World sport: Photos we liked this week

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

26 April: A wet LeBron James celebrates his dramatic buzzer beating shot for the Cleveland Cavaliers with team-mate JR Smith, after they took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven NBA play-off match against the Indiana Pacers (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia, 24 April: A rider and horse are engulfed in the magnificent Sidney sunset as they prepare to race in Stand Alone Saturday at Hawkesbury Race Club (Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Sheffield, United Kingdom, 25 April: A dispirited Thepchaiya Un-Nooh of Thailand reacts with disappointment after missing the opportunity of a 147 in his 10-7 first round defeat by John Higgins at the World Snooker Championships (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tokyo, Japan, 28 April: The Hiroshima Club produce a breathtaking performance in the final of the Team Technical Routine during day one of the Fina Artistic Swimming Japan Open at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center (Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Romandy, Switzerland, 29 April: Spring is in full bloom as the pack rides between rapeseed fields with bright yellow flowers during the fifth and last stage, a 181.8km race between Mont-sur-Rolle and Geneva during the 72nd Tour de Romandie (Laurent Gillieron/EPA-EFE/)

Baku, Azerbaijan, 28 April: F1 cars drive by 12th century city walls protected by Unesco and listed as a world heritage site during the European Grand Prix in Baku (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 April: Anna-Maria Wagner (white) of Germany against Karen Stevenson (blue) of the Netherlands in the -78kg bronze medal bout at the European Judo Championships

