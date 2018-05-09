Football gossip: Neymar, Rooney, Wilshere, Sessegnon, Hughes, Kluivert

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 26, held secret talks with Real Madrid officials in March. The Brazilian is said to be desperate to leave the French capital. (AS, via Express)

Premier League newcomers Wolves are among the favourites to sign Everton forward Wayne Rooney, 32, this summer. (Birmingham Mail)

But Rooney will not make a decision over whether to stay at Goodison Park until manager Sam Allardyce's future is resolved. (Star)

MLS outfit DC United are cautiously optimistic they can convince England's all-time leading goalscorer to join them. (Washington Post)

Arsenal have offered midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, a new three-year contract with the option of a further 12 months, keeping him at the Emirates until 2022. (Mirror)

The Gunners have started talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen's German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 26, as a replacement for Petr Cech. (Bild, via Express)

PSG will rival Tottenham for 17-year-old Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon, with the England Under-21 international set to cost up to £50m. (Mirror)

Southampton plan to open negotiations next week with manager Mark Hughes over a permanent contract of up to three years, with the Saints on the verge of Premier League survival. (Telegraph)

Roma are set to beat a host of Premier League clubs to sign Ajax's 19-year-old Dutch forward Justin Kluivert. (Vl.nl, via Talksport)

Tottenham target Matthijs de Ligt, 18, wants to leave Ajax, with the Netherlands defender also linked with Bayern Munich and Barcelona. (De Telegraaf, via Talksport)

Leicester, Newcastle and Watford want Hannover's 25-year-old German striker Niclas Fullkrug. (Leicester Mercury)

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Porto's Diogo Leite this summer, with the 19-year-old Portuguese defender also wanted by Manchester City and Arsenal. (Guardian)

Newcastle and Celtic are keen on West Brom's 28-year-old defender Craig Dawson, with the Englishman valued at £15m. (Mail)

Norwich City and England Under-21 midfielder James Maddison's hopes of a Premier League move have been boosted by the news his knee injury is not as serious as first thought - Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton are among those interested in the 21-year-old. (Mirror)

Cardiff have set their sights on Crystal Palace's Scottish midfielder James McArthur, 30. (Mail)

QPR have earmarked former England boss Steve McClaren as a possible successor to current manager Ian Holloway. (Times)

Chelsea plan to cancel Charly Musonda's 18-month loan at Celtic and send the 21-year-old Belgian midfielder out elsewhere next season. (ESPN)

Stoke City need to look for "Glenn Whelans" in the transfer market after being relegated from the Premier League. (Stoke Sentinel)

An Arsenal fan has turned down a £1,000 offer for the tie outgoing Gunners manager Arsene Wenger gave his seven-year-old son. (Sun)

