Football gossip: Buvac, Bailly, Darmian, Blind, Martial

Liverpool number two Zeljko Buvac is a serious candidate to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. (Pravda BL, via Mirror)

Arsenal are reluctant to pay their next boss as much as Wenger's £8.5m-per-year deal. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United's Ivorian defender Eric Bailly, 24, is worried about his future at the club after being frozen out by manager Jose Mourinho. (Mirror)

Defenders Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind, both 28 have been told that they are free to leave Manchester United this summer. (Times)

Chelsea are considering targeting Anthony Martial, 22, if Manchester United cannot convince the French international to stay at Old Trafford. (Telegraph)

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, 29, has played down speculation linking him to Chelsea and Manchester United by committing his future to the Serie A club. (Daily Mail)

There could be a job swap on the table for Chelsea and Napoli managers Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri. (Mirror)

Napoli midfielder Jorginho's agent has confirmed there has been interest in the player, with Manchester United and Manchester City linked to the 26-year-old. (Manchester Evening News)

Striker Andy Carroll, 29, could be dropped for West Ham's crucial match against Leicester on Saturday after a row with David Moyes in training. (Guardian)

Ross McCormack will get a near-£1m bonus if Aston Villa are promoted to the Premier League, despite not playing a single game for the club this season. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz, 31 could move to Napoli if Rafael Benitez returns to the San Paolo to replace Maurizio Sarri as manager this summer. (Sun)

Leeds United are considering a move for Nigerian striker Jerry Mbakogu after the 25-year-old secured Italian citizenship and the right to move to English football. (Yorkshire Evening Posts)

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard will cope with the pressure if he is appointed as the new manager of Rangers, according to his former England team-mate Frank Lampard. (Talksport)

Midfielder Gerard Deulofeu, 24, has hinted that he could make a permanent switch to Watford after admitting that his Barcelona future is in doubt. (Mundo Deportivo)

