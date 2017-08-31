Transfers - July 2017
The summer transfer window is formally open as of 1 July, although many clubs have been arranging to sign players since the end of last season.
Signings from June, plus any deals confirmed since the closure of the January transfer window, can be found on the June and spring 2017 editions of this page while you can see who each club has let go at the end of the 2016-17 season on our released player round-up.
For all the latest rumours check out the gossip page and, for all the manager ins and outs, see our list of current bosses.
31 July
Premier League
Nemanja Matic [Chelsea - Manchester United] £40m
Football League
Pierce Bird [Dunkirk - Notts County] - Free
Callum Elder [Leicester - Wigan] Loan
Alex Iacovitti [Nottingham Forest - Forest Green] Loan
Aboubakar Kamara [SC Amiens - Fulham] Undisclosed
Branislav Pindroch [unattached - Notts County]
Chris Sang [Wigan - Bury] Free
Callum Saunders [Crewe - Notts County] Free
Alex Whitmore [Burnley - Bury] Loan
Jack Williams [QPR - Wycombe] Loan
Lee Evans [Wolves - Wigan] Loan
Tristan Abrahams [Leyton Orient - Norwich] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Gordon Greer [Blackburn - Kilmarnock] Free
Jordan Turnbull [Coventry - Partick Thistle] Loan
International
Steven Berghuis [Watford - Feyenoord] Undisclosed
Bjorn Johnsen [Hearts - ADO Den Haag] Undisclosed
29 July
Scottish Premiership
Michael O'Halloran [Rangers - St Johnstone] Loan
Football League
Paul Dixon [Dundee United - Grimsby] Free
Ryan Tunnicliffe [Fulham - Millwall] Undisclosed
International
Victorien Angban [Chelsea - Waasland-Beveren] Loan
28 July
Premier League
Mikel Merino [Borussia Dortmund - Newcastle] Loan
Football League
Daniel Alfei [Aberystwyth - Yeovil] Free
Nathan Baker [Aston Villa - Bristol City] Undisclosed
Jake Cooper [Reading - Millwall] Undisclosed
Ashley Fletcher [West Ham - Middlesbrough] £6.5m
Gavin Gunning [Grimsby - Port Vale] Free
Chris Long [Burnley - Northampton] Loan
Jack Payne [Huddersfield - Oxford] Loan
Adam Phillips [Liverpool - Norwich] Free
Devonte Redmond [Manchester United - Scunthorpe] Loan
Chris Whelpdale [AFC Wimbledon - Stevenage] Free
Scottish Premiership
Lee Erwin [Leeds - Kilmarnock] Free
International
Matt Miazga [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan
27 July
Football League
Jamal Blackman [Chelsea - Sheffield United] Loan
Andreas Bouchalakis [Olympiakos - Nottingham Forest] Free
Ross Fitzsimons [unattached - Notts County]
Michael Hector [Chelsea - Hull] Loan
Tomas Kalas [Chelsea - Fulham] Loan
Kgosi Ntlhe [Stevenage - Rochdale] Free
Steve Old [GAIS - Morecambe] Undisclosed
Karleigh Osborne [Kilmarnock - Grimsby] Free
Aaron Tshibola [Aston Villa - MK Dons] Loan
International
Diego Fabbrini [Birmingham - Real Oviedo] Loan
Obbi Oulare [Watford - Royal Antwerp] Loan
26 July
Football League
Callum Burton [Shrewsbury - Hull] Undisclosed
Shaquile Coulthirst [Peterborough - Barnet] Free
Tendayi Darikwa [Burnley - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed
Niall Ennis [Wolves - Shrewsbury] Loan
Darnell Fisher [Rotherham - Preston] Undisclosed
Lewis Grabban [Bournemouth - Sunderland] Loan
Ondrej Mazuch [Sparta Prague - Hull] Undisclosed
Karleigh Osbourne [Kilmarnock - Grimsby] Free
Viv Solomon-Otabor [Birmingham - Blackpool] Loan
Jason Steele [Blackburn - Sunderland] Undisclosed
Mike Williamson [Wolves - Oxford] Free
Scottish Premiership
Vykintas Slivka [Juventus - Hibernian] Undisclosed
International
Pedro Chirivella [Liverpool - Willem II] Loan
25 July
Premier League
Phil Bardsley [Stoke - Burnley] Undisclosed
Izzy Brown [Chelsea - Brighton] Loan
Football League
Richard Bennett [Barrow - Carlisle] Undisclosed
Diogo Jota [Atletico Madrid - Wolves] Loan
John Lundstram [Oxford - Sheffield United] Undisclosed
Oliver Norwood [Brighton - Fulham] Loan
Alefe Santos [Derby - Yeovil] Free
Steven Taylor [Ipswich - Peterborough] Free
Nathan Tyson [Kilmarnock - Wycombe] Free
Liam Walker [Europa FC - Notts County] Free
Scottish Premiership
Billy Mckay [Wigan - Ross County] Undisclosed
George Newell [Bolton - Motherwell] Free
International
Emilio Izaguirre [Celtic - Al-Fayha] Undisclosed
Jordan Veretout [Aston Villa - Fiorentina] Undisclosed
24 July
Premier League
Javier Hernandez [Bayer Leverkusen - West Ham] £16m
Benjamin Mendy [Monaco - Manchester City] £52m
Jairo Riedewald [Ajax - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed
Football League
Shaun Brisley [Carlisle - Notts County] Free
International
Federico Bernardeschi [Fiorentina - Juventus] £35m
Mason Mount [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan
23 July
Premier League
Danilo [Real Madrid - Manchester City] £26.5m
22 July
Premier League
Marko Arnautovic [Stoke - West Ham] £20m up to £25m
Football League
Jack Fitzwater [West Brom - Forest Green] Loan
Harry Pickering [Port Vale - Forest Green] Free
Darren Randolph [West Ham - Middlesbrough] £5m
International
Aleksandar Kolarov [Manchester City - Roma] £4.5m
21 July
Premier League
Javier Manquillo [Atletico Madrid - Newcastle] Undisclosed
Alvaro Morata [Real Madrid - Chelsea] £60m
Andrew Robertson [Hull - Liverpool] £8m up to £10m
Kurt Zouma [Chelsea - Stoke] Loan
Football League
Jay Dasilva [Chelsea - Charlton] Loan
Kayden Jackson [Barnsley - Accrington] Undisclosed
Sean Longstaff [Newcastle - Blackpool] Loan
Mikael Mandron [Wigan - Colchester] Undisclosed
Emiliano Marcondes [Nordsjaelland - Brentford] Free*
Daryl Murphy [Newcastle - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed
Liam Nash [Maldon & Tiptree - Gillingham] Free
Aaron Pierre [Wycombe - Northampton] Free
Ryan Seager [Southampton - MK Dons] Loan
Kevin Stewart [Liverpool - Hull] Reported £8m
Liam Trotter [Bolton - AFC Wimbledon] Free
*deal to be completed in January
International
Idriss Saadi [Cardff - Strasbourg] Undisclosed
20 July
Football League
Harry Anderson [Peterborough - Lincoln] Undisclosed
James Bolton [Gateshead - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed
Michael Bostwick [Peterborough - Lincoln] Undisclosed
Paul Caddis [Birmingham - Blackburn] Free
David Forde [Millwall - Cambridge] Free
Jorge Grant [Nottingham Forest - Notts County] Loan
Christoffer Mafoumbi [Free State Stars - Blackpool] Free
Chris Maguire [Oxford - Bury] Free
Chris Samba [unattached - Aston Villa]
Ruben Vinagre [Monaco - Wolves] Loan
Glenn Whelan [Stoke - Aston Villa] £1m
Joe Williams [Everton - Barnsley] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Jim O'Brien [Shrewsbury - Ross County] Free
Elliot Parish [Accrington - Dundee] Free
International
Kerim Frei [Birmingham - Istanbul Basaksehir] Undisclosed
19 July
Premier League
Eldin Jakupovic [Hull - Leicester] Undisclosed
Jacob Murphy [Norwich - Newcastle] Undisclosed (reported £12m)
Football League
Tom Broadbent [unattached - Bristol Rovers]
Ahmed Elmohamady [Hull - Aston Villa] £1m
Vito Mannone [Sunderland - Reading] £2m
Matthew Pennington [Everton - Leeds] Loan
Alex Penny [Nuneaton - Peterborough] Undisclosed
Dominic Samuel [Reading - Blackburn] Undisclosed
Jordan Simpson [Swindon - Forest Green] Free
Scottish Premiership
Deivydas Matulevicius [Royal Mouscron - Hibernian] Free
International
Cristian Ceballos [Charlton - Sint-Truiden] Free
Wojciech Szczesny [Arsenal - Juventus] £10m
18 July
Premier League
Joe Hart [Manchester City - West Ham] Loan
Football League
Hope Akpan [Blackburn - Burton] Free
Ryan Allsop [Bournemouth - Blackpool] Loan
Billy Bingham [Crewe - Gillingham] Free
Fraizer Campbell [Crystal Palace - Hull] Free
Callum Cooke [Middlesbrough - Blackpool] Loan
Matt Crooks [Rangers - Northampton] Undisclosed
Marcus Harness [Burton - Port Vale] Loan
Funso Ojo [Willem II - Scunthorpe] Free
Terence Vancooten [Reading - Stevenage] Free
Ollie Watkins [Exeter - Brentford] Undisclosed
Xemi [Barcelona B - Oxford] Free
Scottish Premiership
Chris Burke [Ross County - Kilmarnock] Free
Ryan Fulton [Liverpool - Hamilton] Free
International
Lucas Leiva [Liverpool - Lazio] £5m
Lasse Vigen Christiansen [Fulham - Brondby] Undisclosed
17 July
Premier League
Ahmed Hegazi [Al Ahly - West Bromwich Albion] Loan
Cuco Martina [Southampton - Everton] Free
Football League
Ali Al-Habsi [Reading - Al-Hilal] Undisclosed
Gboly Ariyibi [Nottingham Forest - MK Dons] Loan
Adam Armstrong [Newcastle - Bolton] Loan
Britt Assombalonga [Nottingham Forest - Middlesbrough] £15m
Harry Cardwell [Reading - Grimsby] Free
Courtney Duffus [Everton - Oldham] Undisclosed
Cole Kpekawa [Barnsley - Colchester] Undisclosed
Tom Nichols [Peterborough - Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed
Ike Ugbo [Chelsea - Barnsley] Loan
James Wilson [Sheffield United - Walsall] Loan
International
Mukhtar Ali [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Undisclosed
Dan Crowley [Arsenal - Willem II] Undisclosed
Yoan Gouffran [Newcastle - Goztepe SK] Free
16 July
International
George Dobson [West Ham - Sparta Rotterdam] Undisclosed
Clinton Njie [Tottenham - Marseille] Loan
Nolito [Manchester City - Sevilla] Undisclosed (reported £7.9m)
Marco van Ginkel [Chelsea - PSV Eindhoven] Loan
15 July
Premier League
Tiemoue Bakayoko [Monaco - Chelsea] Undisclosed
Douglas Luiz [Vasco Da Gama - Manchester City] Undisclosed
Football League
Jimmy Abdou [Millwall - Wimbledon] Loan
Tom Huddlestone [Hull - Derby] Undisclosed (reported £2m)
Ben Killip [Norwich - Grimsby] Free
Ben Richards-Everton [unattached - Accrington]
Scottish Premiership
Steven Whittaker [Norwich - Hibernian] Free
International
Federico Fazio [Tottenham - Roma] Undisclosed
14 July
Premier League
Kyle Walker [Tottenham - Manchester City] £45m
Football League
Nicky Ajose [Charlton - Bury] Loan
Sammy Ameobi [Newcastle - Bolton] Free
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson [Wolves - Reading] Undisclosed
Marc Bola [Arsenal - Bristol Rovers] Loan
Keston Davies [Swansea - Yeovil] Loan
Ethan Ebanks-Landell [Wolves - MK Dons] Loan
Marcel Franke [Greuther Furth - Norwich] Undisclosed
Dominic Iorfa [Wolves - Ipswich] Loan
Sam Johnstone [Man Utd - Aston Villa] Loan
Neal Maupay [St Etienne - Brentford] Undisclosed
George Miller [Bury - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed
Cheikh N'Doye [Angers - Birmingham] Free
Lucas Piazon [Chelsea - Fulham] Loan
Brett Pitman [Ipswich - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
Connor Roberts [Swansea - Middlesbrough] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Sofien Moussa [unattached - Dundee]
Kari Arnason [AS Omonia Nicosia - Aberdeen] Undisclosed
International
Gerard Deulofeu [Everton - Barcelona] (reported £10.6m)
Bartosz Kapustka [Leicester - Freiburg] Loan
13 July
Premier League
Nathaniel Chalobah [Chelsea - Watford] Undisclosed
Markus Suttner [Ingolstadt - Brighton] Undisclosed
Football League
Ezgjan Alioski [FC Lugano - Leeds] Undisclosed
Martin Braithwaite [Toulouse - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed
Josh Emmanuel [Ipswich - Rotherham] Loan
Rob Hunt [Brighton - Oldham] Undisclosed
Luke James [Peterborough - Forest Green] Free
Donal McDermott [Rochdale - Swindon] Free
Aiden McGeady [Everton - Sunderland] Undisclosed
Samuel Saiz [SD Huesca - Leeds] Undisclosed
Dwight Tiendalli [unattached - Oxford]
Lee Tomlin [Bristol City - Cardiff] Undisclosed (reported £2.9m)
James Vaughan [Bury - Sunderland] Undisclosed (reported £900,000)
Scottish Premiership
Glen Kamara [Arsenal - Dundee] Free
International
Enner Valencia [West Ham - Tigres] Undisclosed
12 July
Premier League
Ruben Loftus-Cheek [Chelsea - Crystal Palace] Loan
Football League
James Henry [Wolves - Oxford] Free
Luke McGee [Tottenham - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
Harry Smith [Millwall - Swindon] Loan
Christian Walton [Brighton - Wigan] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Gary Mackay-Steven [Celtic - Aberdeen] Undisclosed
Olivier Ntcham [Manchester City - Celtic] Undisclosed (reported £4.5m)
Dom Thomas [Motherwell - Kilmarnock] Free
International
Dani Alves [Juventus - Paris St-Germain] Free
Adnan Januzaj [Manchester United - Real Sociedad] £9.8m
Danilo Pantic [Chelsea - Partizan Belgrade] Loan
11 July
Premier League
Jack Cork [Swansea - Burnley] £10m
Dominic Solanke [Chelsea - Liverpool] Undisclosed
Football League
Ola Aina [Chelsea - Hull] Loan
Caleb Ekuban [Chievo Verona - Leeds] Undisclosed
James Husband [Middlesbrough - Norwich] Undisclosed
Carlton Morris [Norwich - Shrewsbury] Loan
Will Norris [Cambridge - Wolves] Undisclosed
Rekeil Pyke [Huddersfield - Port Vale] Loan
Louis Reed [Sheffield United - Chesterfield] Loan
Michael Turner [Norwich - Southend] Free
International
Steve Mandanda [Crystal Palace - Marseille] Undisclosed
James Rodriguez [Real Madrid - Bayern Munich] Loan
Mario Suarez [Watford - Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng FC] Undisclosed
Ron-Robert Zieler [Leicester - Stuttgart] Undisclosed
10 July
Premier League
Romelu Lukaku [Everton - Manchester United] £75m
Football League
Richard Brindley [Colchester - Barnet] Free
Tom Heardman [Newcastle - Bury] Loan
Dean Henderson [Manchester United - Shrewsbury] Loan
Jordan Maguire-Drew [Brighton - Lincoln] Loan
Kieffer Moore [Ipswich - Rotherham] Loan
John Ruddy [Norwich - Wolves] Free
Liam Shephard [Swansea - Peterborough] Free
International
Elvis Manu [Brighton - Genclerbirligi] Free
Sam Nicholson [Hearts - Minnesota United] Free
9 July
Premier League
Wayne Rooney [Manchester United - Everton] Free
Antonio Rudiger [Roma - Chelsea] Undisclosed
Football League
Olufela Olomola [Southampton - Yeovil] Loan
International
Kaylen Hinds [Arsenal - Wolfsburg] Undisclosed
8 July
Premier League
Harvey Bradbury [Portsmouth - Watford] Free
Sam Howes [West Ham - Watford] Free
Football League
Willy Boly [FC Porto - Wolves] Loan
Jak McCourt [Northampton - Chesterfield]
Ruben Neves [FC Porto - Wolves] Undisclosed (reported £15.8m)
International
Yakou Meite [Reading - Sochaux] Loan
7 July
Premier League
Mathias Jorgensen [FC Copenhagen - Huddersfield] Undisclosed
Jon Walters [Stoke City - Burnley] £3m
Football League
Cyrus Christie [Derby - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed
Joe Coveney [Manchester City - Nottingham Forest] Free
Ibrahima Cisse [Standard Liege - Fulham] Undisclosed
Bradley Collins [Chelsea - Forest Green] Loan
Stephen Darby [Bradford - Bolton] Free
Mohamed Eisa [Greenwich Borough - Cheltenham] Free
Alex Gilliead [Newcastle - Bradford] Loan
Rene Gilmartin [Watford - Colchester] Free
Chris Hussey [Sheffield United - Swindon] Loan
Jonny Howson [Norwich - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed
Michael Kightly [Burnley - Southend] Free
Kamo Mokotjo [FC Twente - Brentford] Undisclosed
Connor Ogilvie [Tottenham - Gillingham] Loan
Regan Poole [Manchester United - Northampton] Loan
Jerell Sellars [Aston Villa - Cheltenham] Free
Wieger Sietsma [Heerenveen - MK Dons] Free
Scottish Premiership
Nicky Maynard [MK Dons - Aberdeen] Free
International
Jordi Amat [Swansea - Real Betis] Loan
Saidy Janko [Celtic - St Etienne] Free
6 July
Premier League
Vincent Iborra [Sevilla - Leicester] Undisclosed (reported £10.5m)
Roque Mesa [Las Palmas - Swansea] £11m
Stefan O'Connor [Arsenal - Newcastle] Free
Charlie Taylor [Leeds - Burnley] Fee to be decided by tribunal
Josef Yarney [Everton - Newcastle] Free
Football League
Jimmy Ryan [Fleetwood - Blackpool] Free
Tom Aldred [Blackpool - Bury] Free
Vurnon Anita [Newcastle - Leeds] Free
Tyrone Barnett [AFC Wimbledon - Port Vale] Undisclosed
Loic Damour [Bourg-Peronnas - Cardiff] Free
Dennon Lewis [Watford - Crawley] Loan
Gavin Massey [Leyton Orient - Wigan] Free
Jonathan Obika [Swindon - Oxford] Free
Sam Slocombe [Blackpool - Bristol Rovers] Free
Adam Smith [Northampton - Bristol Rovers] Free
Richard Stearman [Fulham - Sheffield United] Undisclosed
Thomas Verheydt [MVV Maastricht - Crawley] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Graham Dorrans [Nowich - Rangers] Undisclosed
International
Charlie Colkett [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan
Perry Kitchen [Hearts - Rangers] Undisclosed
5 July
Premier League
Alexandre Lacazette [Lyon- Arsenal] £46.5m up to £52.6m
Steve Mounie [Montpellier - Huddersfield] Undisclosed (reported £11.44m)
Josh Tymon [Hull - Stoke] Undisclosed
Football League
Ade Azeez [Partick Thistle - Cambridge] Undisclosed
Brendan Galloway [Everton - Sunderland] Loan
Jack Grimmer [Fulham - Coventry] Free
Jordy Hiwula [Huddersfield - Fleetwood] Loan
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis [Huddersfield - Portsmouth] Loan
Craig MacGillivray [Walsall - Shrewsbury] Free
Barrie McKay [Rangers - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed
Conor McLaughlin [Fleetwood - Millwall] Free
Harrison Reed [Southampton - Norwich] Loan
Ash Taylor [Aberdeen - Northampton] Free
Scottish Premiership
Jack Hendry [Wigan - Dundee] Free
Cedric Kipre [Leicester - Motherwell] Free
International
Fabio Coentrao [Real Madrid - Sporting Lisbon] Loan
Theo Hernandez [Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid] Undisclosed (reported £22.8m)
Todd Kane [Chelsea - Groningen] Loan
Josimar Quintero [Chelsea - FC Rostov] Loan
4 July
Premier League
Kasey Palmer [Chelsea - Huddersfield] Loan
Tammy Abraham [Chelsea - Swansea] Loan
Tom Ince [Derby - Huddersfield] Undisclosed
Florian Lejeune [Eibar - Newcastle] Undisclosed (reported £8.7m)
Connor Mahoney [Blackburn - Bournemouth] Undisclosed
Football League
Yaser Kasim [Swindon - Northampton] Free
James Bailey [Carlisle - Yeovil] Free
Lewie Coyle [Leeds - Fleetwood] Loan
Danzell Gravenberch [Reading - KSV Roeselare] Loan
Elliot Lee [Barnsley - Luton] Free
George Long [Sheffield United - AFC Wimbledon] Loan
Tom Parkes [Leyton Orient - Carlisle] Free
Jake Reeves [AFC Wimbledon - Bradford] Undisclosed
Brad Walker [Hartlepool - Crewe] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Kirk Broadfoot [Rotherham - Kilmarnock] Free
Thomas Mikkelsen [Odense - Ross County] Free
Stephen O'Donnell [Luton - Kilmarnock] Free
International
Borja Baston [Swansea - Malaga] Loan
Matthias Ginter [Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Monchengladbach] Undisclosed (reported £14.9m)
Jozabed [Fulham - Celta Vigo] Undisclosed
Terence Kongolo [Feyenoord - Monaco] Undisclosed (reported £11.4m)
Niall McGinn [Aberdeen - Gwangju] Free
Luiz Gustavo [Wolfsburg - Marseille] Undisclosed (reported £7m)
3 July
Premier League
Michael Keane [Burnley - Everton] Potentially rising to £30m
Sandro Ramirez [Malaga - Everton] £5.2m
Zhang Yuning [Vitesse - West Brom] Undisclosed
Football League
George Boyd [Burnley - Sheffield Wednesday] Free
Bersant Celina [Manchester City - Ipswich] Loan
Marcelo Djalo [CD Lugo - Fulham] Undisclosed
Jonny Edwards [Hull - Accrington] Loan
Adam El-Abd [Shrewsbury - Wycombe] Free
Jordon Forster [Hibernian - Cheltenham] Undisclosed
Dan Jones [Chesterfield - Notts County] Free
Mitchell Lund [Doncaster - Morecambe] Loan
Luke Murphy [Leeds - Burton] Loan
Eddie Nolan [Blackpool - Crewe] Free
Jamie Proctor [Bolton - Rotherham] Undisclosed
James Shea [AFC Wimbledon - Luton] Free
John Terry [Chelsea - Aston Villa] Free
Ben Williams [Bury - Blackpool] Free
Andre Wisdom [Liverpool - Derby] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Jamie Lindsay [Celtic - Ross County] Loan
International
Andrija Novakovich [Reading - Telstar] Loan
Zhang Yuning [West Brom - Werder Bremen] Loan
2 July
Premier League
Jay Rodriguez [Southampton - West Brom] £12m
Football League
Lloyd Isgrove [Southampton - Barnsley] Free
1 July
Premier League
Ethan Ampadu [Exeter - Chelsea] Undisclosed
Daniel Bachmann [Stoke - Watford] Free
Jan Bednarek [Lech Poznan - Southampton] Undisclosed
Willy Caballero [Manchester City - Chelsea] Free
Kiko Femenia [Alaves - Watford] Free
Football League
Barry Douglas [Konyaspor - Wolves] Undisclosed
Zeki Fryers [Crystal Palace - Barnsley] Free
Marc Roberts [Barnsley - Birmingham] Undisclosed
Craig Ross [Macclesfield - Barnet] Free
Josh Scowen [Barnsley - QPR] Free
Scottish Premiership
Niall Keown [Reading - Partick Thistle] Undisclosed
The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship. Transfer windows in other major European and global leagues extended in February and March.