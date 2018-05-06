Football gossip: Martial, Dembele, Milinkovic-Savic, Sarri, Salah, Hughes

Jose Mourinho has approved a deal to take France international forward Anthony Martial, 22, from Manchester United to Juventus this summer. (Tuttosport, via Daily Express)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he would be interested in Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, who joined the Catalan giants in a £135m deal last summer, if the 20-year-old became available. (Sun)

The agent of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic insists Manchester United do not have an agreement to sign the 23-year-old Serbia international. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool have played down reports from France that they have agreed a deal to sign Lyon captain Nabil Fekir, 24. (Liverpool Echo)

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri, who has been linked with the Chelsea manager's job, has told Napoli's president to fire him if he is not happy with his work. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will give his first Premier League winner's medal to his children as he sets his sights on more silverware with the club. (Manchester Evening News)

Departing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger spotted a sign from a young supporter asking for his tie at his final home match and duly obliged. (London Evening Standard)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned Mohamed Salah not to develop a reputation for diving after the Egyptian was shown his first yellow card of the season for simulation in the 1-0 defeat at Chelsea. (Independent)

Watford manager Javi Gracia says in-form playmaker Will Hughes, 23, could force his way into Gareth Southgate's England World Cup reckoning. (Watford Observer)

