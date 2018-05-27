Football gossip: Alisson, Bale, Oblak, Donnarumma, Mbappe, Lookman

Liverpool are set to step up their search for a new goalkeeper with Roma's Brazilian keeper Alisson, 25, and Slovenian 25-year-old Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid among the main targets. (Mirror)

The Reds are monitoring the situation of AC Milan's teenage Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 19. (La Repubblica - in Italian)

Manchester United ready to make a £200m move for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale but he has concerns over Jose Mourinho's style of play. (Sun)

The Welshman, 28, says it will be his decision whether he leaves Madrid with Bayern Munich also keen to sign him. (Telegraph)

However it seems unlikely that Bale will be heading for Manchester City with the Premier League champions not interested in signing the midfielder. (Guardian)

Bale's manager Zinedine Zidane did not speak to the player for more than there hours after the Champions League final win over Liverpool. (Star)

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, is closing in on a return to Manchester United. (Diario Gol via Express)

Manchester United have made a £96m bid that could make Lazio's Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23, their record signing. (Metro)

Lyon's France international forward Nabil Fekir, 24, says he is "not close" to a move to Liverpool and will take time to think about his future. (Telefoot via Sky Sports)

Manchester City are ready to compete for Kylian Mbappe if financial fair play sanctions force Paris St-Germain to abandon their plan to complete the signing of the 19-year-old France forward, who they took on loan from Monaco a year ago. (Manchester Evening News)

RB Leipzig are ready to make a move for Everton winger Ademola Lookman after the 20-year-old's successful loan spell in Germany. (Liverpool Echo)

Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu, 22, insists he has no deal in place with Arsenal but the Turkey international is planning transfer talks with the club. (Goal)

Promoted Fulham are being linked with a move for 20-year-old Auxerre midfielder Lamine Fomba. (L'Equipe - in French)

Chelsea might need to double their £3.5m offer if they want Maurizio Sarri, who left Napoli last Wednesday, to replace Antonio Conte as boss. (Corriere dello Serra via Sun)

The Blues' 27-year-old French midfielder N'Golo Kante, who has been linked with a move to Paris St-Germain, says that while he loves living in London, his heart will always remain in Paris. (Star)

Inter Milan are set to meet striker Mauro Icardi, 25, within the next week to discuss a contract renewal. (Football Italia)