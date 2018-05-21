Football gossip: Neymar, Lewandowski Willian, Mahrez, Lampard, Buffon

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 26, has made it clear he wants to leave for Real Madrid this summer, a year after the Brazilian joined the French champions. (Goal)

Chelsea have made Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, their top summer transfer target. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are interested in Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian, 29, this summer. (Sky Sports)

But Manchester United are ready to pull out of a £53m move for Shakhtar Donetsk and Brazil midfielder Fred, 25. (Metro)

Manchester United's France international forward Anthony Martial, 22, is a target for Premier League rivals Tottenham. (London Evening Standard)

Barcelona are planning a summer move for Spurs' 17-year-old English forward Reo Griffiths. (Star)

Manchester City are poised to sign Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez, 27, after missing out on the Algeria international in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

However, Mahrez's move to the north-west will not be completed quickly because it has hit a snag over agents' fees. (Leicester Mercury)

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri looks increasingly likely to leave for Chelsea after the Italian club's president Aurelio de Laurentiis met Carlo Ancelotti for talks with a view to him taking over from Sarri. (Evening Standard)

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has emerged as a surprise candidate for the Chelsea manager's job. (Express)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is targeting one of two English centre-backs this summer, Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles, 24, or Burnley's James Tarkowski, 25. (Independent)

Brighton are closing on a deal for Nigeria international defender Leon Balogun, 29, from German club Mainz. (ESPN)

Southampton's Japanese defender Maya Yoshida, 29, will stay with the south-coast club despite serious interest from Saudi Arabian champions Al Hilal. (Daily Echo)

Championship side Ipswich have interviewed former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard about their vacant manager's job. (Mirror)

Jose Mourinho has chosen to promote Kieran McKenna from Manchester United's academy staff as the third of a trio of replacements for outgoing assistant manager Rui Faria. (Daily Record)

Goalkeeper and Juventus and Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon, 40, is close to agreeing a deal with French champions Paris St-Germain. (Mail)

Wolves are lining up moves for Marseille's French defender Bouna Sarr, 26, and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 22. (Birmingham Mail)

Aston Villa defender John Terry will keep the club waiting on his future this summer with offers from Major League Soccer and the Chinese Super League on the table. (Mirror)

Sunderland's new owner Stewart Donald says the club could reappoint Chris Coleman as manager, just three weeks after sacking him. (Guardian)