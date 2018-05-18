Football gossip: Arteta, Iniesta, Hart, Evans, Pellegrini, Moyes, Rooney

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta, 36, has agreed to become the club's new manager. (Goal.com)

Barcelona stalwart Andres Iniesta, 34, is Pep Guardiola's preferred choice as player-coach at Manchester City should current assistant coach Arteta leave to return to the Gunners. (Yahoo)

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, left out of England's World Cup squad, will have offers from Southampton and Wolves for next season after West Ham opted not to pursue a permanent move for the 31-year-old, who had been on loan with the club. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester want to sign Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans, 30, from West Brom, but a £4m agent's fee could prove a sticking point. (Daily Mail)

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, 64, is the favourite to become to new manager of West Ham. (London Evening Standard)

Championship newcomers Stoke want former Hammers boss David Moyes, 55, to replace the dismissed Paul Lambert as manager. (Sun)

Everton's Wayne Rooney, 32, thought to be deciding whether to accept an offer from DC United in America's Major League Soccer, has an open-ended invitation to return to the Toffees. (Daily Mail)

Southampton are planning a £20m bid for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson, 25. (Sun)

Antonio Conte has acknowledged he could be sacked even if he leads Chelsea to FA Cup victory against Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday. (Daily Mirror)

Massimiliano Allegri, 50, insists he never had any doubts over staying as Juventus manager, despite interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. (London Evening Standard)

Arsene Wenger could be set to leave the touchline and become general manager of Paris St-Germain. (Daily Mirror)

Manager Chris Wilder is expected to sign a new contract at Sheffield United early next week after being given assurances by the club's owners. (Yorkshire Post)

Former Newcastle midfielder Kenedy, 22, who has returned to Chelsea after a loan spell at St James' Park, has suggested he may be open to returning to the Magpies, stating: "Maybe one day I will be back." (Newcastle Chronicle)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says he would still have been sacked by former club Liverpool even if they had won the Premier League title. (The Times)

Liverpool supporters have been warned by the club against purchasing tickets for the Champions League final on 26 May from unofficial sources. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, 28, insists the club "is going up" under Jose Mourinho as he prepares for his fifth final in two years. (Daily Telegraph)

Stoke's Bojan Krkic says he has suffered from anxiety issues but "no one wants to talk about that". (Guardian)

Draws for every World Cup since 1974 - including this summer's in Russia - have seen the hosts and holders 'kept apart' until the final. (Daily Telegraph)