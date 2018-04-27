Corruption in sport: Researchers look into impact scandals are having on UK society

The study into the social impacts of corruption in sport is due to be completed by the end of May

A researcher says "it is a good time to intensify the discussion" as she begins a study into the social impact of corruption in sport in Britain.

Academics from Loughborough University have launched a survey to try to gauge the effects of recent scandals.

A report this week found a match-fixing "tsunami" in lower-level tennis events.

"We're looking at how things like volunteering, fund raising, participation may be affected," said Dr Elisavet Argyro Manoli.

The study is due to be completed by the end of May.

Manoli, whose investigation has been funded by the British Academy and has previously had papers on corruption in Greek football published, said the survey is a way "for people to be involved in the conversation".

Reports into sporting corruption are nothing new, with the Guardian last year reporting that a study suggested the general public was losing faith in "scandal-ridden sports".

The long-awaited report into tennis corruption, published on Wednesday, was released more than two years after after a BBC and BuzzFeed News investigation uncovered suspected illegal betting.

"We are seeing more and more people talking about corruption, so we thought we might as well put our heads down and produce something more tangible on what effects it can have," said Manoli.

"The economic effects are just part of it. The idea of this study is that sport is looked at as a social good - sport makes us feel that we can trust each other, it builds bridges.

"If we see more and more cases of corruption coming up, then does that affect how we feel about sport? Do our perceptions of sport change? Does that also change how we feel about society overall?"

Manoli said the research aims to look at "the wider umbrella of corruption" from betting to welfare issues.