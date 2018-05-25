Football gossip: Isco, Cancelo, Fellaini, Batshuayi, Morata

Manchester City are willing to offer Real Madrid £70m for 26-year-old Spanish attacking midfielder Isco. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United had hoped to sign Juventus' Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, but the 27-year-old is set for talks next week to extend his stay in Italy. (Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is lining up a £30m move for Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo. The 23-year-old Portugal international spent last season on loan at Inter Milan.(Mirror)

Tottenham will ask Manchester United for French forward Anthony Martial, 22, if 29-year-old Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld moves in the opposite direction. (Sun)

Marseille are interested in Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The 30-year-old Belgian is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer. (L'Equipe - in French)

Champions League final How will Real Madrid deal with Liverpool 'Red Arrows'?

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi says he will not decide until after the World Cup whether to return to Chelsea. The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea could offer Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, 25, to Inter Milan in exchange for Argentine forward Mauro Icardi, 25. (Il Messaggero, via Mail)

Arsenal face competition from RB Leipzig to sign Chelsea's Brazilian winger Kenedy, 22. (Goal)

Arsenal have held talks with the agent of RB Leipzig's Swedish winger Emil Forsberg, but the Bundesliga side want to offer the 26-year-old a new contract. (SportExpressen - in Swedish)

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, 28, has hinted he could leave the Cherries in order to fight his way into the Republic of Ireland team. (Sky Sports)

Stoke centre-half Kevin Wimmer is close to a move to Hannover in his native Germany. The 25-year-old is in talks over a loan deal. (Mirror)

West Ham are favourites to sign Barcelona defender Marlon. The 22-year-old Brazilian - who is on a two-year loan deal at Ligue 1 outfit Nice - is also a target for Leicester. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Brighton have made a bid for Reading defender Liam Moore, 25. (Sky Sports)

Former Ebbsfleet defender Yado Mambo, 26, has come out of retirement to sign for non-league side Wealdstone - and has been handed the number five shirt. (Sun)