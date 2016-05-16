Released players: Clubs announce summer 2018 retained lists
The 2017-18 season is over with many players set to be available on free transfers at the end of their contracts.
Find out who has been let go with our collation of club released/retained lists.
Latest announcements
10 May: Burton release Varney but offer deals to six
10 May: Chesterfield release caretaker manager Evatt
10 May: Four players leave Wycombe
10 May: Yeovil release trio
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
The page covers players released by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs. Players who reject contract offers subsequent to a retained list being announced are not included.