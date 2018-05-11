Rory McIlroy: Golfer tops young sports star rich list

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy earned £110m in the past 12 months

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy has been named the UK's wealthiest sports star aged 30 or under by the Sunday Times Rich List.

The 29-year-old golfer has seen his net worth grow by £28m in the past year to £110m, with two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray, 30, second on £83m.

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, 28, is third on the list, ahead of 29-year-old Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Boxer Anthony Joshua, 28, is fifth after earning £20m in the past year.

The list includes both those from the UK and those based in the UK.

The 17 sportsmen on the list, including four Manchester United players, are worth a combined £615m.

The full Sunday Times Rich List, which is in its 30th year, will be revealed on Sunday, 13 May.

The richest sports stars aged 30 or under
Rank 2018NameSport2018 wealthWealth increase-decrease
1Rory McIlroyGolf £110mUp £28m
2Andy MurrayTennis£83mUp £6m
3Gareth BaleFootball (Real Madrid)£74mUp £20m
4Sergio AgueroFootball (Manchester City)£48mUp £8m
5Anthony JoshuaBoxing£35mUp £20m
6Eden HazardFootball (Chelsea)£32mUp £7m
7Mesut OzilFootball (Arsenal)£28mUp £5m
8Theo WalcottFootball (Everton)£26mUp £4m
9Paul PogbaFootball (Manchester United)£25mUp £10m
10Juan MataFootball (Manchester United)£24mUp £4m
11WillianFootball (Chelsea)£23mUp £4m
12Alexis SanchezFootball (Manchester United)£21mUp £5m
13Daniel SturridgeFootball (West Brom)£19mUp £3m
14David De GeaFootball (Manchester United)£18mNew entry
15Andy CarrollFootball (West Ham)£17mUp
16=Kevin De BruyneFootball (Manchester City)£16mNew entry
16=PedroFootball (Chelsea)£16mNew entry

