Football gossip: Mahrez, Allegri, Jardim, Fellaini, Mirallas, McCarthy

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez has withdrawn his transfer request to leave Leicester - but the 27-year-old has not committed his future to the Premier League side. (Sky Sports)

Arsene Wenger's successor at Arsenal will be given a £200m transfer budget, with Juventus' boss Massimiliano Allegri the favourite to take over at the club. (Star)

However, both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim, who could leave the club at the end of the season. (Sun)

AC Milan want to sign Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The 30-year-old Belgian is out of contract at the end of June. (Corriere dello Sport via Talksport)

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas had his loan spell with Olympiakos terminated. The 30-year-old has scored two goals in 13 appearances this season for the Turkish side. (Liverpool Echo)

Championship winners Wolves want to sign Southampton's English goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, 28. (Mirror)

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla says that the Premier League side have not offered him a new contract. The 33-year-old's current deal ends in the summer. (ESPN)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is eyeing a summer move for Napoli striker Dries Mertens. The 30-year-old Belgian has scored 45 goals over the last two seasons for the Serie A side. (Sun)

Outgoing Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure wants to continue playing in the Premier League. The 34-year-old Ivorian will leave City at the end of the season after eight campaigns at the Etihad. (Manchester Evening News)

Crystal Palace are considering a move for Hamilton Academical and Scotland under-19 midfielder Lewis Ferguson, 18. (Scottish Sun)

Meanwhile, Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he has "no plans" to retire. Hodgson, 70, has one year remaining on his contract. (Evening Standard)

Peter Crouch says he will have to consider his Stoke future if the Potters are relegated from the Premier League. The 37-year-old striker signed a one-year contract extension in November. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa defender John Terry says he will stay at Villa Park for another season if they are promoted to the Premier League. Former England captain Terry, 37, signed a one-year deal last summer after leaving Chelsea. (Mirror)

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard is ready to move into football management after working for his coaching badges at his old domestic club. (Independent)

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has targeted former Liverpool team-mate Martin Skrtel, 33, as one of his first signings at Ibrox. Slovakian defender Skrtel currently plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce. (Daily Record)

Watford goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis wants to return to his homeland of Greece. The 30-year-old is said to be interested in a move to Olympiakos. (Watford Observer)

