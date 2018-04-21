Football gossip: Wenger, Favre, Pochettino, Conte, Jorginho, Balotelli

Arsene Wenger knew four weeks ago that he would be leaving Arsenal after it was made clear to the 68-year-old he would be moving on at the end of the season. (Mail)

The Gunners are considering Nice's Swiss manager Lucien Favre, 60, as Wenger's replacement. (Bild via The Sun)

Paris St-Germain manager Unai Emery believes Wenger could become head coach of the French club in the future. (Goal)

However, PSG are keen to use Wenger's contacts and expertise in the role of president. (Mirror)

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that he may not stay around to deliver the side their first trophy in a decade after they fell short again in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final. (Telegraph)

Striker Alexis Sanchez, 29, says it's been tough adapting to life at a "big club" since his January move from Arsenal to Manchester United. (Goal)

Antonio Conte's departure from Chelsea is being delayed because of the pay-off the 48-year-old Italian is owed, which is believed to be £10m. (Mirror)

Former Liverpool defender Danny Murphy claims that if striker Olivier Giroud, 32, is left out of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final team on Sunday, he has the right to throw a tantrum. (Evening Standard)

Napoli's Italian midfielder Jorginho, 26, has indicated he favours a move to Manchester City over rivals United. (Sun)

Former Manchester City, AC Milan and Inter Milan star Mario Balotelli, 27, has posted a message on Instagram thanking Nice fans for their support amid rumours that the Italian is to move on from the French club at the end of the season. (Calciomercato.com)

Manchester United are looking at signing Sevilla's 22-year-old French centre-half Clement Lenglet, but they face a battle with Barcelona for his signature. (Sun)

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal has described Manchester City's title-winning manager Pep Guardiola as a "footballing god". (Manchester Evening News)

Everton have submitted a planning application to Liverpool City Council for a statue of the Holy Trinity - Howard Kendall, Colin Harvey and Alan Ball - to be built outside Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo)

The Europa League trophy has been safely returned after going missing when it was stolen after a sponsor's event in the Mexican city of Leon. (Independent)

Everton defender Michael Keane believes his former Burnley team-mate Joey Barton will be a success in his new role as manager of Fleetwood. (Liverpool Echo)