Transfer deals - January 2018

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 21 goals in 24 games in all competitions for Dortmund this season

The January transfer window closed in England at 23:00 GMT and at 00:00 in Scotland on Wednesday, 31 January.

All of the completed deals are listed below.

Completed deals

31 January/1 February

Premier League

10:52 Oladapo Afolayan [Solihull - West Ham] Undisclosed

00:53 Eliaquim Mangala [Manchester City - Everton] Loan

00:06 Alexander Sorloth [FC Midtjylland - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

23:33 Jordan Hugill [Preston - West Ham] Undisclosed

23:30 Islam Slimani [Leicester - Newcastle] Loan

23:29 Andy King [Leicester - Swansea] Loan

21:05 Badou Ndiaye [Galatasaray - Stoke] £14m

20:45 Andre Ayew [West Ham - Swansea] £18m

20:43 Jack Withers [Boston United - Swansea] Undisclosed

18:30 Lucas Moura [Paris St-Germain - Tottenham] £23m

17:47 Didier Ndong [Sunderland - Watford] Loan

16:47 Olivier Giroud [Arsenal - Chelsea] £18m

11:13 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang [Borussia Dortmund - Arsenal] £56m

English Football League

16:44 Jamal Campbell-Ryce [Barnet - Carlisle] Undisclosed

10:39 Kyle Bennett [Portsmouth - Bristol Rovers] Free

10:00 Jordan Stevens [Forest Green - Leeds] Undisclosed

09:00 Tony Craig [Millwall - Bristol Rovers] Free

00:45 Benik Afobe [Bournemouth - Wolves] Loan

00:20 Lee Camp [Cardiff - Sunderland] Loan

00:00 Ashley Fletcher [Middlesbrough - Sunderland] Loan

00:00 Omar Bogle [Cardiff - Peterborough] Loan

00:00 Adlene Guedioura [Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

23:50 Aleksandar Mitrovic [Newcastle - Fulham] Loan

23:45 Jack Colback [Newcastle - Nottingham Forest] Loan

23:44 Muhamed Besic [Everton - Middlesbrough] Loan

23:31 Mason Bennett [Derby - Notts County] Loan

23:30 Cyrus Christie [Middlesbrough - Fulham] Undisclosed

23:30 Zach Clough [Nottingham Forest - Bolton] Loan

23:25 Oli McBurnie [Swansea - Barnsley] Loan

23:24 Martin Cranie [Huddersfield - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

23:20 Sam Jones [Grimsby - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

23:20 Kasey Palmer [Chelsea - Derby] Loan

23:19 George Smith [Northampton - Chesterfield] Undisclosed

23:15 Julien Ngoy [Stoke - Walsall] Loan

23:15 Jamie Ward [Nottingham Forest - Cardiff] Loan

23:15 Lee Tomlin [Cardiff - Nottingham Forest] Loan

23:01 Joe White [Dagenham - Stevenage] Undisclosed

23:00 Charlie Oliver [Manchester City - Fleetwood] Loan

23:00 Jon Flanagan [Liverpool - Bolton] Loan

23:00 Jacob Brown [Barnsley - Chesterfield] Loan

22:55 Harvey Rodgers [Fleetwood - Accrington] Undisclosed

22:55 Tin Plavotic [Bristol City - Barnet] Loan

22:50 Stephen Henderson [Nottingham Forest - Portsmouth] Loan

22:45 Jordan Nicholson [Peterborough - Barnet] Undisclosed

22:45 Matt Mills [Nottingham Forest - Barnsley] Free

22:45 Harry Wilson [Liverpool - Hull] Loan

22:40 Joe Lolley [Huddersfield - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

22:35 George Legg [Reading - Barnet] Loan

22:33 Jake Jervis [Plymouth - Luton] Undisclosed

22:30 Scott Wiseman [Chesterfield - Rochdale] Loan

22:30 Christoph Knasmullner [Admira Wacker - Barnsley] Undisclosed

22:02 Jonson Clarke-Harris [Rotherham - Coventry] Loan

22:00 Lewis Grabban [Bournemouth - Aston Villa] Loan

22:00 Ricky Miller [Peterborough - Mansfield] Loan

21:50 Ben Stevenson [Wolves - Colchester] Loan

21:50 Ben Stevenson [Coventry - Wolves] Undisclosed

21:46 Aaron Barnes [Charlton - Colchester] Undisclosed

21:46 Ryan Allsop [Bournemouth - Lincoln] Loan

21:40 Marnick Vermijl [Preston - Scunthorpe] Loan

21:40 Sam Mantom [Scunthorpe - Southend] Loan

21:31 Reece Burke [West Ham - Bolton] Loan

21:30 Devante Cole [Fleetwood - Wigan] Undisclosed

21:00 Easah Suliman [Aston Villa - Grimsby] Loan

21:00 Gary Madine [Bolton - Cardiff] About £6m

20:46 Mustapha Carayol [Nottingham Forest - Ipswich] Free

20:44 Ashley Nadesan [Fleetwood - Carlisle] Loan

20:09 Barry Cotter [Limerick - Ipswich] Undisclosed

20:00 Freddie Ladapo [Crystal Palace - Southend] Undisclosed

20:00 Simeon Jackson [Walsall - Grimsby] Loan

20:00 Dean Bowditch [Northampton - Stevenage] Loan

19:40 Jack Fitzwater [West Brom - Walsall] Loan

19:30 Chris Martin [Derby - Reading] Loan

19:22 Rhys Murphy [Forest Green - Gillingham] Free

19:22 Wilfried Moimbe [Nantes - Oldham] Free

19:15 John Goddard [Swindon - Stevenage] Undisclosed

19:15 Tyler Walker [Nottingham Forest - Bolton] Loan

19:01 Ovie Ejaria [Liverpool - Sunderland] Loan

18:59 Krystian Bielik [Arsenal - Walsall] Loan

18:45 Liam Mandeville [Doncaster - Colchester] Loan

18:15 Jamie Sterry [Newcastle - Crewe] Loan

18:02 Alex Bray [Rotherham - Forest Green] Loan

18:00 Nathan Thomas [Sheffield United - Shrewsbury] Loan

18:00 Flynn Downes [Ipswich - Luton] Loan

18:00 Angus MacDonald [Barnsley - Hull] Undisclosed

18:00 Costel Pantilimon [Watford - Nottingham Forest] Loan

18:00 Ashkan Dejagah [Unattached - Nottingham Forest]

17:30 Moses Makasi [West Ham - Plymouth] Loan

17:30 Rollin Menayese [Bristol Rovers - Swindon] Loan

17:30 Louis Gray [Everton - Carlisle] Loan

17:00 Scott Wharton [Blackburn - Lincoln] Loan

16:58 Jake Andrews [Bristol City - Cheltenham] Loan

16:53 Callum Howe [Lincoln - Port Vale] Undisclosed

16:45 Shayon Harrison [Tottenham - Southend] Loan

16:00 Louis Dodds [Shrewsbury - Chesterfield] Free

16:00 Abo Eisa [Wealdstone - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

16:00 Kyle Howkins [West Brom - Port Vale] Loan

15:30 Chris Clements [Grimsby - Forest Green] Loan

15:30 Eoin Doyle [Preston - Oldham] Loan

15:00 Ben Marshall [Wolves - Millwall] Loan

14:45 Dylan Mottley-Henry [Barnsley - Chesterfield] Loan

14:29 Todd Kane [Chelsea - Oxford] Loan

14:05 Tom Pett [Stevenage - Lincoln] Undisclosed

13:31 Olamide Shodipo [QPR - Colchester] Loan

13:30 Lloyd Jones [Liverpool - Luton] Undisclosed

13:00 Stephen Humphrys [Fulham - Rochdale] Loan

13:00 Tyler Roberts [West Brom - Leeds] £2.5m

12:30 Jacob Davenport [Manchester City - Burton] Loan

12:00 Ben Hall [Brighton - Notts County] Loan

11:59 Tom Anderson [Burnley - Doncaster] Loan

10:30 Matt Penney [Sheffield Wednesday - Mansfield] Loan

Scottish Premiership

23:59: Jack Hendry [Dundee - Celtic] Undisclosed

23:59: Scott Bain [Dundee - Celtic] Loan

23:55 Simon Murray [Hibernian - Dundee] Loan

23:55 Scott Allan [Celtic - Hibernian] Loan

23:55 Cammy Bell [Kilmarnock - Hibernian] Free

23:41 Freddie Woodman [Newcastle - Aberdeen] Loan

23:40 Mattias Kait [Fulham - Ross County] Loan

19:15 Joaquim Adao [Sion - Hearts] Loan

19:00 Sam Cosgrove [Carlisle - Aberdeen] Free

16:40 Max Melbourne [West Brom - Ross County] Loan

16:35 Aaron Simpson [Wolves - Kilmarnock] Loan

16:34: Matty Willock [Manchester United - St Johnstone] Loan

16:00 Liam Fontaine [Hibernian - Ross County] Free

15:00 Charlie Scott [Manchester United - Hamilton] Loan

13:00 Stephen Hendrie [Southend - Motherwell] Loan

13:00 George Williams [Fulham - St Johnstone] Loan

12:06 Glenn Middleton [Norwich - Rangers] Undisclosed

12:00 Florian Kamberi [Grasshoppers Zurich - Hibernian]

International

22:54 Martin Braithwaite [Middlesbrough - Bordeaux] Loan

22:50 Lazar Markovic [Liverpool - Anderlecht] Loan

22:00 Johnny Russell [Derby - Sporting Kansas City] Undisclosed

20:10 Ademola Lookman [Everton - RB Leipzig] Loan

19:16 Mathieu Debuchy [Arsenal - Saint Etienne] Free

18:30 Roy Beerens [Reading - Vitesse Arnhem] Undisclosed

17:01 Isaac Success [Watford - Malaga] Loan

16:55 Reece Oxford [West Ham - Borussia Monchengladbach] Loan

16:54 Michy Batshuayi [Chelsea - Borussia Dortmund] Loan

12:27 Monty Patterson [Ipswich - Wellington Phoenix] Loan

30 January

Premier League

Jack Harrison [New York City - Manchester City] Undisclosed

Aymeric Laporte [Athletic Bilbao - Manchester City] £57m

Dodi Lukebakio [Anderlecht - Watford] Undisclosed

Emerson Palmieri [Roma - Chelsea] £17.6m

Sandro Ramirez [Everton - Sevilla] Loan

English Football League

Karlan Ahearne-Grant [Charlton - Crawley] Loan

Andy Boyle [Preston - Doncaster] Loan

Tobias Figueiredo [Sporting Lisbon - Nottingham Forest] Loan

Jack Harrison [Manchester City - Middlesbrough] Loan

Diogo Jota [Atletico Madrid - Wolves] Undisclosed*

Jota currently on season-long loan, deal to become permanent in the summer

Joe Rodon [Swansea - Cheltenham] Loan

Chiedozie Ogbene [Limerick - Brentford] Undisclosed

Charlie Raglan [Oxford - Port Vale] Loan

Alex Revell [Northampton - Stevenage] Free

Josh Tymon [Stoke - MK Dons] Loan

Kevin van Veen [Scunthorpe - Northampton] Undisclosed

Elliott Ward [Blackburn - MK Dons] Loan

Gregg Wylde [Plymouth - Morecambe] Loan

International

Marcus McGuane [Arsenal - Barcelona] Undisclosed

Roque Mesa [Swansea - Sevilla] Loan

Ahmed Musa [Leicester - CSKA Moscow] Loan

Krystian Nowak [Hearts - Panionios] Free

Danny Wilson [Rangers - Colorado Rapids] Undisclosed

29 January

Premier League

Gerard Deulofeu [Barcelona - Watford] Loan

Ali Gabr [Zamalek - West Brom] Loan

Daniel Sturridge [Liverpool - West Brom] Loan

Leonardo Ulloa [Leicester - Brighton] Loan

English Football League

Luke Amos [Tottenham - Stevenage] Loan

Tim Cahill [Unattached - Millwall]

Tommy Elphick [Aston Villa - Reading] Loan

Adam King [Swansea - Mansfield] Loan

Caolan Lavery [Sheffield United - Rotherham] Loan

Connor Mahoney [Bournemouth - Barnsley] Loan

Boris Mathis [Everton - Northampton] Loan

Justin Shaibu [Brentford - Walsall] Loan

Ashley Smith-Brown [Manchester City - Oxford] Loan

George Taft [Mansfield - Cambridge] Loan

Harry Toffolo [Norwich - Millwall] Undisclosed

Anton Walkes [Tottenham - Portsmouth] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Charly Musonda [Chelsea - Celtic] Loan

Aaron Tshibola [Aston Villa - Kilmarnock] Loan

International

Isma Goncalves [Hearts - Pakhtakor Tashkent] Undisclosed

Adrian Popa [Reading - Al-Taawoun] Loan

Diafra Sakho [West Ham - Rennes] Undisclosed

28 January

International

Loic Remy [Las Palmas - Getafe] Loan

27 January

English Football League

Shaun Donnellan [West Brom - Yeovil] Free

Stuart Moore [Barrow - Swindon] Free

International

Pietro Pellegri [Genoa - Monaco] Undisclosed

26 January

English Football League

Cameron Belford [Stranraer - Forest Green] Free

Darren Bent [Derby - Burton] Loan

Alex Fisher [Motherwell - Yeovil] Free

Sullay Kaikai [Crystal Palace - Charlton] Loan

Matty Lund [Burton - Bradford] Loan

Ryan McGowan [Al-Sharjah - Bradford] Free

Navid Nasseri [Unattached - Gillingham]

Duckens Nazon [Wolves - Oldham] Loan

Ryan Seager [Southampton - Yeovil] Loan

Ben Sheaf [Arsenal - Stevenage] Loan

Cole Stockton [Hearts - Carlisle] Free

Kris Twardek [Millwall - Carlisle] Loan

Stephen Warnock [Burton - Bradford] Loan

Mallik Wilks [Leeds - Grimsby] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Michael Devlin [Hamilton - Aberdeen] Undisclosed

25 January

Premier League

Guido Carrillo [Monaco - Southampton] Undisclosed

Joao Mario [Inter Milan - West Ham] Loan

Tony Gallagher [Falkirk - Liverpool] £200,000

Curtis Thompson [Notts County - Wycombe] Loan

English Football League

Kai Bruenker [SC Freiburg - Bradford] Undisclosed

Lois Diony [Saint-Etienne - Bristol City] Loan

Jay Fulton [Swansea - Wigan] Loan

Onel Hernandez [Eintracht Braunschweig - Norwich] Undisclosed

Moritz Leitner [FC Augsburg - Norwich] Loan

Kazenga LuaLua [Brighton - Sunderland] Free

Shaun Miller [Carlisle - Crewe] Loan

Kevin O'Connor [Preston - Fleetwood] Loan

Matty Palmer [Burton - Rotherham] Undisclosed

Jason Shackell [Derby - Millwall] Loan

Dennis Srbeny [Paderborn - Norwich] Undisclosed

Axel Tuanzebe [Manchester United - Aston Villa] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Danny Amankwaa [FC Copenhagen - Hearts] Undisclosed

Greg Docherty [Hamilton - Rangers] Undisclosed

24 January

English Football League

Paul Rooney [Millwall - Colchester] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Marios Ogboe [OFI Crete - Hamilton] Free

Peter Hartley [Blackpool - Motherwell] Undisclosed

Harry Souttar [Stoke - Ross County] Loan

23 January

Premier League

Aaron Lennon [Everton - Burnley] Undisclosed

Jaroslaw Jach [Zagłebie Lubin - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

Kenedy [Chelsea - Newcastle] Loan

English Football League

Franck Moussa [unattached - Gillingham]

Scottish Premiership

David Ngog [unattached - Ross County]

International

Ritchie de Laet [Aston Villa - Royal Antwerp] Loan

Lassana Diarra [unattached - Paris St-Germain] Free

22 January

Premier League

Henrikh Mkhitaryan [Man Utd - Arsenal] Swap for Alexis Sanchez

Erdal Rakip [Benfica - Crystal Palace] Loan

Alexis Sanchez [Arsenal - Man Utd] Swap for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

English Football League

Ryan Loft [Tottenham - Exeter] Loan

Kenny McLean [Aberdeen - Norwich] Undisclosed*

*McLean loaned back to Aberdeen for rest of 2017-18 season

Matt Targett [Southampton - Fulham] Loan

Michal Zyro [Wolves - Charlton] Loan

International

Mateusz Klich [Leeds - FC Utrecht] Loan

Tommy Smith [Ipswich - Colorado Rapids] Undisclosed

19 January

Premier League

Jurgen Locadia [PSV Eindhoven - Brighton] £14m

English Football League

Gboly Ariyibi [Nottingham Forest - Northampton] Loan

Dan Barlaser [Newcastle - Crewe] Loan

Amari'i Bell [Fleetwood - Blackburn] Undisclosed

Tahvon Campbell [West Brom - Forest Green] Loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers [Tottenham - Ipswich] Loan

Ilias Chatzitheodoridis [Brentford - Cheltenham] Loan

Simon Church [Scunthorpe - Plymouth] Free

Kyle Edwards [West Brom - Exeter] Loan

Stephen Gleeson [Birmingham - Ipswich] Free

Zak Jules [Shrewsbury - Port Vale] Loan

Jonny Maxted [Guiseley - Accrington] Undisclosed

Harry McKirdy [Aston Villa - Crewe] Loan

George Miller [Middlebrough - Bury] Loan

Dani Pinillos [Cordoba - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Randell Williams [Watford - Wycombe] Loan

International

Leon Goretzka [Schalke - Bayern Munich] Free*

Robin van Persie [Fenerbahce - Feyenoord] Free

*Deal to be completed in the summer transfer window

18 January

Premier League

Kostas Stafylidis [Augsburg - Stoke] Loan

English Football League

Dan Agyei [Burnley - Blackpool] Loan

George Cooper [Crewe - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Mihai Dobre [Bournemouth - Rochdale] Loan

Adam Forshaw [Middlesbrough - Leeds] £4.5m

Luke Hannant [Gateshead - Port Vale] Undisclosed

Joey Pelupessy [Heracles Almelo - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

Callum Reilly [Bury - Gillingham] Loan

Zak Vyner [Bristol City - Plymouth] Loan

Alex Whitmore [Burnley - Chesterfield] Free

Scottish Premiership

Steven Naismith [Norwich - Hearts] Loan

International

Nicolai Brock-Madsen [Birmingham - Cracovia] Loan

Ragnar Sigurdsson [Fulham - FC Rostov] Undisclosed

17 January

Premier League

Theo Walcott [Arsenal - Everton] £20m+

English Football League

Brandon Comley [QPR - Colchester] Undisclosed

Marko Grujic [Liverpool - Cardiff] Loan

Sam Hart [Blackburn - Rochdale] Loan

Martin Samuelsen [West Ham - Burton] Loan

Marcus Tavernier [Middlesbrough - MK Dons] Loan

International

Liam Henderson [Celtic - Bari] Undisclosed

Deniss Rakels [Reading - Cracovia] Loan

16 January

English Football League

Keshi Anderson [Crystal Palace - Swindon] Undisclosed

Shane Blaney [Finn Harps - Doncaster] Undisclosed

Kean Bryan [Manchester City - Oldham] Loan

Joe Bunney [Rochdale - Northampton] Undisclosed

Cameron Jerome [Norwich - Derby] Undisclosed

Jack Payne [Huddersfield - Blackburn] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Tom Aldred [Bury - Motherwell] Loan

Russell Martin [Norwich - Rangers] Loan

International

Michael Madl [Fulham - Austria Vienna] Undisclosed

Erik Sviatchenko [Celtic - FC Midtjylland] Loan

15 January

English Football League

Jack Byrne [Wigan - Oldham] Undisclosed

Marcus Edwards [Tottenham - Norwich] Loan

Ricky Holmes [Charlton - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Joe Pigott [Maidstone - AFC Wimbledon] Undisclosed

Marc Richards [Northampton - Swindon] Free

Scottish Premiership

Jason Cummings [Nottingham Forest - Rangers] Loan

13 January

Premier League

Fousseni Diabate [Gazelec Ajaccio - Leicester] Undisclosed

International

Arda Turan [Barcelona - Istanbul Basaksehir] Loan

12 January

Premier League

Alex Pritchard [Norwich - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

English Football League

Ollie Banks [Oldham - Swindon] Loan

Isaac Buckley-Ricketts [Manchester City - Oxford] Loan

Harry Charsley [Everton - Bolton] Loan

Callum Guy [Derby - Bradford] Loan

Noor Husin [Crystal Palace - Notts County] Undisclosed

Ryan Kent [Liverpool - Bristol City] Loan

Nathan McGinley [Middlesbrough - Wycombe]

Tafari Moore [Arsenal - Wycombe] Loan

Charlie Rowan [Watford - Accrington] Loan

James Vaughan [Sunderland - Wigan] Undisclosed

Billy Waters [Northampton - Cambridge] Loan

Yanic Wildschut [Norwich - Cardiff] Loan

Danny Williams [Dundee - Accrington] Free

Jordan Williams [Rochdale - Lincoln] Loan

11 January

International

Francis Coquelin [Arsenal - Valencia] £12m

English Football League

Cameron Brannagan [Liverpool - Oxford] Undisclosed

Laurens de Bock [Club Brugge - Leeds] Undisclosed

Akeel Francis [Rotherham - Accrington] Free

Lee Frecklington [Rotherham - Lincoln] Undisclosed

Paul Green [Oldham - Crewe] Loan

Billy Knott [Lincoln - Rochdale] Loan

Bernard Mensah [Aldershot - Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed

Connor Simpson [Hartlepool - Preston] Undisclosed

Michael Smith [Bury - Rotherham] Undisclosed

Ivan Toney [Newcastle - Scunthorpe] Loan

Jordan Turnbull [Coventry - Northampton] Free

Matty Virtue [Liverpool - Notts County] Loan

Ben Whiteman [Sheffield United - Doncaster] Undisclosed

Donovan Wilson [Wolves - Port Vale] Loan

Kane Wilson [West Brom - Exeter] Loan

Ryan Yates [Nottingham Forest - Scunthorpe] Loan

Offrande Zanzala [Derby - Accrington] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Demetri Mitchell [Manchester United - Hearts] Loan

10 January

English Football League

Lee Evans [Wolves - Sheffield United] £750,000

Joe Ward [Woking - Peterborough] Undisclosed

James Wilson [Manchester United - Sheffield United] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Chrysovalantis Kozoronis [Unattached - Hamilton]

Chidi Nwakali [Manchester City - Aberdeen] Loan

9 January

Premier League

Moritz Bauer [Rubin Kazan - Stoke] Undisclosed

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou [Tottenham - Burnley] Loan

English Football League

Elijah Adebayo [Fulham - Cheltenham] Loan

Adam Armstrong [Newcastle - Blackburn] Loan

Ryan Delaney [Burton - Rochdale] Undisclosed

Luke Hendrie [Burnley - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

Haydn Hollis [Notts County - Forest Green] Free

Yosuke Ideguchi [Gamba Osaka - Leeds] Undisclosed

Ryan Leonard [Southend - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Ben Pringle [Preston - Oldham] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Nadir Ciftci [Celtic - Motherwell] Loan

Jeremy Malherbe [Unattached - Dundee]

Greg Tansey [Aberdeen - Ross County] Loan

International

Yosuke Ideguchi [Leeds - Cultural Leonesa] Loan

Carlos Pena [Rangers - Cruz Azul] Loan

8 January

English Football League

Jake Clarke-Salter [Chelsea - Sunderland] Loan

Zeus de la Paz [Cincinnati Dutch Lions - Oldham] Free

Paul Downing [MK Dons - Blackburn] Undisclosed

Jack Livesey [Partick Thistle - Burton] Undisclosed

Joe Lumley [QPR - Blackpool] Loan

Kieffer Moore [Ipswich - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Richard O'Donnell [Rotherham - Northampton] Undisclosed

Charles Vernam [Derby - Grimsby] Loan

Jamie Walker [Hearts - Wigan] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Jamie Maclaren [SV Darmstadt 98 - Hibernian] Loan

International

Philippe Coutinho [Liverpool - Barcelona] £142m

Emilio Nsue [Birmingham - Apoel] Undisclosed

Jack Price [Wolves - Colorado Rapids] Undisclosed

7 January

English Football League

Toumani Diagouraga [Plymouth - Fleetwood] Free

International

Kevin Mirallas [Everton - Olympiakos] Loan

6 January

English Football League

Kundai Benyu [Celtic - Oldham] Loan

5 January

Premier League

Ross Barkley [Everton - Chelsea] £15m

Cenk Tosun [Besiktas - Everton] £27m

English Football League

Marcus Barnes [Southampton - Yeovil] Loan

Jack Bridge [Southend - Northampton] Undisclosed

Jonny Edwards [Hull - Woking] Loan

Shay Facey [Manchester City - Northampton] Undisclosed

Callum Johnson [Middlesbrough - Accrington] Undisclosed

Gethin Jones [Everton - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Jake Kean [Sheffield Wednesday - Grimsby] Loan

Max Lowe [Derby - Shrewsbury] Loan

Sanmi Odelusi [Colchester - Cheltenham] Free

Aaron Ramsdale [Bournemouth - Chesterfield] Loan

Reuben Reid [Exeter - Forest Green] Undisclosed

Liam Walsh (Everton - Bristol City] Undisclosed

Corey Whelan [Liverpool - Yeovil] Loan

Lewis Wing [Middlesbrough - Yeovil] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Lewis Morgan [St Mirren - Celtic] Undisclosed

Lewis Morgan [Celtic - St Mirren] Loan

4 January

Premier League

Konstantinos Mavropanos [PAS Giannina - Arsenal] Undisclosed

English Football League

Jared Bird [Barnsley - Yeovil] Loan

Rob Dickie [Reading - Oxford] Undisclosed

Aaron Drinan [Waterford - Ipswich] Undisclosed

Jimmy Dunne [Burnley - Accrington] Loan

Gavin Gunning [Port Vale - Forest Green] Free

Zavon Hines [Unattached - Chesterfield]

Paul Jones [Norwich - Exeter] Loan

Josh Kay [Barnsley - Chesterfield] Loan

Tom King [Millwall - Stevenage] Loan

Cameron McGeehan [Barnsley - Scunthorpe] Loan

Sid Nelson [Millwall - Chesterfield] Loan

Farrend Rawson [Derby - Forest Green] Undisclosed

Connor Ripley [Middlesbrough - Bury] Loan

Ike Ugbo [Chelsea - MK Dons] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Scott Bain [Dundee - Hibernian] Loan

International

Prince Oniangue [Wolves - Angers] Loan

3 January

English Football League

Billy Bodin [Bristol Rovers - Preston] Undisclosed

Peter Clarke [Oldham - Bury] Loan

Sylvain Deslandes [Wolves - Portsmouth] Loan

George Dobson [Sparta Rotterdam - Walsall] Undisclosed

Ryan Gondoh [Maldon & Tiptree - Colchester] Undisclosed

Aapo Halme [HJK Helsinki - Leeds] Undisclosed

James Hanson [Sheffield United - Bury] Loan

Jordan Maguire-Drew [Brighton - Coventry] Loan

Stephy Mavididi [Arsenal - Charlton] Loan

Rafael Mir [Valencia - Wolves] Undisclosed

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe [Maldon & Tiptree - Colchester] Undisclosed

Hildeberto Pereira [Legia Warsaw - Northampton] Loan

Adam Phillips [Norwich - Cambridge] Loan

Connor Ronan [Wolves - Portsmouth] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Sean Goss [QPR - Rangers] Loan

Curtis Main [Portsmouth - Motherwell] Undisclosed

International

Yeni Ngbakoto [QPR - Guingamp] Undisclosed

Daniel O'Shaughnessy [Cheltenham - HJK Helsinki] Free

2 January

Premier League

Terence Kongolo [Monaco - Huddersfield] Loan

English Football League

Paddy Madden [Scunthorpe - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Danny Rowe [Ipswich - Lincoln] Loan

1 January

English Football League

Dior Angus [Redditch - Port Vale] Undisclosed

Manny Onariase [Rotherham - Cheltenham] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Scott Bain [Dundee - Hibernian] Loan

Pre-arranged deals that went through this month

Premier League

Viktor Gyokeres [IF Brommapojkarna - Brighton] Undisclosed

Adrien Silva [Sporting Lisbon - Leicester] £22m

Virgil van Dijk [Southampton - Liverpool] £75m

Scottish Premiership

Marvin Compper [RB Leipzig - Celtic] £1m

Declan John [Cardiff - Rangers] Undisclosed

English Football League

Josh Barrett [Reading - Coventry] Loan

Dayle Grubb [Weston-super-Mare - Forest Green] Undisclosed

Yosuke Ideguchi [Gamba Osaka - Leeds] £500,000 (reported)

Emiliano Marcondes [Nordsjaelland - Brentford] Undisclosed

Patrick McEleney [Dundalk - Oldham] Undisclosed

Louis Moult [Motherwell - Preston] £500,000 (reported)

Liam Noble [Forest Green - Notts County] Free

Alex Whittle [York - Forest Green] Free

International

Diego Costa [Chelsea - Atletico Madrid] Undisclosed

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship.