World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Runners at the start of the Simplyhealth Great Manchester Elite Women&amp;quot;s 10k run through Manchester. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday May 20, 2018. See PA story ATHLETICS Manchester. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Manchester, England. 20 May: Runners set off at the start of the Great Manchester Elite Women's 10k run through the streets of Manchester. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 19: Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Motherwell at Hampden Park on May 19, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Glasgow, Scotland, 19 May: Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during their 2-0 Scottish Cup Final win against Motherwell at Hampden Park. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
MONTMELO, SPAIN - MAY 15: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes WO9 on track during day one of F1 testing at Circuit de Catalunya on May 15, 2018 in Montmelo, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Montimelo, Spain, 15 May: Lewis Hamilton tests his Mercedes AMG Petronas WO9 car at Circuit de Catalunya. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Sweden's players celebrate after the final match Sweden vs Switzerland of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 20, 2018. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)
Copenhagen, Denmark, 20 May: Sweden's players celebrate after beating Switzerland to win the Ice Hockey World Championships at the Royal Arena. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP / Getty Images)
CAMINHA, PORTUGAL - MAY 18: Kris Meeke of Great Britain and Paul Nagle of Ireland compete in their Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT Citroen C3 WRC during the SS3 Caminha of the WRC Portugal on May 18, 2018 in Caminha, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Caminha, Portugal, 18 May: Kris Meeke of Great Britain and Paul Nagle of Ireland compete in the SS3 Caminha of the World Rally Championships in Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 20: Participants compete in the swim leg of the race during IRONMAN 70.3 Barcelona on May 20, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for IRONMAN)
Barcelona, Spain, 20 May: Participants compete in the 1.2 mile swim leg of the Ironman 70.3 event in Barcelona, prior to a 56 mile bike ride, and a 13.1 mile run. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst / Getty Images)
ITAPEMA, BRAZIL - MAY 19: Agatha Bednarczuk of Brazil in action during the main draw - Quarterfinals match against Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider of Germany at Meia Praia Beach during day one of the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Itapema on May 19, 2018 in Itapema, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images)
Itapema, Brazil, 19 May: Agatha Bednarczuk of Brazil dives to return a shot from Victoria Bieneck of Germany during the quarter-finals of the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 17: Swimmers warm up before the start of the final races during the TYR Pro Swim Series at Indiana University Natatorium on May 17, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Indianapolis, United States, 17 May: Swimmers warm up before the start of the final races during the TYR Pro Swim Series at Indiana University Natatorium. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Josh Warrington lands a right shot on Lee Selby during IBF Featherweight Championship fight at Elland Road on May 19, 2018 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Leeds, England, 19 May: Josh Warrington lands a right shot on Lee Selby during his victory in the IBF Featherweight Championship fight at Elland Road. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 18: Vojtech Rudicky of Marienbad warms up during Sydney FIBA 3x3 World Challenger event hosted by the NBL held at the Overseas Passenger Terminal, Circular Quay on May 18, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Sydney, Australia, 18 May: Vojtech Rudicky of Marienbad warms up during the Sydney FIBA 3x3 World Challenger event hosted by the NBL. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

See some of the best news pictures from the week.

All photographs are subject to copyright.

