In pictures: Sporting memories of the Queen

BBC Sport takes a photographic look at the Queen's life in sport.

The Queen on a horse
The Queen was given her first horse, a Shetland pony named Peggy, aged four and began riding by the age of six. By her teens she was an accomplished horsewoman and is pictured here riding for the first time as monarch at Trooping the Colour in 1952.
The Queen and Princess Margaret
The Queen's love of horses spanned her life and she regularly attended race meetings. Here she attends the 1950 Derby at Epsom with younger sister Princess Margaret
The Queen and Althea Gibson
In 1957, the Queen presented the Wimbledon singles title to Althea Gibson, the first African-American to win the SW19 title
The Queen presents the FA Cup to Nottingham Forest captain Jack Burkitt in 1959
Two years later the Queen was in attendance at Wembley for the FA Cup final as Nottingham Forest beat Luton 2-1, and presented the trophy to victorious captain Jack Burkitt
The Queen presents the 1966 World Cup to Bobby Moore
The Queen's finest moment at Wembley came in 1966 when she presented Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England's 4-2 World Cup final win over West Germany
The Queen and Virginia Wade
1977 was a special year for the Queen. She celebrated her Silver Jubilee and was at Wimbledon on Ladies Singles final day as Virginia Wade won the title
The Queen and Jurgen Klinsmann
The Queen attended the Euro 96 final at Wembley between Germany and the Czech Republic. Germany, captained by Jurgen Klinsmann, became champions
The Queen with David Beckham and Kirsty Howard
The Queen is presented with the Jubilee Baton at the opening ceremony of the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester by David Beckham and fundraiser Kirsty Howard
The Queen with Martin Johnson and Clive Woodward
There was success for England at the 2003 Rugby World Cup and the victorious squad, led by captain Martin Johnson and coach Clive Woodward, were given a Royal reception when they arrived back home
The Queen drops an ice hockey puck before a match between the Guildford Flames and Aquacity Poprad in Slovakia
On a tour of Slovenia in 2008, the Queen was invited to do the ceremonial puck drop at an ice hockey match between the Guildford Flames and Aquacity Poprad
The Queen at the 2012 Olympics
The Queen played a key role at the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, starring in a short film with James Bond (Daniel Craig) before appearing to skydive into the stadium. She then formally opened the Games
The Queen with Tanni Grey-Thompson
The Queen also officially opened the 2012 Paralympics and met 11-time Paralympic champion Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson
The Queen with jockey Ryan Moore
When Estimate, with jockey Ryan Moore, won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2013, it was the first time a reigning monarch had owned the winner in 207 years
The Queen pats 2013 Gold Cup winner Estimate
Estimate was one of the Queen's most successful horses in the later years of her life
The Queen with Bryan Habana and Henry Speight before the 2015 Rugby World Cup
The Queen met South Africa's Bryan Habana and Australia's Henry Speight at a reception before the 2015 Rugby World Cup
The Queen and Ryan Moore
Top jockey Ryan Moore enjoyed a chat with the Queen after his mount Twilight Son won the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2016
The Queen and double Olympic champion Nicola Adams
Buckingham Palace was the venue for a reception hosted by the Queen in 2016 for medallists at the Rio Olympics and Paralympics, including boxing champion Nicola Adams
The Queen at 2017 Royal Ascot
In 2017, the Queen once again attended Royal Ascot and was part of the traditional daily carriage parade
The Queen continued to attend Royal Ascot and was back to enjoy the action at the Berkshire course during June 2021
The Queen continued to attend Royal Ascot and was back to enjoy the action at the Berkshire course during June 2021
In October, the Queen started a global relay of the Commonwealth Games baton ahead of the event in Birmingham in 2022. She passed it to Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox who carried it on the first leg of its journey.
