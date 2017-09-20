Last updated on .From the section Football

Neymar, 25, has demanded Paris St-Germain sell fellow forward Edinson Cavani, 30, after their on-pitch dispute on Saturday. (Sport via Daily Mail) external-link

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is set for a new deal, with the club preparing to double the 20-year-old's wages to £150,000 a week. (Daily Mirror) external-link

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez, 28. The Chilean also interests Manchester City. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona failed with a £124m move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, 26, in the summer. Manchester United also wanted the France international. (Mundo Deportivo via Talksport) external-link

Tottenham are considering a January move for Besiktas' 26-year-old striker Cenk Tosun, who interested Crystal Palace and Newcastle in the summer. (Talksport) external-link

Manchester United are interested in signing Genoa's 17-year-old striker Pietro Pellegri, who scored twice against Lazio on Sunday. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Metro) external-link

Manchester United and Manchester City are among the clubs keen to sign Lazio striker Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 22. (Daily Mirror) external-link

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, wants to move to West Ham in January as the Gunners have not opened talks about a new deal. (Daily Star) external-link

Real Madrid are considering selling striker Karim Benzema, 29, to Arsenal. (Don Balon via Daily Star) external-link

Former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini believes he still has a future in the game. The 33-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season. (Sun) external-link

The back pages

The Independent features England women beating Russia 6-0

Meanwhile...

Former Middlesbrough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli is among more than 30 applicants for the manager's job at Chesterfield. (Daily Mail) external-link

Chelsea are being investigated by Fifa for breaching regulations around youth players. The club says it "complies with all Fifa statutes and regulations when recruiting players". (Daily Mail) external-link

Manchester City have been using the persuasive powers of Brazil midfielder Fernandinho to help secure their transfer targets. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba credits Michael Carrick and Paul Scholes as the two players who have had the biggest impact on his Old Trafford career. (Daily Mirror) external-link

Wayne Rooney will still be offered the chance to become a Manchester United ambassador despite admitting drink-driving. (Daily Star) external-link

Barcelona players showed their support for team-mate Ousmane Dembele, who has had hamstring surgery, by wearing shirts featuring the message 'Courage Ousmane' before their match against Eibar. (Daily Mirror) external-link

The best of Tuesday's gossip...

Atletico Madrid have given Chelsea a final "take-it-or-leave-it" offer worth £57m for 28-year-old striker Diego Costa. (Marca via Talksport) external-link

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, 21, is not in negotiations with the club over a new contract, according to Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Daily Express) external-link