Football gossip: Wilshere, Meyer, Bale, Hart, Fellaini

Arsenal have improved their offer of a new deal to midfielder Jack Wilshere. The 26-year-old is out of contract this summer with Wolves and Everton keen on his signature. (Mirror)

Liverpool target Max Meyer will not play for Schalke again after the 22-year-old German forward was banished from training and first-team selection after criticising the Bundesliga club's sporting director Christian Heidel. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says he wants Gareth Bale, 28, to stay at the Bernabeu despite speculation over the Wales forward's future. (Sun)

Pep Guardiola says the "right decision" will be made for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart if West Ham choose not to turn the 31-year-old's loan deal into a permanent move. (Mirror)

Marouane Fellaini wants Manchester United to offer him a longer contract extension than the one-year-deal on the table for the midfielder, 30, at Old Trafford. (ESPN)

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla hopes to play again before the end of the season. The Spain international, 33, has not played for the Gunners since 2016 because of an ongoing Achilles problem. (AS)

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca has rejected an offer from Everton after setting his sights on replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, according to journalist Guillem Balague. (Express)

Thierry Henry and Tony Adams are among members of Arsenal's 100 Club to have been invited to Wenger's final home game, at which they will celebrate the Frenchman's 22-year spell in charge of the club. (Mail)

West Ham striker Andy Carroll, 29, was sent home from training on Monday by manager David Moyes following an angry confrontation. The club is set to launch an investigation into the incident. (Telegraph)

Promoted Wolves will join the race to sign Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland if the Potters are relegated. The 25-year-old England international is also believed to be a target for Liverpool and West Ham. (Express)

Manchester United defender Ashley Young says he will look back on this season with regret even if they win the FA Cup. (ESPN)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has been left "frustrated" following their recent performances, with his side now five games without a win. (Bournemouth Daily Echo)

Sunderland want former striker Kevin Phillips, 44, as their next manager following Chris Coleman's departure in the wake of relegation to League One. Phillips, who scored 116 goals in 210 league appearances for the Black Cats, is currently a coach at Derby. (Sun)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says he is "disappointed" by summer signing Davy Klaassen, with the former Ajax captain having struggled to adapt to English football. Dutchman Klaassen, 25, has made just 14 appearances for the Toffees this season. (Liverpool Echo)

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu, on Twitter, questioned the omission of his name from Barcelona's commemorative championship-winning shirt. The 24-year-old Spaniard is on loan at Vicarage Road from Barca, but made 10 appearances for them before his move to England. (Mail)

Penarol goalkeeper Kevin Dawson was forced to borrow a shirt from a supporter after leaving his kit at home before his side's Uruguayan Primera Division clash against Progreso. (Mail)