Football gossip: Salah, Bale, Martial, Simeone, Vieira, Hart

Liverpool will robustly rebuff any renewed interest from Real Madrid in 25-year-old Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, whom they value at close to £200m. (Mail)

Roma sporting director Monchi has defended the sale of Salah to Liverpool, insisting the Italian club had no option because of financial fair play pressures. (Guardian)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone says he has had no contact with Arsenal over their soon-to-be-vacant managerial position. (Mirror)

New York City boss Patrick Vieira would consider returning to Arsenal when manager Arsene Wenger leaves in the summer - and says he is "ready" for a role in Europe. (Times)

Wales forward Gareth Bale has not ruled out a move to Bayern Munich in the summer, but the 28-year-old says his only concern is to do well for Real Madrid. (Bild, via Independent)

Llamas, emojis & marijuana - football in Las Vegas Read more about Las Vegas Lights

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is prepared to let France forward Anthony Martial, 22, leave in the summer. (Tuttosport, via Manchester Evening News)

United are hoping to persuade Fulham's 17-year-old English full-back Ryan Sessegnon to move to Old Trafford. (Times)

Arsenal are likely to compete with Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea for the signing of 29-year-old Roma and Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan. (Sun)

Manchester City and Manchester United both want 26-year-old Napoli and Italy midfielder Jorginho. (Star)

Tottenham want to sign three Portuguese players this summer - Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins, 22, Southampton right-back Cedric Soares, 26, and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 21. (Mirror)

West Ham have decided against signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, 31, in the summer. (Metro)

West Ham will prioritise signing defenders this summer, with Englishmen Alfie Mawson, 24, and Lewis Dunk, 26, their top targets. (Star)

Everton are interested in Swansea City's 29-year-old South Korea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace want to sign Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker, 23, from Anderlecht. (Mail)