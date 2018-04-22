Football gossip: Wenger, Allardyce, Benitez, Salah, Pogba, N'Zonzi, Pochettino

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has played down reports linking him with Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea. (Sky Germany via Daily Star)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed under-fire German defender Shkodran Mustafi, 26, to enjoy a long career at Emirates Stadium. (Independent)

The Gunners are in danger of losing England under-17 goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo because he has yet to sign a deal at the club. RB Leipzig and Celtic are both interested in the 16-year-old. (Mirror)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says his spat with Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez when they were in charge of Bolton and Liverpool respectively was because "I was winding up anyone I could". (Shields Gazette)

Benitez, 58, is to seek backing from club owner Mike Ashley before extending his stay at Newcastle after they retained their Premier League status for another season. (Guardian)

Liverpool striker Mo Salah has sent his best wishes to Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 25, who he played alongside at Basel, after he was injured against West Ham on Sunday. (Metro)

Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco says he hasn't asked his players for the secret to stopping Salah ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg. (Liverpool Echo)

Brazilian great Ronaldinho has tipped Manchester United's Paul Pogba to win the Ballon d'Or - if the 25-year-old pays attention to manager Jose Mourinho. (Canal Football Club via Goal)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 26, says he feels "different" as a Premier League winner. (Manchester Evening News)

Spurs and Chelsea are tracking Paris St-Germain's 25-year-old left-back Layvin Kurzawa - and Manchester United are also keen on the Frenchman. (Mirror)

Defender Luke Garbutt's Everton career appears to be over after the 24-year-old was told by Allardyce to find another club. (Liverpool Echo)

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, 29, has apologised to the club's fans after the Frenchman went out partying following his side's 5-0 defeat by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. (Football Espana)

Manager Mauricio Pochettino admits he will consider fielding Tottenham's youngsters in next season's FA Cup. (Daily Mail)