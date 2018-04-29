Football gossip: Tierney, Wenger, Guardiola, Dawson, Mount, Santon

Bournemouth are ready to rival Tottenham and Manchester United for the signing of Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 20. (Sun)

Relegation-threatened West Brom face a fight to keep English defender Craig Dawson, with the 27-year-old wanted by Burnley, Wolves and West Ham. (Mirror)

Departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take "four or five weeks" before deciding on his next move. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola joked the Premier League champions could spend £1bn during the summer transfer window. (ESPN)

Guardiola says Manchester City will not sign more than two players during the close season. (Manchester Evening News)

Ajax want 19-year-old Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who was part of England's European Under-19 Championship-winning squad last year. (Sun)

Wolves have apologised to supporters after forgetting to do a full lap of honour during Saturday's Championship-winning celebrations. (Birmingham Mail)

Newcastle players were finally able to enjoy their 'Christmas party' at the weekend. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Watford head coach Javi Gracia says he has full confidence in his medical staff despite a string of injuries at Vicarage Road. (Watford Observer)

The partner of former Newcastle player Davide Santon says she is "scared in my own home" after she and the Inter Milan defender received death threats. (Football Italia)

Brighton are poised to forge links with Lewes Prison as part of a scheme to help inmates adjust to life after their release. (Argus)