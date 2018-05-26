Football gossip: Wenger, Godin, Lichtsteiner, Grealish, Neymar

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, 68, is considering a return to Japan to resume his managerial career. (Mail)

Juventus have contacted Atletico Madrid about the possibility of signing Uruguayan defender Diego Godin, 32. (Calciomercato)

The Italian side's Swiss right back Stephan Lichtsteiner, 34, is set to join Arsenal on a free transfer as new manager Unai Emery's first major signing. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester United will sign Lazio's Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23, in the summer transfer window if they sell 25-year-old Paul Pogba. (RMC Sport via Manchester Evening News)

Steve Bruce has urged midfielder Jack Grealish, 22, to stay at Aston Villa for another season after Saturday's Championship play-off defeat. (Express and Star)

Paris St-Germain star Neymar has reiterated his desire to one day play under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. (Goal.com via ESPN Brasil)

Ostersunds chairman Daniel Kindberg and manager Graham Potter have admitted they've received an approach from Swansea, although no deal for Potter to take the vacant managers position has been done yet. (Wales Online)

Swansea striker Jordan Ayew, 28, is attracting interest from Celtic, according to a close friend of the forward. (Daily Record)

Manchester City are closing in on the £75m transfer of winger Riyad Mahrez, 27, from Leicester City. (Mail)

Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has promised that fans will see a "big difference" in his performances next season after the 26-year-old underwent surgery on a long-standing knee problem. (Chronicle)

Borussia Dortmund have held further discussions with Chelsea over the proposed permanent signing of Michy Batshuayi. (Mail)

West Ham are reportedly leading the race to sign Barcelona defender Marlon Santos, 22, who is currently on loan with French club Nice. (Mundo Deportivo via Sun)

Newly-appointed Arsenal boss Unai Emery has claimed Neymar was the 'leader' at Paris St-Germain and not him. (Mail)

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker believes the international team has moved on from the disappointment of Euro 2016. (Guardian)