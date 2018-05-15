Football gossip: Pochettino, Seri, Arteta, Vieira, Alderweireld, Maguire

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is ready to reject advances from rivals Chelsea as he is happy at the club. (Star)

Arsenal have held talks with Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, 26, who is valued at £40m by the Ligue 1 club. However, London rivals Chelsea are leading the race to sign the Ivory Coast international. (Mirror)

Former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta, 36, is very close to becoming the club's new manager, taking over from Arsene Wenger, after talks progressed between both parties. (Independent)

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira, 41, says he has been left disappointed at the club's "token gesture" after being contacted about the vacant managerial position. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are confident of signing defender Toby Alderweireld, 29, from Tottenham. The Red Devils are willing to spend more than £40m on the Belgium international. (Evening Standard)

United are also in talks to sign left-back Matthew Bondswell, 16, from Nottingham Forest. The teenager has been offered a professional contract at the City Ground but is yet to sign the deal. (Mail)

Leicester defender Harry Maguire, 25, will have his future decided after the World Cup with a number of top Premier League clubs interested in the England international. (Mirror)

Everton will have to pay £6m if they are to sack manager Sam Allardyce. Ex-Watford boss Marco Silva is favourite to take over at Goodison Park. (Express)

Liverpool are to sign midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies, 20, on a free transfer after the player was not awarded a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (ESPN)

Championship side QPR will name ex-England boss Steve McClaren as their new manager to replace Ian Holloway, who was sacked last week. (Sky Sports)

League One champions Wigan want to turn 23-year-old Leicester left-back Callum Elder's loan into a permanent deal. The Australian has one year left on his contract at the King Power Stadium. (Mail)

