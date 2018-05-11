Football gossip: Kane, Allegri, Jorginho, Neymar, Allardyce, Brewster

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says north London rivals Tottenham may have to sell England striker Harry Kane, 24, to fund their new stadium. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal and Chelsea managerial target Massimiliano Allegri does not want to move to the Premier League without "a real chance to win" and has instead asked Juventus to bankroll a rebuild of the Serie A leaders' squad if he stays in Italy. (Yahoo)

Manchester City's pursuit of Napoli midfielder Jorginho has been boosted by Manchester United's decision to cool their interest in the 26-year-old Italian. (Manchester Evening News)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has suggested Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar, 26, could play alongside Los Blancos star Cristiano Ronaldo. (Goal)

Former England boss Sam Allardyce, 63, will learn next week if he is to be retained as Everton manager for next season. (Guardian)

Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 23, says he will remain at Arsenal this summer. (Sky Sports)

Fiorentina are under no financial pressure to sell 20-year-old Italy forward Federico Chiesa, who is a target for Tottenham and Chelsea. (Sky Italia, via Calciomercato)

Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig are keen to sign 18-year-old Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster, who won the Under-17 World Cup with England. (Mirror)

Wolves hope to sign Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa from Leicester, with the 25-year-old currently on loan at CSKA Moscow. (Sabah, via Birmingham Mail)

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit does not believe former team-mate Patrick Vieira or Mikel Arteta are ready to succeed Arsene Wenger as Gunners manager. (RMC, via ESPN)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is "desperate" for Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 25, to remain at the club. (Talksport)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez wants more control over transfers next season. (Mail)

Former USA defender Alexi Lalas says ex-England forward Wayne Rooney's potential move from Everton to DC United could cause problems in the MLS side's dressing room. (Talksport)

Juventus have identified PSV Eindhoven's Colombian right-back Santiago Arias, 26, as one of their prime targets for the transfer window. (Calciomercato)

Leicester City manager Claude Puel expects to add a several new signings to his squad in the summer, with a number of current Foxes players set to move on. (Leicester Mercury)

Leeds United have missed out on a permanent deal for Everton's Matthew Pennington, after the 23-year-old English defender signed a new deal with the Toffees. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

