Commonwealth Games: 20 great photos from Gold Coast 2018

A selection of some of the best photographs taken during the Commonwealth Games.

4 April: Traditional Aboriginal dancers are seen performing a 'Welcome to Country' ceremony with athletes at Jezzine Barracks before the 2018 Commonwealth Games

8 April: Gibraltar swimmer Matt Savitz glides through the water during the men's 100m butterfly heats

7 April: As the sun dips behind the clouds, beach volleyball player Chris Gregory of England lines up a serve against Cyprus

9 April: England's Nile Wilson claimed silver in the men's parallel bars final. Wilson would go on to secure a further three gold medals and a second silver on the Gold Coast

10 April: Zac Millar of New Zealand stretches for the ball against England in a mixed doubles squash match on day six of the Games

10 April: Tajay Gayle of Jamaica competes in the men's long jump qualifying competition. He would go on to finish fourth in the final with a best leap of 8.12m

12 April: Rhythmic gymnastics is all about jaw-dropping routines using different apparatus: hoop, ribbons, clubs and a ball. England's Hannah Martin defies gravity with a stunning split leap in the individual all-around final

11 April: Things can get pretty intense on the squash court. Scotland's Lisa Aitken takes a tumble as the women's doubles match with England gets competitive

13 April: Thomas Blumenfeld of Canada in red connects with a left hook against Ghana's Jessie Lartey in blue during the men's 69kg light welterweight semi-final. Blumenfeld won the contest 5-0 and eventually picked up a silver medal in the final - Nambia's Jonas Jonas claimed gold

10 April: Para-powerlifting on day six and England's Ali Jawad celebrates winning bronze in the men's lightweight final

14 April: The men's 10m platform preliminary and Declan Stacey of Australia is shown just after hitting the water

10 April: Harry Tanfield of England races through Currumbin Beachfront on the Gold Coast on his way to silver in the time trial

6 April: As dusk settles at Broadbeach Bowls Club, competitors are still out on the green for the lawn bowls

10 April: Up, up and away... Tyrone Smith of Bermuda takes flight in the men's long jump qualification - he finished 10th in the final

15 April: Raw emotion from England's Red Roses as Helen Housby scores in the last second to give England a 52-51 victory over hosts Australia in the final

7 April: Marios Georgiou helps Cyprus to eight medals in the gymnastics competition with his bronze in the men's individual all-around final

9 April: Wales' Hollie Arnold sets a new world record on her final throw to clinch victory in the F46 javelin

14 April: Northern Ireland boxer Michaela Walsh, who was not happy with the decision, jokingly pretends to take Skye Nicolson's gold medal at the women's 57kg medal ceremony

12 April: Ripples spread through the pool after Caeli McKay of Canada lands a dive in the 10m platform competition. McKay finished sixth overall in the competition

15 April: Fireworks draw the final curtain on the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Australia's Gold Coast now hands the baton over to Birmingham in England to host the 2022 event

All photographs are subject to copyright.

