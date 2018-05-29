World sport: 10 photos we liked this week 29 May From the section Sport Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/44213214 Read more about sharing. A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week: Kiev, Ukraine, 24 May: Lyon celebrate winning the Women's Champions League after their dramatic fight back against Wolfsburg. They came back from 1-0 down to win 4-1 in extra time and win it a record fifth time. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Tokyo, Japan, 27 May: Jessica Ashwood of Australia competes in the women's 1500m freestyle final on the fourth day of the Japan Open. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images) Monte Carlo, Monaco, 27 May: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo celebrates winning his first Monaco Grand Prix with a theatrical dive into a rooftop swimming pool. (Reuters/Benoit Tessier)More Formula 1: Monaco wasn't a race - is it time to make changes? Florida, United States, 23 May: The Washington Capitals celebrate a 4-0 victory over Tampa Bay Lightning to progress to the Stanley Cup finals, where they will face Vegas Golden Knights, who are competing in their debut season. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Melbourne, Australia, 25 May: Kipp Smith of Victoria pulls off a breathtaking routine during the Australian Gymnastics Championships at Hisense Arena - however, he could only manage a fourth place finish. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Paris, France, 28 May: Green seats and umbrellas - has Wimbledon started already? No, this was in fact the scene at Roland Garros on the opening day of the French Open. (Photo by Reuters / Christian Hartmann)More tennis: Lucky loser Marco Trungelliti drives 10 hours & reaches second round Houston, United States, 24 May: The Houston Rockets celebrate after beating the Golden State Warriors 98-94 in the NBA play-offs to go 3-2 up in the series - though the Warriors fought back to win 4-3 and make the finals. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Kiev, Ukraine, 26 May: Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius asks for forgiveness from fans after his two errors helped Real Madrid win the Champions League final 3-1. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)How the internet reacted to the Champions League final Virginia Water, England, 25 May: England's Paul Casey tees off at the PGA Championship at Wentworth. The impressive clubhouse reopened this week after a £13m redevelopment. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Indianapolis, United States, 27 May: Australian Will Power celebrates winning the 102nd Indianapolis 500 by pouring a bottle of milk over his head. The tradition stems from three-time winner Louis Meyer, who drank a bottle of milk after winning in 1936. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)See some of the best news pictures from the week.All photographs are subject to copyright. Where next?What has happened to England's batting?'I won the first French Open prize money - but I couldn't keep it'More from BBC Sport