World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Houston, United States, 13 May: In the United States, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May. To commemorate this, Major League Baseball went pink, everything from bats to gloves, footwear and even compression tops, all in the name of breast-cancer awareness. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Chester, England, 9 May: Horses compete in the first race on day one of Chester's first meeting of the year, won by Jockey PJ McDonald on No Lippy. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Mannheim, Germany, 10 May: Hendrik Pekeler produces an acrobatic finish for Rhein-Neckar Lowen against SC Magdeburg in their DKB handball match at SAP Arena, helping his side to a 34-29 win. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

La Boca, Argentina, 9 May: Fans of Boca Juniors cheer their team during the celebration event at their home stadium, after winning the Argentina Superliga. Boca won their 33rd league title after drawing 2-2 against Gimnasia, but as fans are not allowed to attend away games, Boca players attended a celebration event at their home ground. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Berlin, Germany, 13 May: Cyclists compete in Velothon Berlin, a single-day road cycle race held annually in May. The race is part of a series of races around the world in countries including Wales, Sweden and Austria. Each race has a mass-participation race followed by an elite race along a lengthened route. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Velothon)

Tokyo, Japan. 13 May: Yuzuki Kamide of Japan competes during the Japan Skateboarding Championships at Murasaki Park in Tokyo. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

Sciacca, Italy, 12 May: Jeff Winther of Denmark plays a tee shot during the third round of the the Rocco Forte Open in Sicily. The Verdura Gol Resort is located on the south-western coast of Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Herning, Denmark, 13 May: Norway players battle to stop the United States scoring during the Ice Hockey World Championship in Denmark. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 14 May: Players from the Australian Football League help to feed animals on a farm to promote the Powercor Country Festival, which provides an opportunity to recognise and thank regional communities for the contribution they make to the game of the Australian Football League. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Mozambique: A boy holds a football he has made from tree bark held together with rope. The photo from 'Women Behind the Football Lens,' is part of 'The Game', an exhibition at the National Football Museum, showcasing football cultures around the world. (Photo by Jessica Hilltout)

