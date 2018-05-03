Football gossip: Kluivert, Silva, Cabaye, Barry, Fellaini, Dybala, Mignolet

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is interested in Ajax winger Justin Kluivert, the 18-year-old son of Dutch legend Patrick. (Mirror)

Everton are weighing up a move for former Watford boss Marco Silva to replace Sam Allardyce. (Goal)

Bayern Munich will make a move for Juventus and Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 24, if they lose Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, this summer. (Bild, via Sun)

Arsenal have beaten Bayern Munich to the signing of 21-year-old Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu, who currently plays for Bundesliga side Freiburg. (Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace are to hold contract talks with French midfielder Yohan Cabaye, 32, and English defender Joel Ward, 28, next week to clarify their plans for the future. (Guardian)

Aston Villa will try to bring West Brom's English midfielder Gareth Barry, 37, back to the club if they are promoted from the Championship. (Mirror)

Everton, Leicester and Burnley are all interested in 23-year-old Egypt forward Mahmoud Hassan, who is on loan at Turkish side Kasimpasa from Anderlecht. (ESPN)

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini and his representatives will continue discussions with Manchester United over a new contract. The 30-year-old Belgian's deal runs out at the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

Stoke manager Paul Lambert has dismissed reports linking Championship winners Wolves with a £35m move for England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 25. (Express and Star)

History, medals, goals and squad value How Liverpool and Real Madrid compare in seven charts

Reece Oxford does not want to return to West Ham and hopes he can stay in at Borussia Monchengladbach where the 19-year-old English defender is on loan. (Mail)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Borussia Dortmund's US winger Christian Pulisic, 19, to Anfield, with Arsenal also interested. (Mirror)

West Brom are considering approaches to three managers in jobs at other clubs - Bristol City boss Lee Johnson, Brentford's Dean Smith and Leicester City's assistant manager Michael Appleton. (Sky Sports)

Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has dared Nantes to sack him after the club's president accused him of being unprofessional. (Leicester Mercury)

Belgium keeper Simon Mignolet, 30, says he will wait until after this summer's World Cup before deciding whether to leave Liverpool. (ESPN)

Roy Hodgson says he has no plans to leave Crystal Palace. (Sky Sports)

Back pages