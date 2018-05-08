Football gossip: Rooney, Allegri, Griezmann, Silva, Martial

Everton striker Wayne Rooney, 32, is in serious talks with Major League Soccer side D.C United over a summer transfer. (Washington Post)

But it would require a "massive offer" from China or the United States for the former England captain to leave Everton this summer, says manager Sam Allardyce. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United are prepared to include France forward Anthony Martial, 22, in a deal for Borussia Dortmund and United States winger Christian Pulisic, 19. (Mirror)

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says he will have talks about his future at the Italian club at the end of the season amid speculation of him becoming Arsenal manager next season. (Express)

'In the five best midfielders I faced' Frank Lampard analyses Yaya Toure's legacy

Manager Arsene Wenger has suggested he could take a executive role at French club Paris St-Germain when he leaves Arsenal this summer. (Telegraph)

Arsenal's players are growing increasingly frustrated at midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, after the German was ruled out for the remainder of the season. (Mail)

Everton, Burnley and newly-promoted Wolves are among next year's Premier League clubs interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, 34, this summer. (Mirror)

Juventus are yet to bid for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, 25, despite reports a fee has been agreed for the Spaniard. (Goal)

Wolves want to sign AC Milan and Portugal striker Andre Silva, 22, this summer. (Sky Sport Italia)

Newcastle are not interested in signing Leicester and Algeria forward Islam Slimani, 29, on a permanent deal this summer after his disappointing loan move. (Chronicle)

Magpies manager Rafael Benitez says the club must break their transfer record - the fee of £16m paid for Michael Owen in 2005 - if they are to sign a striker to score double figures next season. (Mail)

Atletico Madrid want France striker Antoine Griezmann to stay at all costs this summer and club president Enrique Cerezo met with the 27-year-old at a restaurant in Madrid to persuade him to stay. (AS - in Spanish)

Pep Guardiola has refused to commit his long-term future to Premier League champions Manchester City. (Star)

Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo is interested in moving into coaching and admitted he would like to work with the Italian national team. (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth are interested in signing Porto defender Diogo Queiros, 19, this summer. (Guardian)

