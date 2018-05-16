Football gossip: Benitez, Sandro, Vrsaljko, Silva, Papastathopoulos

West Ham will make an approach for Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, with Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca also among those under consideration. (Mirror)

Manchester United are close to sealing a £43.7m deal for Juventus' 27-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, with Italian defender Matteo Darmian, 28, set to go in the opposite direction. (Le Stampa via Football Italia)

Manchester United are also interested in £30m-rated Atletico Madrid and Croatia right-back Sime Vrsaljko, 26. (Mail)

Wolves and Monaco are interested in AC Milan's 22-year-old Portuguese striker Andre Silva, who signed for the Rossoneri for £33m last summer. (Sky Sports Italy - in Italian)

Moshiri's defining moment Phil McNulty analyses Sam Allardyce's sacking by Everton

Arsenal have turned their attention to Borussia Dortmund's 29-year-old Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who they believe they could sign for about £17.5m after being put off a bid for 21-year-old Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu by Freiburg's £35m asking price. (Mail)

Arsenal are also interested in signing 30-year-old Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans in a cut-price £3m deal following West Brom's relegation. (Mirror)

Stoke's 25-year-old Austrian defender Kevin Wimmer, signed from Tottenham for £18m last summer, is in talks over a move to German side Hannover. (Mail)

Hull's Uruguayanstriker Abel Hernandez, 27, could move to fellow Championship side Leeds when his contract expires later this summer. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, 20, admits Atletico Madrid's interest is flattering, but claims he could remain at the Hoops for the rest of his career. (Herald)

The seven-year-old son of Watford honorary president Sir Elton John is part of the Hornets' academy side. (ESPN)

Liverpool and Manchester United are among the teams set to be invited to take part in a 24-team Club World Cup. The tournament will take place every four years, with the first edition expected in 2021. (The Times - subscription required)

Chelsea's Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard, 27, has said he is waiting to see the Blues' transfer business before he commits to a new contract. (Independent)