World sport: 10 photos we liked this week 21 May From the section Sport Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/44110063 Read more about sharing. A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week: Manchester, England. 20 May: Runners set off at the start of the Great Manchester Elite Women's 10k run through the streets of Manchester. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire)Watch: Farah leads Manchester bomb anniversary tribute Glasgow, Scotland, 19 May: Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during their 2-0 Scottish Cup Final win against Motherwell at Hampden Park. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)More football: A fan's eye view of the FA Cup final Montimelo, Spain, 15 May: Lewis Hamilton tests his Mercedes AMG Petronas WO9 car at Circuit de Catalunya. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)More Formula 1: How can you follow the Monaco Grand Prix on the BBC? Copenhagen, Denmark, 20 May: Sweden's players celebrate after beating Switzerland to win the Ice Hockey World Championships at the Royal Arena. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP / Getty Images)More ice hockey: 500-1 team of 'misfits' on verge of NHL history Caminha, Portugal, 18 May: Kris Meeke of Great Britain and Paul Nagle of Ireland compete in the SS3 Caminha of the World Rally Championships in Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images) Barcelona, Spain, 20 May: Participants compete in the 1.2 mile swim leg of the Ironman 70.3 event in Barcelona, prior to a 56 mile bike ride, and a 13.1 mile run. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst / Getty Images) Itapema, Brazil, 19 May: Agatha Bednarczuk of Brazil dives to return a shot from Victoria Bieneck of Germany during the quarter-finals of the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images) Indianapolis, United States, 17 May: Swimmers warm up before the start of the final races during the TYR Pro Swim Series at Indiana University Natatorium. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images) Leeds, England, 19 May: Josh Warrington lands a right shot on Lee Selby during his victory in the IBF Featherweight Championship fight at Elland Road. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)More boxing: Adams wins two minutes and 46 seconds into two-minute round Sydney, Australia, 18 May: Vojtech Rudicky of Marienbad warms up during the Sydney FIBA 3x3 World Challenger event hosted by the NBL. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)See some of the best news pictures from the week.All photographs are subject to copyright. Where next?'The biggest impact in sport since Tiger Woods'Quiz - how well do you know Motty?More from BBC Sport