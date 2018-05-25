Football gossip: Can, Costa, Jorginho, Fekir, Martial, Terry

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 24, will sign for Juventus by the end of the month, with the Italian giants' chief executive Giuseppe Marotta saying he expects to wrap up a deal for the Germany international "within 10 days". (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Manchester United are willing to pay the £79m required to sign winger Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich. The 27-year-old Brazilian was on loan at Juventus last season and the Serie A champions giants have the option to sign him permanently. (Sun)

Elsewhere, United are unsure if they will pursue Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after the Italian club put a £87.5m price tag on the 23-year-old Serbia international. (Mail)

'The pressure was relentless' Lawrenson (top row, fourth from right) and his Liverpool team-mates celebrate after beating Roma in a penalty shootout in the 1984 European Cup final The psychology of becoming European champions...

Aston Villa defender John Terry will not be allowed to have a clause in his new contract allowing the 37-year-old former England captain to miss games against former club Chelsea if they are promoted to the Premier League. Villa face Fulham in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester City are preparing a £52m bid for Napoli and Italy midfielder Jorginho. The 26-year-old has been long been a target for City boss Pep Guardiola as he searches for a new central midfielder. (Calciomercato via Talksport)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino hopes to bring Manchester United's France forward Anthony Martial, 22, Ajax's 18-year-old Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and Fulham's English winger Ryan Sessegnon, 18, to the north London club after signing a new five-year deal. (Mirror)

Pochettino will also target Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 25 - but the Eagles are desperate to keep the Ivory Coast international. (Mail)

Victor Wanyama has ruled out a move away from Tottenham this summer. The 26-year-old Kenya midfielder made just eight league starts for Spurs last season. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal are interested in bringing Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini to Emirates Stadium. The 21-year-old Italian is also a target for Juventus. (Sky Sports)

Lyon's French midfielder Nabil Fekir, 24, has refused to rule out a move to Liverpool this summer. (RTL via Liverpool Echo)

The Reds hope to seal a £60m move for Fekir after the Champions League final. (Mirror)

Striker Jonathan Walters says he could leave Burnley this summer to secure regular football. The Republic of Ireland international, 34, has not played a competitive game since January. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, said the club have "stagnated" in recent seasons and he is "excited" for a "new start" at the Emirates. (Sun)

New West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini wants to bring up to seven new signings to London Stadium this summer, including 35-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, who is leaving Manchester City, and Chelsea's Argentina goalkeeper Willy Cabellero, 36. (Telegraph)

Meanwhile, former Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is in line to become the new manager of China. (Sun)

Aston Villa will hold contract talks with 33-year-old Scottish defender Alan Hutton after Saturday's Championship play-off final. (Mirror)

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 29, says his proposed £4m move to Newcastle depends on manager Rafael Benitez's future. The Slovakian was on loan last term from Sparta Prague but has an option to sign permanently for the Magpies. (Sun)

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard has held talks with Derby County about becoming their new manager. The 39-year-old former England international is no longer in the running to take charge of Ipswich Town. (Mirror)

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane says he wants to return to club management one day. The 46-year-old is in his fifth year as Republic of Ireland assistant manager. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa's Ghanaian winger and Strictly Come Dancing fan Albert Adomah has promised a special dancing display should they secure promotion to the Premier League on Saturday. (Express & Star)

Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner says he only talks to his children in Spanish after learning the language himself in order to speak to former Manchester City team-mates David Silva and Pablo Zabaleta. (Times - subscription required)