Football gossip: Shelvey, Allegri, Allardyce, Fonseca, Pochettino, Zaha

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 26, will not be selected in England's World Cup squad because of fears over his disciplinary record. (Mirror)

Manchester United are ready to pay Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj's £44m release clause this summer. The 24-year-old Albanian will become the seventh most expensive defender of all time. (Sun)

Everton will sack manager Sam Allardyce in the next 48 hours and are closing in on the appointment of former Watford boss Marco Silva. (Mirror)

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis and director Josh Kroenke have identified former Gunners midfielder Mikel Arteta - now a coach at Manchester City - as their preferred candidate to replace Arsene Wenger as manager. (Mail)

But Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri could still become Arsenal boss if he wins a battle over transfers. (Star)

Arsenal should consider Burnley manager Sean Dyche as a replacement for Wenger, says BBC Radio 5 live pundit Chris Sutton. (5 live Sport)

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he joined the club in the belief Wenger would stay on as manager "for years". (Evening Standard)

Steve Bould is delaying a decision over whether or not to stay on as Arsenal assistant manager as he waits to find out who the next manager will be. The Gunners have already parted with several of Wenger's backroom staff. (Telegraph)

West Ham met Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca just hours after manager David Moyes' contract expired. (Mail)

West Ham will definitely part with Moyes and are looking to draw up a three-man shortlist. (Teamtalk)

Manchester City are keen to sign Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 25. (Star)

Manchester United face competition from Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain for the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, 25. The Brazil international has a £53m release clause in his contract. (Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says he is not interested in a return to Napoli as he is talking to the Magpies about a contract renewal. (Calcio Napoli 24 - in Italian)

Benitez has held talks with Paris St-Germain's French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, 29. (France Football - via Metro)

Real Madrid are ready to move for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 26, with the Belgian approaching the last 12 months of his contract. (Mirror)

Southampton want to sign Celta Vigo winger Pione Sisto, 23. The Denmark international has a £36m release clause in his contract. (Mail)

Crystal Palace hope to hold contract talks with Yohan Cabaye in an attempt to keep the 32-year-old midfielder at Selhurst Park beyond this summer. (Independent)

Southampton's Moroccan winger Sofiane Boufal, 24, spoke of his desire to return to the French league just a day after the Premier League season concluded. (SFR Sport)

