Football gossip: Emery, Allegri. Jorginho, Neymar, Rooney, Morata, Brewster

Unai Emery, who will be leaving Paris St-Germain at the end of the season, has emerged as the clear favourite to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager. (Express)

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, who has also been linked strongly with the role, wants a £200m transfer kitty if he is to become the new Gunners boss. (Sun)

Manchester City are looking at signing Napoli midfielder Jorginho and Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez for around £110m. (Mail)

Manchester United are lining up a sensational swoop for Paris St-Germain megastar Neymar with the Old Trafford club set to battle Real Madrid for the 26-year-old's signature. (Mirror)

Everton have invited Wayne Rooney's representatives for talks over the former England captain's future. (Mail)

Juventus want to re-sign Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, 25, this summer with Mario Mandzukic set to leave the Italian club. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool are considering reporting Borussia Monchengladbach for an illegal approach to England Under-17 World Cup winner Rhian Brewster, 18. (Telegraph)

Ander Herrera wants Manchester United to make Sunday's final Premier League game a "beautiful day" for the retiring Michael Carrick, 36. (London Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace are planning further contract talks with midfielder Yohan Cabaye in an attempt to keep the 32-year-old at Selhurst Park beyond this summer. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United keeper David de Gea thinks he has had the best season of his career - despite the 27-year-old not winning any silverware yet. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool will pay around £52.75m for Guinea international Naby Keita after his side RB Leipzig qualified for the Europa League. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton are considering a move for 19-year-old Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang who started his career with Liverpool's academy. (ESPN)

Juventus are set to confirm the signing of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 24, after the Champions League final. (Talksport)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has demanded the La Liga champions' board bolster their squad this summer. (Express)

Fears over Eden Hazard's future have contributed to Chelsea's decision to look to replace Antonio Conte at the end of the season, (Metro via Telegraph)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says he hopes Jan Oblak, who he describes as "one of the world's best goalkeepers", stays with the club for next season amid interest for the Slovenian, 25. (ESPN)

