fulham] Undisclosed

Branislav Pindroch [unattached - Notts County]

Chris Sang [Wigan - Bury] Free

Callum Saunders [Crewe - Notts County] Free

Alex Whitmore [Burnley - Bury] Loan

Jack Williams [QPR - Wycombe] Loan

Lee Evans [Wolves - Wigan] Loan

Tristan Abrahams [Leyton Orient - Norwich] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Gordon Greer [Blackburn - Kilmarnock] Free

Jordan Turnbull [Coventry - Partick Thistle] Loan

International

Steven Berghuis [Watford - Feyenoord] Undisclosed

Bjorn Johnsen [Hearts - ADO Den Haag] Undisclosed

29 July

Scottish Premiership

Michael O'Halloran [Rangers - St Johnstone] Loan

Football League

Paul Dixon [Dundee United - Grimsby] Free

Ryan Tunnicliffe [Fulham - Millwall] Undisclosed

International

Victorien Angban [Chelsea - Waasland-Beveren] Loan

28 July

Premier League

Mikel Merino [Borussia Dortmund - Newcastle] Loan

Football League

Daniel Alfei [Aberystwyth - Yeovil] Free

Nathan Baker [Aston Villa - Bristol City] Undisclosed

Jake Cooper [Reading - Millwall] Undisclosed

Ashley Fletcher [West Ham - Middlesbrough] £6.5m

Gavin Gunning [Grimsby - Port Vale] Free

Chris Long [Burnley - Northampton] Loan

Jack Payne [Huddersfield - Oxford] Loan

Adam Phillips [Liverpool - Norwich] Free

Devonte Redmond [Manchester United - Scunthorpe] Loan

Chris Whelpdale [AFC Wimbledon - Stevenage] Free

Scottish Premiership

Lee Erwin [Leeds - Kilmarnock] Free

International

Matt Miazga [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan

27 July

Football League

Jamal Blackman [Chelsea - Sheffield United] Loan

Andreas Bouchalakis [Olympiakos - Nottingham Forest] Free

Ross Fitzsimons [unattached - Notts County]

Michael Hector [Chelsea - Hull] Loan

Tomas Kalas [Chelsea - Fulham] Loan

Kgosi Ntlhe [Stevenage - Rochdale] Free

Steve Old [GAIS - Morecambe] Undisclosed

Karleigh Osborne [Kilmarnock - Grimsby] Free

Aaron Tshibola [Aston Villa - MK Dons] Loan

International

Diego Fabbrini [Birmingham - Real Oviedo] Loan

Obbi Oulare [Watford - Royal Antwerp] Loan

26 July

Football League

Callum Burton [Shrewsbury - Hull] Undisclosed

Shaquile Coulthirst [Peterborough - Barnet] Free

Tendayi Darikwa [Burnley - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Niall Ennis [Wolves - Shrewsbury] Loan

Darnell Fisher [Rotherham - Preston] Undisclosed

Lewis Grabban [Bournemouth - Sunderland] Loan

Ondrej Mazuch [Sparta Prague - Hull] Undisclosed

Karleigh Osbourne [Kilmarnock - Grimsby] Free

Viv Solomon-Otabor [Birmingham - Blackpool] Loan

Jason Steele [Blackburn - Sunderland] Undisclosed

Mike Williamson [Wolves - Oxford] Free

Scottish Premiership

Vykintas Slivka [Juventus - Hibernian] Undisclosed

International

Pedro Chirivella [Liverpool - Willem II] Loan

25 July

Premier League

Phil Bardsley [Stoke - Burnley] Undisclosed

Izzy Brown [Chelsea - Brighton] Loan

Football League

Richard Bennett [Barrow - Carlisle] Undisclosed

Diogo Jota [Atletico Madrid - Wolves] Loan

John Lundstram [Oxford - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Oliver Norwood [Brighton - Fulham] Loan

Alefe Santos [Derby - Yeovil] Free

Steven Taylor [Ipswich - Peterborough] Free

Nathan Tyson [Kilmarnock - Wycombe] Free

Liam Walker [Europa FC - Notts County] Free

Scottish Premiership

Billy Mckay [Wigan - Ross County] Undisclosed

George Newell [Bolton - Motherwell] Free

International

Emilio Izaguirre [Celtic - Al-Fayha] Undisclosed

Jordan Veretout [Aston Villa - Fiorentina] Undisclosed

24 July

Premier League

Javier Hernandez [Bayer Leverkusen - West Ham] £16m

Benjamin Mendy [Monaco - Manchester City] £52m

Jairo Riedewald [Ajax - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

Football League

Shaun Brisley [Carlisle - Notts County] Free

International

Federico Bernardeschi [Fiorentina - Juventus] £35m

Mason Mount [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan

23 July

Premier League

Danilo [Real Madrid - Manchester City] £26.5m

22 July

Premier League

Marko Arnautovic [Stoke - West Ham] £20m up to £25m

Football League

Jack Fitzwater [West Brom - Forest Green] Loan

Harry Pickering [Port Vale - Forest Green] Free

Darren Randolph [West Ham - Middlesbrough] £5m

International

Aleksandar Kolarov [Manchester City - Roma] £4.5m

21 July

Premier League

Javier Manquillo [Atletico Madrid - Newcastle] Undisclosed

Alvaro Morata [Real Madrid - Chelsea] £60m

Andrew Robertson [Hull - Liverpool] £8m up to £10m

Kurt Zouma [Chelsea - Stoke] Loan

Football League

Jay Dasilva [Chelsea - Charlton] Loan

Kayden Jackson [Barnsley - Accrington] Undisclosed

Sean Longstaff [Newcastle - Blackpool] Loan

Mikael Mandron [Wigan - Colchester] Undisclosed

Emiliano Marcondes [Nordsjaelland - Brentford] Free*

Daryl Murphy [Newcastle - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Liam Nash [Maldon & Tiptree - Gillingham] Free

Aaron Pierre [Wycombe - Northampton] Free

Ryan Seager [Southampton - MK Dons] Loan

Kevin Stewart [Liverpool - Hull] Reported £8m

Liam Trotter [Bolton - AFC Wimbledon] Free

*deal to be completed in January

International

Idriss Saadi [Cardff - Strasbourg] Undisclosed

20 July

Football League

Harry Anderson [Peterborough - Lincoln] Undisclosed

James Bolton [Gateshead - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

Michael Bostwick [Peterborough - Lincoln] Undisclosed

Paul Caddis [Birmingham - Blackburn] Free

David Forde [Millwall - Cambridge] Free

Jorge Grant [Nottingham Forest - Notts County] Loan

Christoffer Mafoumbi [Free State Stars - Blackpool] Free

Chris Maguire [Oxford - Bury] Free

Chris Samba [unattached - Aston Villa]

Ruben Vinagre [Monaco - Wolves] Loan

Glenn Whelan [Stoke - Aston Villa] £1m

Joe Williams [Everton - Barnsley] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Jim O'Brien [Shrewsbury - Ross County] Free

Elliot Parish [Accrington - Dundee] Free

International

Kerim Frei [Birmingham - Istanbul Basaksehir] Undisclosed

19 July

Premier League

Eldin Jakupovic [Hull - Leicester] Undisclosed

Jacob Murphy [Norwich - Newcastle] Undisclosed (reported £12m)

Football League

Tom Broadbent [unattached - Bristol Rovers]

Ahmed Elmohamady [Hull - Aston Villa] £1m

Vito Mannone [Sunderland - Reading] £2m

Matthew Pennington [Everton - Leeds] Loan

Alex Penny [Nuneaton - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Dominic Samuel [Reading - Blackburn] Undisclosed

Jordan Simpson [Swindon - Forest Green] Free

Scottish Premiership

Deivydas Matulevicius [Royal Mouscron - Hibernian] Free

International

Cristian Ceballos [Charlton - Sint-Truiden] Free

Wojciech Szczesny [Arsenal - Juventus] £10m

18 July

Premier League

Joe Hart [Manchester City - West Ham] Loan

Football League

Hope Akpan [Blackburn - Burton] Free

Ryan Allsop [Bournemouth - Blackpool] Loan

Billy Bingham [Crewe - Gillingham] Free

Fraizer Campbell [Crystal Palace - Hull] Free

Callum Cooke [Middlesbrough - Blackpool] Loan

Matt Crooks [Rangers - Northampton] Undisclosed

Marcus Harness [Burton - Port Vale] Loan

Funso Ojo [Willem II - Scunthorpe] Free

Terence Vancooten [Reading - Stevenage] Free

Ollie Watkins [Exeter - Brentford] Undisclosed

Xemi [Barcelona B - Oxford] Free

Scottish Premiership

Chris Burke [Ross County - Kilmarnock] Free

Ryan Fulton [Liverpool - Hamilton] Free

International

Lucas Leiva [Liverpool - Lazio] £5m

Lasse Vigen Christiansen [Fulham - Brondby] Undisclosed

17 July

Premier League

Ahmed Hegazi [Al Ahly - West Bromwich Albion] Loan

Cuco Martina [Southampton - Everton] Free

Football League

Ali Al-Habsi [Reading - Al-Hilal] Undisclosed

Gboly Ariyibi [Nottingham Forest - MK Dons] Loan

Adam Armstrong [Newcastle - Bolton] Loan

Britt Assombalonga [Nottingham Forest - Middlesbrough] £15m

Harry Cardwell [Reading - Grimsby] Free

Courtney Duffus [Everton - Oldham] Undisclosed

Cole Kpekawa [Barnsley - Colchester] Undisclosed

Tom Nichols [Peterborough - Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed

Ike Ugbo [Chelsea - Barnsley] Loan

James Wilson [Sheffield United - Walsall] Loan

International

Mukhtar Ali [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Undisclosed

Dan Crowley [Arsenal - Willem II] Undisclosed

Yoan Gouffran [Newcastle - Goztepe SK] Free

16 July

International

George Dobson [West Ham - Sparta Rotterdam] Undisclosed

Clinton Njie [Tottenham - Marseille] Loan

Nolito [Manchester City - Sevilla] Undisclosed (reported £7.9m)

Marco van Ginkel [Chelsea - PSV Eindhoven] Loan

15 July

Premier League

Tiemoue Bakayoko [Monaco - Chelsea] Undisclosed

Douglas Luiz [Vasco Da Gama - Manchester City] Undisclosed

Football League

Jimmy Abdou [Millwall - Wimbledon] Loan

Tom Huddlestone [Hull - Derby] Undisclosed (reported £2m)

Ben Killip [Norwich - Grimsby] Free

Ben Richards-Everton [unattached - Accrington]

Scottish Premiership

Steven Whittaker [Norwich - Hibernian] Free

International

Federico Fazio [Tottenham - Roma] Undisclosed

14 July

Premier League

Kyle Walker [Tottenham - Manchester City] £45m

Football League

Nicky Ajose [Charlton - Bury] Loan

Sammy Ameobi [Newcastle - Bolton] Free

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson [Wolves - Reading] Undisclosed

Marc Bola [Arsenal - Bristol Rovers] Loan

Keston Davies [Swansea - Yeovil] Loan

Ethan Ebanks-Landell [Wolves - MK Dons] Loan

Marcel Franke [Greuther Furth - Norwich] Undisclosed

Dominic Iorfa [Wolves - Ipswich] Loan

Sam Johnstone [Man Utd - Aston Villa] Loan

Neal Maupay [St Etienne - Brentford] Undisclosed

George Miller [Bury - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Cheikh N'Doye [Angers - Birmingham] Free

Lucas Piazon [Chelsea - Fulham] Loan

Brett Pitman [Ipswich - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Connor Roberts [Swansea - Middlesbrough] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Sofien Moussa [unattached - Dundee]

Kari Arnason [AS Omonia Nicosia - Aberdeen] Undisclosed

International

Gerard Deulofeu [Everton - Barcelona] (reported £10.6m)

Bartosz Kapustka [Leicester - Freiburg] Loan

13 July

Premier League

Nathaniel Chalobah [Chelsea - Watford] Undisclosed

Markus Suttner [Ingolstadt - Brighton] Undisclosed

Football League

Ezgjan Alioski [FC Lugano - Leeds] Undisclosed

Martin Braithwaite [Toulouse - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Josh Emmanuel [Ipswich - Rotherham] Loan

Rob Hunt [Brighton - Oldham] Undisclosed

Luke James [Peterborough - Forest Green] Free

Donal McDermott [Rochdale - Swindon] Free

Aiden McGeady [Everton - Sunderland] Undisclosed

Samuel Saiz [SD Huesca - Leeds] Undisclosed

Dwight Tiendalli [unattached - Oxford]

Lee Tomlin [Bristol City - Cardiff] Undisclosed (reported £2.9m)

James Vaughan [Bury - Sunderland] Undisclosed (reported £900,000)

Scottish Premiership

Glen Kamara [Arsenal - Dundee] Free

International

Enner Valencia [West Ham - Tigres] Undisclosed

12 July

Premier League

Ruben Loftus-Cheek [Chelsea - Crystal Palace] Loan

Football League

James Henry [Wolves - Oxford] Free

Luke McGee [Tottenham - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Harry Smith [Millwall - Swindon] Loan

Christian Walton [Brighton - Wigan] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Gary Mackay-Steven [Celtic - Aberdeen] Undisclosed

Olivier Ntcham [Manchester City - Celtic] Undisclosed (reported £4.5m)

Dom Thomas [Motherwell - Kilmarnock] Free

International

Dani Alves [Juventus - Paris St-Germain] Free

Adnan Januzaj [Manchester United - Real Sociedad] £9.8m

Danilo Pantic [Chelsea - Partizan Belgrade] Loan

11 July

Premier League

Jack Cork [Swansea - Burnley] £10m

Dominic Solanke [Chelsea - Liverpool] Undisclosed

Football League

Ola Aina [Chelsea - Hull] Loan

Caleb Ekuban [Chievo Verona - Leeds] Undisclosed

James Husband [Middlesbrough - Norwich] Undisclosed

Carlton Morris [Norwich - Shrewsbury] Loan

Will Norris [Cambridge - Wolves] Undisclosed

Rekeil Pyke [Huddersfield - Port Vale] Loan

Louis Reed [Sheffield United - Chesterfield] Loan

Michael Turner [Norwich - Southend] Free

International

Steve Mandanda [Crystal Palace - Marseille] Undisclosed

James Rodriguez [Real Madrid - Bayern Munich] Loan

Mario Suarez [Watford - Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng FC] Undisclosed

Ron-Robert Zieler [Leicester - Stuttgart] Undisclosed

10 July

Premier League

Romelu Lukaku [Everton - Manchester United] £75m

Football League

Richard Brindley [Colchester - Barnet] Free

Tom Heardman [Newcastle - Bury] Loan

Dean Henderson [Manchester United - Shrewsbury] Loan

Jordan Maguire-Drew [Brighton - Lincoln] Loan

Kieffer Moore [Ipswich - Rotherham] Loan

John Ruddy [Norwich - Wolves] Free

Liam Shephard [Swansea - Peterborough] Free

International

Elvis Manu [Brighton - Genclerbirligi] Free

Sam Nicholson [Hearts - Minnesota United] Free

9 July

Premier League

Wayne Rooney [Manchester United - Everton] Free

Antonio Rudiger [Roma - Chelsea] Undisclosed

Football League

Olufela Olomola [Southampton - Yeovil] Loan

International

Kaylen Hinds [Arsenal - Wolfsburg] Undisclosed

8 July

Premier League

Harvey Bradbury [Portsmouth - Watford] Free

Sam Howes [West Ham - Watford] Free

Football League

Willy Boly [FC Porto - Wolves] Loan

Jak McCourt [Northampton - Chesterfield]

Ruben Neves [FC Porto - Wolves] Undisclosed (reported £15.8m)

International

Yakou Meite [Reading - Sochaux] Loan

7 July

Premier League

Mathias Jorgensen [FC Copenhagen - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Jon Walters [Stoke City - Burnley] £3m

Football League

Cyrus Christie [Derby - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Joe Coveney [Manchester City - Nottingham Forest] Free

Ibrahima Cisse [Standard Liege - Fulham] Undisclosed

Bradley Collins [Chelsea - Forest Green] Loan

Stephen Darby [Bradford - Bolton] Free

Mohamed Eisa [Greenwich Borough - Cheltenham] Free

Alex Gilliead [Newcastle - Bradford] Loan

Rene Gilmartin [Watford - Colchester] Free

Chris Hussey [Sheffield United - Swindon] Loan

Jonny Howson [Norwich - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Michael Kightly [Burnley - Southend] Free

Kamo Mokotjo [FC Twente - Brentford] Undisclosed

Connor Ogilvie [Tottenham - Gillingham] Loan

Regan Poole [Manchester United - Northampton] Loan

Jerell Sellars [Aston Villa - Cheltenham] Free

Wieger Sietsma [Heerenveen - MK Dons] Free

Scottish Premiership

Nicky Maynard [MK Dons - Aberdeen] Free

International

Jordi Amat [Swansea - Real Betis] Loan

Saidy Janko [Celtic - St Etienne] Free

6 July

Premier League

Vincent Iborra [Sevilla - Leicester] Undisclosed (reported £10.5m)

Roque Mesa [Las Palmas - Swansea] £11m

Stefan O'Connor [Arsenal - Newcastle] Free

Charlie Taylor [Leeds - Burnley] Fee to be decided by tribunal

Josef Yarney [Everton - Newcastle] Free

Football League

Jimmy Ryan [Fleetwood - Blackpool] Free

Tom Aldred [Blackpool - Bury] Free

Vurnon Anita [Newcastle - Leeds] Free

Tyrone Barnett [AFC Wimbledon - Port Vale] Undisclosed

Loic Damour [Bourg-Peronnas - Cardiff] Free

Dennon Lewis [Watford - Crawley] Loan

Gavin Massey [Leyton Orient - Wigan] Free

Jonathan Obika [Swindon - Oxford] Free

Sam Slocombe [Blackpool - Bristol Rovers] Free

Adam Smith [Northampton - Bristol Rovers] Free

Richard Stearman [Fulham - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Thomas Verheydt [MVV Maastricht - Crawley] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Graham Dorrans [Nowich - Rangers] Undisclosed

International

Charlie Colkett [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan

Perry Kitchen [Hearts - Rangers] Undisclosed

5 July

Premier League

Alexandre Lacazette [Lyon- Arsenal] £46.5m up to £52.6m

Steve Mounie [Montpellier - Huddersfield] Undisclosed (reported £11.44m)

Josh Tymon [Hull - Stoke] Undisclosed

Football League

Ade Azeez [Partick Thistle - Cambridge] Undisclosed

Brendan Galloway [Everton - Sunderland] Loan

Jack Grimmer [Fulham - Coventry] Free

Jordy Hiwula [Huddersfield - Fleetwood] Loan

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis [Huddersfield - Portsmouth] Loan

Craig MacGillivray [Walsall - Shrewsbury] Free

Barrie McKay [Rangers - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Conor McLaughlin [Fleetwood - Millwall] Free

Harrison Reed [Southampton - Norwich] Loan

Ash Taylor [Aberdeen - Northampton] Free

Scottish Premiership

Jack Hendry [Wigan - Dundee] Free

Cedric Kipre [Leicester - Motherwell] Free

International

Fabio Coentrao [Real Madrid - Sporting Lisbon] Loan

Theo Hernandez [Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid] Undisclosed (reported £22.8m)

Todd Kane [Chelsea - Groningen] Loan

Josimar Quintero [Chelsea - FC Rostov] Loan

4 July

Premier League

Kasey Palmer [Chelsea - Huddersfield] Loan

Tammy Abraham [Chelsea - Swansea] Loan

Tom Ince [Derby - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Florian Lejeune [Eibar - Newcastle] Undisclosed (reported £8.7m)

Connor Mahoney [Blackburn - Bournemouth] Undisclosed

Football League

Yaser Kasim [Swindon - Northampton] Free

James Bailey [Carlisle - Yeovil] Free

Lewie Coyle [Leeds - Fleetwood] Loan

Danzell Gravenberch [Reading - KSV Roeselare] Loan

Elliot Lee [Barnsley - Luton] Free

George Long [Sheffield United - AFC Wimbledon] Loan

Tom Parkes [Leyton Orient - Carlisle] Free

Jake Reeves [AFC Wimbledon - Bradford] Undisclosed

Brad Walker [Hartlepool - Crewe] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Kirk Broadfoot [Rotherham - Kilmarnock] Free

Thomas Mikkelsen [Odense - Ross County] Free

Stephen O'Donnell [Luton - Kilmarnock] Free

International

Borja Baston [Swansea - Malaga] Loan

Matthias Ginter [Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Monchengladbach] Undisclosed (reported £14.9m)

Jozabed [Fulham - Celta Vigo] Undisclosed

Terence Kongolo [Feyenoord - Monaco] Undisclosed (reported £11.4m)

Niall McGinn [Aberdeen - Gwangju] Free

Luiz Gustavo [Wolfsburg - Marseille] Undisclosed (reported £7m)

3 July

Premier League

Michael Keane [Burnley - Everton] Potentially rising to £30m

Sandro Ramirez [Malaga - Everton] £5.2m

Zhang Yuning [Vitesse - West Brom] Undisclosed

Football League

George Boyd [Burnley - Sheffield Wednesday] Free

Bersant Celina [Manchester City - Ipswich] Loan

Marcelo Djalo [CD Lugo - Fulham] Undisclosed

Jonny Edwards [Hull - Accrington] Loan

Adam El-Abd [Shrewsbury - Wycombe] Free

Jordon Forster [Hibernian - Cheltenham] Undisclosed

Dan Jones [Chesterfield - Notts County] Free

Mitchell Lund [Doncaster - Morecambe] Loan

Luke Murphy [Leeds - Burton] Loan

Eddie Nolan [Blackpool - Crewe] Free

Jamie Proctor [Bolton - Rotherham] Undisclosed

James Shea [AFC Wimbledon - Luton] Free

John Terry [Chelsea - Aston Villa] Free

Ben Williams [Bury - Blackpool] Free

Andre Wisdom [Liverpool - Derby] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Jamie Lindsay [Celtic - Ross County] Loan

International

Andrija Novakovich [Reading - Telstar] Loan

Zhang Yuning [West Brom - Werder Bremen] Loan

2 July

Premier League

Jay Rodriguez [Southampton - West Brom] £12m

Football League

Lloyd Isgrove [Southampton - Barnsley] Free

1 July

Premier League

Ethan Ampadu [Exeter - Chelsea] Undisclosed

Daniel Bachmann [Stoke - Watford] Free

Jan Bednarek [Lech Poznan - Southampton] Undisclosed

Willy Caballero [Manchester City - Chelsea] Free

Kiko Femenia [Alaves - Watford] Free

Football League

Barry Douglas [Konyaspor - Wolves] Undisclosed

Zeki Fryers [Crystal Palace - Barnsley] Free

Marc Roberts [Barnsley - Birmingham] Undisclosed

Craig Ross [Macclesfield - Barnet] Free

Josh Scowen [Barnsley - QPR] Free

Scottish Premiership

Niall Keown [Reading - Partick Thistle] Undisclosed

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship. Transfer windows in other major European and global leagues extended in February and March.