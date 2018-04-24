Football gossip: Ancelotti, Luis Enrique, Rose, Iniesta, Terry, Mangala

Arsenal believe they can convince former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique to succeed Arsene Wenger as their manager. The Gunners' head of football relations Raul Sanllehi worked with Enrique at the Nou Camp. (Mirror)

Former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti, another candidate to take over from Wenger at Arsenal, has been offered the Italy job. (Times - subscription required)

Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood, who appointed Wenger in 1996, says it is the right time for the Frenchman to step down. (Star)

Manchester City have no plans to sell defender John Stones, 23, and the England international is still part of manager Pep Guardiola's plans. (Telegraph)

Guardiola wants to be reunited with Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta at Manchester City. The 33-year-old Spain international has also been linked with Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain and a move to China. (AS)

Manchester United will have to offer £40m plus 22-year-old Luke Shaw to sign his fellow England left-back Danny Rose, 27, from Tottenham. (Sun)

As well as Rose, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign a right-back in the summer. (Guardian)

Real Madrid will target the signing of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, in the summer as a stop-gap in their long-term pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24. (Sun)

Leicester are lining up a move for Porto right-back Ricardo Pereira, 24. The Portugal international has a £36m release clause in his contract. (Mirror)

Former Chelsea and England defender John Terry, 37, could extend his stay at Aston Villa beyond the end of the season. (Talksport)

Chelsea will not sell Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 25, or France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 23, unless they ask to leave Stamford Bridge. (Telegraph)

Championship winners Wolves want to sign Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, 27, and would have no problem meeting the Frenchman's £85,000-a-week wages. (Sun)

Tottenham are in talks over a new deal with England youth international full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, 21. (ESPN)

West Ham will offer Republic of Ireland defender Declan Rice, 19, a new long-term deal. (Evening Standard)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce and director of football Steve Walsh are looking at expanding their scouting network in South America. (Liverpool Echo)

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are interested in signing Tottenham Under-18s striker Reo Griffiths, 17, who has scored 33 goals this season. (Mirror)

Argentine top-flight leaders Boca Juniors want to sign Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 40, whose contract at Juventus expires at the end of the season. (Radio Continental via ESPN)

Stoke will stick with manager Paul Lambert even if the club are relegated to the Championship, says chairman Peter Coates. (Sky Sports)