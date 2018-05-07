Football gossip: Wagner, Puel, Morata, Cavani, Allegri, Enrique, Khedira

Leicester want Huddersfield boss David Wagner to be their next manager, with the Foxes expected to part company with Claude Puel this month. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea and Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 27, says there is "no chance" of him leaving Stamford Bridge for Manchester United. (Mail)

Chelsea's Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 25, could return to Juventus and the Blues may then consider a move for Paris St-Germain and Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 31. (Tuttosport, via Metro)

Arsenal want Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri or former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique to be their next manager, but both have concerns about taking the job because of the club's management structure. (Sky Sports)

Enrique is in danger of pricing himself out of becoming the Gunners' next manager - after asking for £15m after tax. (Mirror)

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, who has been linked with Chelsea, has suggested he could leave the Serie A side this summer when he confirmed there is an 8m euros release clause in his contract. (Talksport)

Liverpool have spoken to Juventus about a deal for 31-year-old Sami Khedira during negotiations over the free transfer of fellow Germany midfielder Emre Can, 24, to the Italian side. (Sun)

Bayern Munich are willing to sell 29-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, a target for Manchester United, this summer. (Calciomercato, via Express)

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta's proposed move to the Chinese Super League may be in doubt after Chongqing Lifan indicated a deal for the 33-year-old Spaniard could be off as a result of financial concerns. (Goal.com)

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is looking forward to playing for the club in the Premier League next season despite speculation over the 21-year-old Portugal international's future. (Guardian)

Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas, 36, could stay for another season with Porto after winning his first title in Portugal this term.(Marca)

Southampton manager Mark Hughes has growing support among the players at St Mary's to continue to be in charge of the relegation-threatened club beyond the end of this season. (Telegraph)

Bristol City owner Stephen Lansdown says he is unaware of any approach for manager Lee Johnson, who has been linked with West Brom. (Birmingham Mail)

Manchester United's 24-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku says his ankle injury is progressing "faster than expected". (Manchester Evening News)

Tickets for Huddersfield against Arsenal, Arsene Wenger's final game in charge of the Gunners, are being offered for sale for more than £200 each - despite warnings to fans about "profiteering". (Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton expects a quieter transfer window than last summer - when seven players were signed - now the club have secured their Premier League status. (Argus)

