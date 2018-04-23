Football gossip: Stones, Jorginho, Arteta, Wenger, Rodriguez, Pereira

Manchester City are willing to sell England defender John Stones, 23, this summer. (Sun)

Tottenham's Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 33, is open to leaving the club and could rejoin former side Athletic Bilbao. (Mirror)

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Napoli's 26-year-old Italy midfielder Jorginho and the Premier League champions have held productive talks with the player's representative. (Mail)

Arsene Wenger's successor as Arsenal manager will have to work with a restricted summer budget of around £50m. (Telegraph)

Arsenal's chief executive Ivan Gazidis believes former Gunners captain Mikel Arteta, 36, who is now a coach at Manchester City, could be the man to replace Arsene Wenger. (Sky Sports)

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez would be a "great fit" to succeed Arsene Wenger. (Talksport)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger would be interested in managing the England national team one day, says French football writer Julien Laurens. (BBC Radio 5 live)

Burnley are interested in bringing West Brom's England striker Jay Rodriguez, 28, back to Turf Moor. (Mail)

Leicester City are considering a move for Porto's Portuguese right-back Ricardo Pereira, 24. (Leicester Mercury)

Stoke manager Paul Lambert and director of recruitment Mark Cartwright are expected to stay next season even if they are relegated. (Stoke Sentinel)

Roma president James Pallotta says the club do not want to sell Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, 25, who has been a target for Liverpool. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian)

Negotiations over the sale of Newcastle United to Amanda Staveley will need to make significant progress over the next month if they are to stand a chance of success. (Sky Sports)

Adam Pearson, owner of rugby league side Hull FC, is heading a consortium trying to buy Sunderland. (Sun)

West Brom captain Chris Brunt, 33, has committed his future to the club - and the Northern Ireland midfielder hopes other senior players will follow suit despite their likely relegation to the Championship. (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool could save millions on Naby Keita, 23, when the Guinea midfielder joins in the summer - thanks to RBLeipzig's poor finish to the season. (Liverpool Echo)

Swansea have joined Celtic and Rangers in the race for Dundee's 22-year-old Finland midfielder Glen Kamara. (Sun)