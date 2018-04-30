World sport: Photos we liked this week 30 Apr From the section Sport Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/43922972 Read more about sharing. A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week: 26 April: A wet LeBron James celebrates his dramatic buzzer beating shot for the Cleveland Cavaliers with team-mate JR Smith, after they took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven NBA play-off match against the Indiana Pacers (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Sydney, Australia, 24 April: A rider and horse are engulfed in the magnificent Sidney sunset as they prepare to race in Stand Alone Saturday at Hawkesbury Race Club (Mark Evans/Getty Images) Sheffield, United Kingdom, 25 April: A dispirited Thepchaiya Un-Nooh of Thailand reacts with disappointment after missing the opportunity of a 147 in his 10-7 first round defeat by John Higgins at the World Snooker Championships (Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Tokyo, Japan, 28 April: The Hiroshima Club produce a breathtaking performance in the final of the Team Technical Routine during day one of the Fina Artistic Swimming Japan Open at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center (Matt Roberts/Getty Images) Romandy, Switzerland, 29 April: Spring is in full bloom as the pack rides between rapeseed fields with bright yellow flowers during the fifth and last stage, a 181.8km race between Mont-sur-Rolle and Geneva during the 72nd Tour de Romandie (Laurent Gillieron/EPA-EFE/) Baku, Azerbaijan, 28 April: F1 cars drive by 12th century city walls protected by Unesco and listed as a world heritage site during the European Grand Prix in Baku (Clive Mason/Getty Images) Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 April: Anna-Maria Wagner (white) of Germany against Karen Stevenson (blue) of the Netherlands in the -78kg bronze medal bout at the European Judo ChampionshipsSee some of the best news pictures from the week.All photographs are subject to copyright. Where next?Who joins 'electric' Zaha in Garth's Team of the Week? Plus pick your ownWatch: Brazilian awarded Guinness World Record for biggest wave ever surfedYork City Knights win 144-0 to set new English recordMore from BBC Sport