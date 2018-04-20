Football gossip: Wenger, Ancelotti, Enrique, Guardiola, Neymar, Zaha

Who next for Arsenal?

Arsenal are in talks with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, 47, about replacing Arsene Wenger as manager. (Mail)

Germany boss Joachim Low, Juventus coach Max Allegri, Monaco's Leonardo Jardim and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers are likely to be on Arsenal's shortlist. (Mirror)

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti, 58, has said he would welcome any approach from Arsenal. (Evening Standard)

Wenger, 68, was asked to resign by the Arsenal board. (ESPN)

The Frenchman wants an immediate return to football after he steps down as Gunners manager. (Goal)

Wenger kept news of his departure a secret from Arsenal's players, only revealing his intentions moments before the news broke on Friday. (Sun)

Other gossip on Saturday

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, 47, will open talks with the club over a new contract at the end of the season, with the Spaniard set to enter the final 12 months of his three-year deal. (Manchester Evening News)

Paris St-Germain are "suspicious" that Brazil forward Neymar, 26, is trying to engineer a move to Real Madrid. (Marca, via Mail)

The executive director of France's Professional Football League says Neymar does not have a release clause in his contract as they are illegal. (Express)

Tottenham target Wilfried Zaha says he wants to stay at Crystal Palace, the 25-year-old Ivory Coast winger's home town club. (Independent)

Real Madrid are prepared to pay a big sum to bring Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, to the club. (Sky Sports)

AC Milan want to sign Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, but there is also interest from the Chinese Super League in the 31-year-old Croatia international. (Calicomercato)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not want Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 25, to go all out in pursuit of the Premier League golden boot. (Goal)

Nemanja Matic says his Manchester United midfield partner Paul Pogba, 25, must take more responsibility if he is to succeed at Old Trafford. (Mirror)