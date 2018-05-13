Football gossip: Silva, Zaha, Carvalhal, Arteta, Dubravka

Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 25, says he has no intention of leaving Crystal Palace this summer. (Express)

Everton and West Ham are both pursuing former Hull and Watford boss Marco Silva. (Mirror)

Swansea's owners have asked Carlos Carvalhal if he is prepared to manage them in the Championship. (Independent)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he wants the best for coach Mikel Arteta amid mounting speculation the 36-year old is set to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager. (Metro)

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 29, will hold talks with Newcastle United in the coming days after completing his loan spell from Sparta Prague.(Chronicle Live)

Leicester manager Claude Puel has said he will honour his contract with the club, amid rumours he is wanted by French side Saint-Etienne. (Leicester Mercury)

Everton boss Sam Allardyce says there is no rift between him and Wayne Rooney, as the 32-year-old former England striker is linked with a move to Major League Soccer side DC United. (Talksport)

David Wagner has refused to give any assurances over his future as Huddersfield manager, even though chairman Dean Hoyle said he would be remaining at the club. (Mirror)

Wagner said he was looking forward to "a proper party" after the final game of the Premier League season. (Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

AC Milan fans refused to take 19-year-old Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's shirt at the end of Saturday's match against Atalanta. (Calciomercato via La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Stoke player Dominic Matteo believes the Potters should have sacked manager Mark Hughes earlier in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Inside Futbol)

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady is facing pressure to drop her newspaper column after writing that "malcontents and keyboard warriors" had undermined the Hammers' efforts to make improvements to London Stadium. (Guardian)

