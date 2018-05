Arsenal were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-final, ending Arsene Wenger's hopes of signing off as manager with a trophy.

Diego Costa's composed chip on the brink of half-time was the only goal of the second leg in Madrid.

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny went off with an Achilles injury which may rule the Frenchman out of the World Cup.

Atletico will now face Marseille in the final in Lyon on 16 May.