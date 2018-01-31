Transfers - September, October, November & December 2017

From the section

Diego Costa will rejoin Atletico Madrid from Chelsea in January

Following the closure of the summer transfer window in England and Scotland, clubs can sign free agents, so long as they were without a club at the transfer deadline.

The winter transfer window will open on 1 January, although clubs can arrange to sign players prior to that point.

Signings from June and July, plus any deals confirmed since the closure of the January transfer window, can be found on the August, July and June editions of this page.

29 December

Remi Matthews [Norwich - Plymouth] Loan

Patrick McEleney [Dundalk - Oldham] Undisclosed*

Alex Whittle [York - Forest Green] Free*

*Deal to be completed on 1 January

28 December

Scottish Premiership

Niall McGinn [Unattached - Aberdeen]

27 December

Premier League

Virgil van Dijk [Southampton - Liverpool] £75m*

*Deal to be completed on 1 January

22 December

Scottish Premiership

Declan John [Cardiff - Rangers] Undisclosed*

*Deal to be completed on 1 January

21 December

Football League

Josh Barrett [Reading - Coventry] Loan*

*Deal to be completed on 2 January

20 December

Scottish Premiership

Marvin Compper [RB Leipzig - Celtic] £1m*

*Deal to be completed on 1 January

18 December

Football League

Ahmed Hegazi [Al Ahly - West Brom] Undisclosed

16 December

Scottish Premiership

Gennadios Xenodochov [Unattached - Motherwell]

14 December

Football League

Louis Moult [Motherwell - Preston] £500,000 (reported)*

*Deal to be completed on 1 January

11 December

Football League

Yosuke Ideguchi [Gamba Osaka - Leeds] £500,000 (reported)*

*Deal to be completed on 1 January

8 December

Football League

Kelle Roos [Derby - Plymouth] Emergency loan

6 December

Football League

Cameron Dawson [Sheffield Wednesday - Chesterfield] Loan

5 December

Football League

Dayle Grubb [Weston-super-Mare - Forest Green] Undisclosed*

*Deal to be completed on 1 January

1 December

Football League

Ben Gobern [Unattached - Yeovil]

Danny Seaborne [Unattached - Exeter]

28 November

Football League

Leon Best [Unattached - Charlton]

Will Mannion [Hull - Plymouth] Emergency loan

25 November

International

Douglas Costa [Bayern Munich - Juventus] £41m*

*Deal to be completed on 1 July 2018

10 November

Football League

Dolly Menga [Unattached - Blackpool]

7 November

Football League

Chris Regis [Unattached - Port Vale]

3 November

Football League

Ryan McGivern [Unattached - Northampton]

28 October

Football League

Dimi Evtimov [Nottingham Forest - Port Vale] Loan

21 October

Football League

Simon Church [Unattached - Scunthorpe]

20 October

Football League

Remi Matthews [Norwich - Plymouth] Emergency loan

16 October

Football League

Reece Hall-Johnson [Unattached - Grimsby]

12 October

Football League

Liam Noble [Forest Green - Notts County] Free*

*Deal to be completed on 1 January

9 October

Football League

Toumani Diagouraga [Unattached - Plymouth]

4 October

Football League

Jay Spearing [Unattached - Blackpool]

2 October

Football League

Lewis McGugan [Unattached - Northampton]

29 September

International

Ross McCormack [Aston Villa - Melbourne City] Undisclosed

26 September

International

Diego Costa [Chelsea - Atletico Madrid] Undisclosed*

*Deal to be completed on 1 January

22 September

Football League

Isaiah Osbourne [Unattached - Forest Green]

21 September

Premier League

Anders Lindegaard [Unattached - Burnley]

Football League

Alex Davey [Unattached - Cheltenham]

Clint Hill [Unattached - Carlisle]

20 September

Premier League

Tim Krul [Newcastle - Brighton] Free

Joe Ledley [Unattached - Derby]

16 September

Football League

Kelle Roos [Derby - Port Vale] Emergency loan

Josh Wright [Unattached - Southend]

15 September

Jesse Starkey [Unattached - Gillingham]

12 September

Football League

Mohamed Maouche [Unattached - Oldham]

Jordan Slew [Unattached - Rochdale]

8 September

International

Vincent Janssen [Tottenham - Fenerbahce] Loan

7 September

Football League

Agon Mehmeti [Unattached - Oxford] Free

6 September

Premier League

Viktor Gyokeres [IF Brommapojkarna - Brighton] Undisclosed*

*Deal to be completed on 1 January

Football League

Queensy Menig [Nantes - Oldham] Loan

Gevaro Nepomuceno [Unattached - Oldham]

Abdelhakim Omrani [Unattached - Oldham]

5 September

Football League

Josh Doherty [Unattached - Crawley]

Kyle Letheren [Unattached - Plymouth]

2 September

Premier League

Andreas Pereira [Manchester United - Valencia] Loan

