Sport on the BBC: Best of this week's TV & radio coverage

Monday, 21 May

Listen to Phil Tufnell and Michael Vaughan preview the first Test between England and Pakistan on BBC Radio 5 live.

13:55-22:00, Cricket - Hampshire v Surrey, One-Day Cup, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

19:00-20:00, Athletics - Great Manchester Run highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button (repeated 22:50-23:50)

19:00-21:00, Football - The Monday Night Club, BBC Radio 5 live

20:00-22:50, Football - The Women's Football Show (repeat) BBC Red Button

21:00-22:30, Cricket - The Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show, BBC Radio 5 live

23:30-00:05, Rugby league - Super League Show, BBC One North West, North East & Cumbria, Yorks & Lincs & Yorkshire

Tuesday, 22 May

Listen to live commentary of Somerset v Sussex in cricket's One-Day Cup and watch coverage of the Premier Squash League Finals, plus 5 live sport looks ahead to golf's PGA Championship at Wentworth.

10:55-19:00, Cricket - Somerset v Sussex, One-Day Cup, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:00-13:45, Rugby league - Super League Show, BBC Two (repeated 19:00-22:10, BBC Red Button)

19:00-22:30, Squash - Premier Squash League Finals, Connected TV and online

21:00-22:30, 5 live Sport - Sport news, interviews and PGA Championship preview, BBC Radio 5 live

Wednesday, 23 May

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra's One-Day Cup cricket coverage continues with live commentary of Derbyshire v Durham.

10:55-19:00, Cricket - Derbyshire v Durham, One-Day Cup, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

19:00-22:30, 5 live Sport - News, interviews and features, BBC Radio 5 live

Thursday, 24 May

Keep up-to-date with all the action from the first day of the opening Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, plus live coverage of the Women's Champions League final.

10:00-11:30, Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix, first practice, BBC Sport online

10:25-19:00, Cricket - England v Pakistan, first Test, day one, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

14:00-15:30, Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix, second practice, BBC Sport online

16:45-19:00, Football - Wolfsburg v Lyon, Women's Champions League final: BBC Red Button and online

19:00-22:00, Rugby League - Castleford Tigers v St Helens, Super League, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

19:00-22:00, 5 live sport - Sport news, interviews and the latest from the Women's Champions League Final, BBC Radio 5 live

Friday, 25 May

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra brings you coverage from day two of the opening Test between England and Pakistan, plus action from the Super League as Salford Red Devils host Huddersfield Giants.

10:30-19:00, Cricket - England v Pakistan, first Test, day two, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:00-14:00, The Friday Sports Panel, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-22:00, The Friday Football Social, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-22:00, Rugby league - Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants, Super League, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday, 26 May

BBC Radio 5 live brings you coverage of the Champions League final, plus coverage of the day three of the opening Test between England and Pakistan.

09:00-11:00, The Danny Baker Show, BBC Radio 5 live

10:30-19:00, Cricket - England v Pakistan, first Test, day three, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

11:00-12:00, Fighting Talk, BBC Radio 5 Live

11:00-12:00, Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix, third practice, BBC Sport online

14:00-15:00, Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix, qualifying, BBC Radio 5 live

15:00-17:00, Rugby union - Exeter Chiefs v Saracens, Premiership final, BBC Radio 5 live

17:00-18:45, Disability sport - Junior League final, Wheelchair Basketball National Championships, Connected TV and online

18:00-18:45, Golf - PGA Championship highlights, BBC Two (repeated 21:00-21:45, BBC Red Button)

19:00-21:00, UFC Fight Night - Stephen Thompson v Darren Till, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

19:30-21:15, Disability sport - Wheelchair Basketball National Championships, Connected TV and online

19:45-22:00, Football - Real Madrid v Liverpool, Champions League final, BBC Radio 5 Live (build-up 17:00-19:45)

22:00-23:00, Football - 606, phone-in, BBC Radio 5 live

Sunday, 27 May

Listen to Monaco Grand Prix build-up, live commentary and post-race reaction on BBC Radio 5 live and watch the conclusion of the Wheelchair Basketball National Championships on Connected TV and online.

09:00-10:00, Sportsweek, BBC Radio 5 live

10:30-19:00, Cricket - England v Pakistan, first Test, day four, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

12:00-13:00, Motorsport - North West 200 highlights, BBC Two

12:00-14:00, 5 live sport - Updates from England v Pakistan in the first Test at Lord's, BBC Radio 5 live

13:00-14:00, Athletics - Diamond League Eugene highlights, BBC Two

14:00-16:00, Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix, race, BBC Radio 5 live (review, 18:00-18:30, BBC Radio 5 live)

16:00-17:45, Disability sport - Women's League final, Wheelchair Basketball National Championships, Connected TV and online

16:00-18:00, 5 live Sport - Updates from England v Pakistan and tennis news from the French Open, BBC Radio 5 live

18:00-19:00, Golf - PGA Championship highlights, BBC Two

23:30-00:30, Rugby union - England v Barbarians highlights, Quilter Cup, BBC Two (not in NI; 00:00-01:00, BBC Two Scotland)

