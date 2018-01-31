Transfers - September, October, November & December 2017
29 December
Remi Matthews [Norwich - Plymouth] Loan
Patrick McEleney [Dundalk - Oldham] Undisclosed*
Alex Whittle [York - Forest Green] Free*
*Deal to be completed on 1 January
28 December
Scottish Premiership
Niall McGinn [Unattached - Aberdeen]
27 December
Premier League
Virgil van Dijk [Southampton - Liverpool] £75m*
*Deal to be completed on 1 January
22 December
Scottish Premiership
Declan John [Cardiff - Rangers] Undisclosed*
*Deal to be completed on 1 January
21 December
Football League
Josh Barrett [Reading - Coventry] Loan*
*Deal to be completed on 2 January
20 December
Scottish Premiership
Marvin Compper [RB Leipzig - Celtic] £1m*
*Deal to be completed on 1 January
18 December
Football League
Ahmed Hegazi [Al Ahly - West Brom] Undisclosed
16 December
Scottish Premiership
Gennadios Xenodochov [Unattached - Motherwell]
14 December
Football League
Louis Moult [Motherwell - Preston] £500,000 (reported)*
*Deal to be completed on 1 January
11 December
Football League
Yosuke Ideguchi [Gamba Osaka - Leeds] £500,000 (reported)*
*Deal to be completed on 1 January
8 December
Football League
Kelle Roos [Derby - Plymouth] Emergency loan
6 December
Football League
Cameron Dawson [Sheffield Wednesday - Chesterfield] Loan
5 December
Football League
Dayle Grubb [Weston-super-Mare - Forest Green] Undisclosed*
*Deal to be completed on 1 January
1 December
Football League
Ben Gobern [Unattached - Yeovil]
Danny Seaborne [Unattached - Exeter]
28 November
Football League
Leon Best [Unattached - Charlton]
Will Mannion [Hull - Plymouth] Emergency loan
25 November
International
Douglas Costa [Bayern Munich - Juventus] £41m*
*Deal to be completed on 1 July 2018
10 November
Football League
Dolly Menga [Unattached - Blackpool]
7 November
Football League
Chris Regis [Unattached - Port Vale]
3 November
Football League
Ryan McGivern [Unattached - Northampton]
28 October
Football League
Dimi Evtimov [Nottingham Forest - Port Vale] Loan
21 October
Football League
Simon Church [Unattached - Scunthorpe]
20 October
Football League
Remi Matthews [Norwich - Plymouth] Emergency loan
16 October
Football League
Reece Hall-Johnson [Unattached - Grimsby]
12 October
Football League
Liam Noble [Forest Green - Notts County] Free*
*Deal to be completed on 1 January
9 October
Football League
Toumani Diagouraga [Unattached - Plymouth]
4 October
Football League
Jay Spearing [Unattached - Blackpool]
2 October
Football League
Lewis McGugan [Unattached - Northampton]
29 September
International
Ross McCormack [Aston Villa - Melbourne City] Undisclosed
26 September
International
Diego Costa [Chelsea - Atletico Madrid] Undisclosed*
*Deal to be completed on 1 January
22 September
Football League
Isaiah Osbourne [Unattached - Forest Green]
21 September
Premier League
Anders Lindegaard [Unattached - Burnley]
Football League
Alex Davey [Unattached - Cheltenham]
Clint Hill [Unattached - Carlisle]
20 September
Premier League
Tim Krul [Newcastle - Brighton] Free
Joe Ledley [Unattached - Derby]
16 September
Football League
Kelle Roos [Derby - Port Vale] Emergency loan
Josh Wright [Unattached - Southend]
15 September
Jesse Starkey [Unattached - Gillingham]
12 September
Football League
Mohamed Maouche [Unattached - Oldham]
Jordan Slew [Unattached - Rochdale]
8 September
International
Vincent Janssen [Tottenham - Fenerbahce] Loan
7 September
Football League
Agon Mehmeti [Unattached - Oxford] Free
6 September
Premier League
Viktor Gyokeres [IF Brommapojkarna - Brighton] Undisclosed*
*Deal to be completed on 1 January
Football League
Queensy Menig [Nantes - Oldham] Loan
Gevaro Nepomuceno [Unattached - Oldham]
Abdelhakim Omrani [Unattached - Oldham]
5 September
Football League
Josh Doherty [Unattached - Crawley]
Kyle Letheren [Unattached - Plymouth]
2 September
Premier League
Andreas Pereira [Manchester United - Valencia] Loan
The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship.